NFL Week 15 odds, picks, how to watch: Raiders win last game in Oakland, Rams beat Cowboys in Dallas

After going a perfect 10-0 over the last two weeks, we came back to earth a little bit. We went 2-3, as the Cowboys proved they are even worse than we thought, the Rams blew out the Seahawks and the Eagles did not cover against the Giants.

The NFC East is an absolute disaster, but one team has to win the division. The Eagles get a potential layup in the Redskins this week, but the Cowboys get the defending NFC Champions. We could be in for more a much more interesting race than people expect. The Bengals face off against the Patriots in the "Spygate 2" matchup, Drew Lock has a chance to take down Patrick Mahomes and we could see Eli Manning make the last home start of his career.

It should be another interesting week in the NFL, so let's go ahead and jump on in to my Week 15 picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

The Titans may be the hottest team in the NFL right now. Since becoming the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 7, Ryan Tannehill has a better quarterback rating than Drew Brees, more yards than Aaron Rodgers, more touchdowns than Tom Brady, fewer interceptions than Russell Wilson and a better completion percentage than Lamar Jackson. It makes you wonder how good the Titans could have been this season if Tannehill was the starter all year. Tennessee has won its last four games and some of the Titans' best playmakers are playing their best ball. Derrick Henry has rushed for over 100 yards over the last four games and is tied for the NFL lead with 13 rushing touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown had five catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders last week, and is beginning to become a big part of this offensive attack. This game is in Nashville -- the winner takes first place in the division and the city is excited. The Texans just lost to Lock and the Broncos last week by 14 points, so it appears that these two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Titans have won two out of the past three matchups against the Texans, and I'm taking them to cover the spread on Sunday.

The pick: Titans 30-24 over Texans

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -6

One of the two picks I got right last week had to do with the Falcons blowing out the Panthers. Carolina lost by 20 points in its first game without Ron Rivera, and Kyle Allen struggled again. He completed 28 of 41 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions. On the flip side, the Seahawks are out to avenge the 28-12 loss they suffered to the Rams last week, which I believe will end up being an outlier when it's all said and done. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week that it feels like the Panthers are in their division since they seemingly play every year. In fact, they have faced off six times in the last five years. Carroll knows how this team operates, and without Cam Newton under center, it should be simpler for him. Quandre Diggs had two interceptions last week, and the secondary could be due for another big game against a quarterback who has thrown 12 interceptions in the last seven games.

The pick: Seahawks 38-20 over Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5

I'm not sure why Jameis Winston get so much hate. Yeah, he threw three interceptions against the Colts last week, but also scored five touchdowns and threw for a career-high 456 yards. He's second in the NFL in passing yards and the Buccaneers have now won three straight games. Winston did injure his thumb in the comeback victory last week, and participated in drills without holding a ball on Wednesday. The Buccaneers plan on him starting, and I think that he will be good to go by Sunday. David Blough is 0-2 as a starter and the Lions haven't scored more than 20 points in a game with him. Additionally, they have lost each game by four or more points, which is what they need to lose by on Sunday for the Buccaneers to cover the spread. Detroit also lost Marvin Jones to injured reserve this week, so Blough is down yet another weapon. I admit that Winston's injury is definitely a wild card in this situation, but the Buccaneers should beat this Lions team by more than four points.

The pick: Buccaneers 28-14 over Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -6.5

The 6-7 Raiders are 4-2 in Oakland this year, and Sunday will be their last home game of the season before they head to Las Vegas. They have been playing with emotion in every game, and it's hard to imagine that they will lose to the Jaguars in their last game in front of these fans. Despite moving back to Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars were blown out by the Chargers last week, 45-10. Jacksonville has lost its last five games, and there is nothing going right for this team. The Raiders should get rookie running back Josh Jacobs back this week, who has recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in four out of the last five games. He leads all rookies in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and scrimmage yards. The Raiders missed him against the Titans last week. Oakland lost simply because they couldn't keep up with Tennessee's offense. Jacksonville hasn't scored over 20 points in its last five matchups, so keeping up on the scoreboard shouldn't be a problem this week.

The pick: Raiders 27-17 over Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -1

I admit, I have some beef with the Cowboys. I know they are having a tough season, but I really thought they could beat the lowly Chicago Bears. Dallas can't beat anyone with a winning record, and apparently can't beat a team with a .500 record. On the flip side, I'm encouraged with what I've seen from the Rams. Everyone thought their window for contending for a Super Bowl was officially closed when they were blown out by the Ravens in Week 12, but they rebounded in a big way. Jared Goff and Co. went on to win their next two games and outscored the Cardinals and Seahawks by a combined 43 points. The Rams are now 8-5, and have a chance to make the postseason. Goff has thrown nine touchdowns and two interceptions for a 101.5 passer rating in his five career starts against NFC East teams. The Rams also appear to be much more motivated than the Cowboys, who have a much easier road to the postseason. The Rams beat the Cowboys in the playoffs last year and I say they win the rematch on Sunday.

The pick: Rams 31-27 over Cowboys

