NFL Week 15 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league

Everything to know about Week 15 right here

It's Week 15 in the NFL, and playoff spots are on the line. Four teams don't have to worry: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. The first two clubs locked up their respective divisions, while the latter two previously clinched spots in the postseason. However, the Eagles can secure the NFC East title with a win and a loss from the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

As for franchises with win-and-in scenarios, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. Then there's the Houston Texans, who can wrap up the AFC South title with a victory and a loss from the Indianapolis Colts. The Green Bay Packers could have clinched in Week 15, but those hopes were dashed because the 49ers and Rams did not tie on Thursday night. So, Green Bay will have to wait at least one more week.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 15. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

Rams 12, 49ers 6 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Browns, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jets at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Lions, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Colts at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Steelers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Vikings, 8 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Raiders, 8:30 p.m. (Preview)

Adam Thielen shows love to Vikings legend Randy Moss

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss announced Friday that he recently underwent surgery in North Carolina, and is receiving treatment for cancer that was found outside his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. 

The NFL world of course is praying for one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, and former Viking Adam Thielen showed up to his Carolina Panthers' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys rocking the purple 84. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 4:37 PM
