NFL Week 15 odds, picks, how to watch: Rams deal Cowboys latest loss, Bears upset Packers at Lambeau Field

The playoff races continue to heat up as we roll into Week 15. The Buffalo Bills were one of two NFL teams that didn't get a single primetime game when the schedule was released, but that changed when their showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers was flexed to "Sunday Night Football." The Steelers hold the tiebreaker over the Tennessee Titans for the final wild card spot in the AFC, while the Bills hold a one-game lead for the fifth spot. The winner of this game will be in an excellent position for a playoff berth. The Titans will be playing for the AFC South, facing the Houston Texans in two of their final three games, including a Week 15 showdown in Tennessee.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead, but that division will be decided in Week 16 when both teams face each other in Philadelphia. Dallas will look to avoid trailing Philadelphia heading into that game as the Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams (another team with a winning record) while the Eagles travel to play the Washington Redskins.

The NFL season is reaching its conclusion, but the picks are still coming. Let's get to them now.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox/NFL Network)

Line: Ravens -14.5

Lamar Jackson comes into this game hampered by a quad injury, and if that slows the MVP candidate down even a little, it could mean trouble against the Jets' No. 2 run defense that allows just 4.0 yards per carry (No. 1 in NFL). But even if the Ravens face more third downs than usual against an elite rush defense, they should be able to win in those situations, as they rank second in the league in their ability to create third downs, while the Jets defense is just 23rd at stopping third-down conversions. If the Jets fall behind, they could have trouble slowing down a quality Ravens defense from harassing Sam Darnold, as they have allowed 47 sacks this season, which is tied for fourth worst in the NFL. There will be no letdown from the top team in the AFC on a short week.

Pick: Ravens 27, Jets 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -9.5

After losing consecutive games to AFC division leaders, the Patriots shouldn't have any trouble with the Bengals this week. They'll need to establish the run against a Cincinnati defense that allows the most rush yards per game in the league, though the Pats rank just 29th themselves in yards per carry. The Cincinnati defense has had a pulse since Andy Dalton returned under center, averaging 20.5 points per game, but the Patriots defense is first in points per game and yards allowed per play. With New England also proficient at taking the ball away (No. 2 in NFL), this could get ugly for the Bengals.

Pick: Patriots 28, Bengals 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Buccaneers -3.5

The roller coaster that is the Buccaneers season starts with Jameis Winston, who ranks second in the NFL in yards and passing touchdowns but has thrown a league-worst 23 interceptions. Detroit's defense, which ranks 29th in yards surrendered per game, should have trouble slowing down a Bucs offense that ranks third in yards gained per game. Those rankings get even uglier when you focus just on the passing attack, with the Bucs offense ranking second with 298.2 passing yards per game and the Lions defense ranking 30 while surrendering 276.5 passing yards per game. Even with Mike Evans missing from the offense, Winston will have a field day against this defense.

Pick: Buccaneers 30, Lions 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Titans -3

First place in the AFC South is on the line in this matchup, and that could spell trouble for the Texans as the Titans are possibly the hottest team in the league. The Titans have averaged 37.5 points and 421.5 yards over their last four games, with Ryan Tannehill throwing nine TDs and one pick during that span while completing an incredible 75.6% of his passes. The Texans defense hasn't stopped many passing games this year, ranking 27th in pass yards allowed per game and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt, and the Titans have a similar advantage in the running game. But the biggest mismatch could come on third downs, where the Titans rank first in conversion percentage over their last three games and are up against the worst team in the league at getting third-down stops. Add it up and Tennessee should be in first place by themselves after the final whistle.

Pick: Titans 30, Texans 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chiefs -10.5

The Broncos, who appear better than their 5-8 record would suggest, may have found something in Drew Lock, with the rookie quarterbacking throwing 309 yards and three TDs in a win over the Texans last week. Lock has revitalized the Broncos offense, which has averaged 30.5 points in his two starts. But the Chiefs defense is finding its stride, allowing just 12.5 points over the last two games. Even though the Chiefs are banged up at running back, they'll want to establish the run against a Denver defense that ranks 21st in rush yards allowed per game. Even with Patrick Mahomes banged up, the Chiefs should roll to a win by running the ball and slowing down lock with an improved defense. A first-round bye is in their sights.

Pick: Chiefs 26, Broncos 15

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Giants -3

It's hard to ever pick the Giants, a team on a nine-game losing streak that found a way to blow a 17-3 on Monday in an overtime loss to the Eagles. Dolphins receiver Devante Parker is in the concussion protocol, and if he can play he could have a huge game against a team that ranks 29th in yards per pass allowed with Ryan Fitzpatrick chucking the ball downfield. The Giants run game has struggled this year, but they also run the ball just 34.9% of the team, which ranks 29th in the NFL. This is one of the hardest games to pick this week, but the Giants could rally around getting Eli Manning a win in what could be his last start at MetLife Stadium.

Pick: Giants 24, Dolphins 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Eagles -6

The Eagles erased a double-digit halftime deficit to the Giants to win in overtime, tying the Cowboys for first place in the NFC East. They lost Alshon Jeffery and Lane Johnson in the win, but Carson Wentz got the signature fourth-quarter comeback win that has seemed to elude him in his career. Philadelphia now gets a Washington team that allows 134.8 yards on the ground (27th in NFL) and struggles with running backs that can catch passes, which the Eagles have in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. The Redskins like to run the ball, but the Eagles defense is third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (89.6 a game). They're unlikely to find success via the pass, as they rank dead last in yards per pass attempted (5.6) and pass yards per game (161.3). The Redskins shouldn't be able to go downfield against the Eagles if Haskins starts. Philadelphia may be banged up, but the Eagles should take care of business.

Pick: Eagles 26, Redskins 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Seahawks -5.5

Even though the Seahawks are coming off a tough loss, they have the perfect antidote with the Panthers this week. Carolina appears to be playing out the schedule now that Ron Rivera has been fired, and the Panthers' task won't get any easier with Seattle's rushing attack coming in. The Seahawks should use a heavy dose of Chris Carson against a Panthers defense that allows a league-high 5.3 yards per carry and is 29th in the NFL, allowing 139.2 yards per game. Seattle averages 140.8 yards on the ground (third in the NFL) and Russell Wilson is 5-1 with a 99.2 passer rating in his career against the Panthers. Seattle should keep pace in the NFC West with San Francisco this week.

Pick: Seahawks 34, Panthers 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Packers -4.5

The Packers are another hard team to get a read on at this point in the season, even though they currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC at 10-3 and are in position for a first-round bye. The Packers defense ranks 27th in yards allowed per carry, but the Bears offense has managed just 3.5 yards per carry (No. 30 in NFL). They did have success running the ball against the Cowboys, thanks in part to Mitchell Trubisky's 63 yards on 10 carries. Going back to quick passes and allowing Trubisky to scramble has helped the Bears offense, which has averaged 400.5 yards per game the past two games. The Bears held Aaron Jones to 13 carries for 39 yards in the first meeting and will need a similar performance to beat the Packers again. If the Bears allow Trubisky to extend plays and involve Tarik Cohen, they should be able to pull off the upset.

Pick: Bears 21, Packers 20

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Vikings -2.5

If the Vikings want to define a trap game, the Chargers may be it. Los Angeles averages 6.1 yards per play (fourth in the NFL) and has a scoring margin of plus-38. So why are the Chargers 5-8? It largely stems from a 2-8 record in one-score games, unlike the Vikings, who are just 2-3 in one-score games. The Vikings are second in the NFL in yards per pass, but are facing a Chargers pass defense that allows just 196.6 pass yards (fourth in NFL). Here's where Minnesota has the advantage: The Vikings are third in the NFL in completion percentage (70.1%) while the Chargers allow 69.53% of passes to be caught (31st in NFL). A trap game indeed, but one that the Vikings should win if they don't fall behind early.

Pick: Vikings 28, Chargers 21

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Raiders -6

The Raiders were in position to grab a wild card spot three weeks ago, but fell out of the playoff race as opponents outscored them 116-33 over the past three games. Jacksonville has been even worse during its five-game losing streak, giving up 174 points and scoring only 57. Something has to give this week. The Jaguars have given up 193.6 rush yards per game, allowing 195-plus rush yards in four of the last five games. The Raiders have an advantage if Josh Jacobs plays, even though they have only averaged 95.7 rush yards during their losing streak. Oakland also averages 7.4 yards per pass (ninth in NFL) while Jacksonville allows 7.3 yards per pass (24th in NFL). Jacksonville has been playing so poor lately, it's hard to see the Jaguars turning it around.

Pick: Raiders 27, Jaguars 20

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Browns -2.5

The Browns may have fallen in the "too little, too late" category regarding the AFC playoff race, but they still have a winning season to play for. Facing the Cardinals should help them get to .500, especially since Arizona's defense is 30th in points allowed (28.8) and yards per play allowed (6.1). The Browns have had trouble finding consistency in the passing game, ranking 31st in completion percentage at 58.72%, but the Cardinals are last in the NFL in that statistic, allowing completions on 71.78% of passes. They also allow 7.9 yards per pass (30th in NFL) and 294.2 pass yards a game (last in NFL). The Browns defense struggles against the run, giving up 128.2 rush yards per game (26th in NFL) and 4.8 yards per carry (28th in NFL), but the Cardinals don't have a stable plan at running back. Without that threat of running the ball, Arizona should suffer their seventh loss in a row.

Pick: Browns 24, Cardinals 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Rams -1

It feels like the same old story is on repeat with the Cowboys every week -- they just can't beat a .500 or better team. Dallas will get another opportunity to change that narrative this week against the Rams, and a win would set up them with a chance to clinch the NFC East by beating the Eagles in Week 16. The Rams, who are still in the wild card hunt, have averaged 36 points and 502 yards over the last two games. The Rams are starting to feed Todd Gurley the ball and putting less pressure on Jared Goff to carry the offense. Dallas is first in the NFL in pass yards per game (306.8) and yards per pass (8.0), but a lot of those yards have come when the game has been decided over the past two weeks. Both teams have been trending in opposite directions and the Rams can't afford a loss, as they don't have a bad division to fall back on. Also, Dallas just doesn't beat good teams and they won't start this week.

Pick: Rams 28, Cowboys 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: 49ers -11

The 49ers, who have emerged from their toughest stretch with wins in three of their last five games, get a Falcons team that has been competent since a 1-7 start. San Francisco is still one of the best teams in the NFL, averaging 149.1 rush yards (second in NFL) and 7.9 yards per pass (third in NFL), which explains why their scoring average of 30.5 ranks second in NFL. The 49ers pass defense will be tested, as the Falcons average 295.7 pass yards (third in NFL) while being the most pass-heavy team in the league. The 49ers allow just 150.8 pass yards and 5.0 yards per pass, both first in the league, so they have a great chance of rising to the challenge. The Falcons defense ranks in the bottom seven in both points and yards allowed per game, and that's a major problem against a team that can throw the ball as well as they run it. 49ers get to 12 wins with an easy victory here.

Pick: 49ers 34, Falcons 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Steelers -2

This may be one of the toughest games to pick of the week as the Steelers have found a way to keep winning with their third-string quarterback. The Bills, who will be playing their first primetime game all season, have only beat one team that had a winning record when they played them (Cowboys). Duck Hodges is playing a top defense for the first time in his career, as the Bills rank second in points allowed (16.3) and third in yards allowed (296.8). That could be a problem for a Steelers offense that averaged 4.8 yards per play against the Cardinals last week. Buffalo will want to grind out first downs on the ground with their fifth-ranked rushing attack to help avoid turnovers, but they're facing a Pittsburgh defense that allows just 3.8 yards a carry (fifth in NFL). The place the Steelers might have the edge is in the trenches, as they lead the league with 48 sacks on defense while ranking sixth in allowing just 22 on offense. The Bills defense ranks ninth in sacks, while the offense is in the middle of the pack with 34 allowed. This is a toss up, but the home team gets the nod.

Pick: Steelers 24, Bills 23

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Saints -9

The Saints are due for a bounce-back game, and they could get one here playing the Colts. Injuries have finally caught up to Indianapolis as it has fallen out of playoff contention. New Orleans is first in the NFL in completion percentage (71.04%) while Indianapolis is 30th (69.2%) on defense, a problem for the Colts all season. The Colts have an equalizer in the running game, ranking sixth in rush yards per game, but the New Orleans defense allows just 94.2 yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL. The Colts offensive line will be tested this week as the Saints are tied for fourth in the league in sacks (43) and the Colts allow just 25 sacks (tied for ninth fewest in the NFL). The Saints have too much at stake to lose this one, especially at home.

Pick: Saints 30, Colts 17

KERR'S RECORD (Week 14): 12-4

KERR'S RECORD (Overall): 130-77-1 (.628 win percentage)