NFL Week 15 live updates, scores, highlights: Lamar Jackson makes MVP case; Rodgers-Adams turn back the clock

Everything to know about Week 15 right here

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season is off and running. We saw Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets outlast the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to an incredible day from Davante Adams, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive with a 37-27 win over the Tennessee Titans, and Tua Tagovailoa throw three interceptions in an eight-point loss to the Houston Texans.

This 4 p.m. slate has the potential to be the best afternoon slate of the entire year. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions will compete in a potential Super Bowl preview, the "Pennsylvania Bowl" between the Steelers and Eagles is being played in Philadelphia, and an important AFC showdown will occur in Denver between the Colts and Broncos. 

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 15. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

Rams 12, 49ers 6 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Texans 20, Dolphins 12 (Takeaways)
Ravens 35, Giants 14 (Recap)
Chiefs 21, Browns 7 (Recap)
Commanders 20, Saints 19 (Recap)
Cowboys 30, Panthers 14 (Recap)
Bengals 37, Titans 27 (Recap)
Jets 32, Jaguars 25 (Recap)
Bills at Lions, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Patriots at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Steelers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Packers at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Vikings, 8 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Raiders, 8:30 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(58)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tim Patrick finds the end zone for Detroit

The Lions are finally on the board thanks to Tim Patrick -- who has quickly become a nice No. 3 WR for the Lions. 

Jared Goff drew the "triple team" behind the line of scrimmage, then dumped it off to Patrick who went Superman for the score. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:10 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown TD!

Best friends once again. Following a massive gain from Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown in the end zone for the first TD of the game. 

Eagles 10 Steelers 3

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:07 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:07 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jonah Williams TD!

How about a Cardinals offensive lineman touchdown? Greg Dortch lost possession at the one-yard line, but Jonah Williams showed great awareness by grabbing the loose pig skin before it went out of the back of the end zone. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:04 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Allen and the Bills are on FIRE🔥

The Bills are having their way with the Lions early in this potential Super Bowl preview. Josh Allen just punched in his second TD of the quarter. The Lions defense can't stop anything right now! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cooper DeJean fumbles punt

Special plays on special teams. The Steelers get the ball back after the rookie DeJean fumbles following a hard hit after fielding the punt. Steelers now have fantastic field position. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

T.J. Watt punches out possession

When he's asked how the offense can improve this week, A.J. Brown is going to say "protecting the football," right? T.J. Watt punches out the ball while Jalen Hurts attempts to run for the first down. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ladd McConkey ties game with TD

He's quickly turning into Justin Herbert's best friend. The rookie slot weapon out of Georgia ties the game with this nice catch. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Zaire Franklin intercepts Bo Nix

What a start from the Colts! After Anthony Richardson led a TD drive, Zaire Franklin picked off Bo Nix to get the ball back. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills come out firing vs. Lions

No hangover from the Buffalo offense following last week's 40-point explosion. Josh Allen led his offense 73 yards down the field on seven plays, and punched in the first TD of the game himself.

The Bills look like the better team early on in Detroit -- on BOTH sides of the ball. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Anthony Richardson rumbles for 23-yard TD

It's the most underrated game of the 4 p.m. window: Colts at Broncos. Indy is after that final wild-card spot (and still alive in the AFC South race), so it needs this win vs. Denver. Anthony Richardson got the Colts off to a hot start with a TD run. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers strike first vs. Chargers

Baker Mayfield isn't intimidated by this Chargers defense that doesn't allow many points. He came out firing, and hit Jalen McMillan for a long TD on the opening drive of the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sauce Gardner INT seals 32-25 victory for Jets

The Jets found the win column for the fourth time this season thanks to three touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers. Two went to Davante Adams, who caught nine passes for 198 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints pull within one as time expires, but two-point conversion fails. Commanders win, 20-19

Jayden Daniels and Co. escape New Orleans with a 20-19 win. Spencer Rattler led an impressive 11-play, 56-yard touchdown drive to pull within one point. The TD was caught by Foster Moreau with 0:00 on the clock.

New Orleans kept the offense out on the field to win the game, but Rattler couldn't connect in the end zone.

The Saints were down 20-7 in the fourth quarter, but the benching of Jake Haener sparked the offense. New Orleans scored 12 unanswered points in the final stanza.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets take seven-point lead with Breece Hall TD

Clutch Aaron Rodgers. He leads a seven-play, 70-yard drive, and Breece Hall punches it in from one yard out to give New York a seven-point lead. 

Mac Jones will have a chance...

 
Pinned
Link copied

Davante Adams builds on his incredible day with insane catch

The Jets are attempting to engineer a game-winning drive in Jacksonville late in the fourth quarter, and they are in this position thanks to the play of Davante Adams. 

He has two touchdowns so far, and made an incredible grab to move the chains on third-and-10. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tua's third INT ends Dolphins' comeback bid

Down eight points with under two minutes remaining, the Dolphins had a chance to tie the game. Instead, Tagovailoa threw his third interception -- and second pick to Derek Stingley Jr. Game over. Texans win. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars tie game with FG late in the fourth quarter

Following the Davante Adams 71-yard TD, Mac Jones took his Jaguars offense 42 yards down the field on seven plays, and Cam Little converted on a 43-yard field goal. The game is tied at 25 apiece with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Davante Adams 71-yard TD!

What a game in Jacksonville! Aaron Rodgers goes deep to Davante Adams for a 71-yard score! The Jets retake the lead over the Jaguars with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar builds on MVP case

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tua throws his second INT

It looked like the Dolphins were ready to mount a comeback early in the fourth quarter, but Tua Tagovailoa threw a red zone INT to Derek Stingley Jr. His second of the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Malik Nabers finds the end zone

Not much is going right for the Giants, but rookie wideout Malik Nabers did score a touchdown off a pass from Tim Boyle. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Thomas Jr. scores second TD vs. Jets

BTJ is an absolute monster. The rookie now has nine catches for 99 yards and two TDs -- the most recent trip to the end zone coming from about 20 yards out. Jaguars retake the lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals wipe defensive TD off the board themselves by dropping the ball before the end zone

It happened again. 

Jordan Battle scooped up a Tony Pollard fumble and then returned it all the way for the touchdown. Or did he?

Battle clearly dropped the ball before crossing into the end zone, so it's a touchback for the Titans! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tua finds Jonnu Smith for TD on fourth-and-2

Down 14 points, the Dolphins weren't interested in kicking a field goal. Mike McDaniel kept his offense on the field, and Tua Tagovailoa found Jonnu Smith for the touchdown. Quite an impressive throw and catch. 

However, Jason Sanders missed the XP! Miami trails by eight points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns finally find the end zone with long Jerome Ford TD

Cleveland needed to find a spark on offense, and that spark came via a 62-yard Jerome Ford TD! Browns now down 14 points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Will Levis throws THIRD INT, Geno Stone takes it back for six

Tennessee is melting down. Levis has now thrown his third interception of the day, and this one cost the Titans points. Geno Stone takes it back all the way for the score. 

Bengals up 17 in the third quarter, and Mason Rudolph has replaced Levis under center. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys rolling in Carolina

The second half has been allllllllll Cowboys. Cooper Rush is balling out. Check out this throw and catch for the score. Jalen Brooks is on the board. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Davante Adams scores his 100th career TD

Here come the Jets! Aaron Rodgers found his best friend Davante Adams to get New York out front. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar Jackson throws fourth TD

The Ravens are rolling in New Jersey like Vegas expected. Lamar Jackson now has four passing TDs -- this one to rookie Tez Walker. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints get tricky with Alvin Kamara TD

New Orleans needed to get something going down 17 points to Washington. Not only did the Saints make a QB change, but they had Ced Wilson throw deep for Alvin Kamara, who made the one-handed TD grab!  

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    Week 15 Highlights: Ravens at Giants (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Week 15 Highlights: Dolphins at Texans (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    NFL Week 15 Booth Recap: Chiefs at Browns (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    NFL Week 15 Booth Recap: Ravens at Giants (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    On-Field Reaction: Lamar Jackson Sounds Off On 5 TD Day

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Injury Scare For Patrick Mahomes vs. Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Chiefs Defeat Browns, Patrick Mahomes Leaves Game With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    3:52

    On-Site Recap: Dolphins at Texans (12/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:22

    Lamar Jackson Throws 5 TD Passes As Ravens Roll Over Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    4:31

    Texans Narrowly Defeat Dolphins, Damper Fins Playoff Hopes

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    MUST SEE: Incredible game-clinching INT by Derek Stingley covering Tyreek Hill

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills at Lions (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Chiefs at Browns (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts at Broncos (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins at Texans (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Patriots at Cardinals (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens at Giants (12/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Heisman Draft Outlook: Examining How Travis Hunter Should Be Utilized In NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Heisman Draft Outlook: How Ashton Jeanty Projects To NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Heisman Draft Outlook: NFL Draft Stock For Dillon Gabriel

See All NFL Videos