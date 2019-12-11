NFL Week 15 odds, picks: Titans upset Texans in AFC South showdown, Pats thrash Bengals after Spygate 2.0

Three weeks remain in the regular season and there's still plenty to be determined as it relates to the current playoff picture. This week, there are a number of clubs that can punch their ticket to the postseason, while others are turning the page to the NFL Draft.

As we key in on the Week 15 slate, there are a number of contests that have significant playoff implications. One of the main head-to-heads that we're looking at takes place down in Tennessee on Sunday as the winner between the Texans and Titans will take the lead in the AFC South. Elsewhere, we are looking at the Patriots, who are fresh off their loss to the Chiefs in Foxborough. They need to keep the winning up to remain in line for a first-round bye in the AFC. If that wasn't motivation enough, this latest Spygate 2.0 debacle will certainly light a fire under Bill Belichick's club.

Before we jump into the picks, let's see where we stand heading into Week 15:

Picks record

Straight up: 129-78-1

Against the spread: 98-107-3

It was a really strong week for us as we nailed Chicago's upset over Dallas, had the Chiefs going into New England and winning, Miami covering against the Jets, and Minnesota covering a 13-point spread over Detroit. Pittsburgh's win over the Cardinals and the Broncos blowout over the Texans in Houston were some of the picks that went awry.

Alright, let's get to the picks for Week 15.

Jets at Ravens

Point spread: Jets +14.5

There's a lot on the line for the Ravens this Thursday night when they host the Jets. If they win, they secure a playoff spot. Depending on the result of the rest of the Week 15 landscape, they could secure as much as the No. 1 seed in the conference. New York, meanwhile, is a team that barely beat Miami last time out. With Baltimore having home-field advantage in their sights, they leave no doubt against the Jets.

The pick: Ravens 33-9 over Jets

Patriots at Bengals

Point spread: Bengals +9.5

As things stand at the time of this story being posted, Spygate 2.0 appears to be an innocent mistake by New England and nothing like the original cheating saga of 2007. Still, I see the Patriots being extremely motivated by that to not only beat the Bengals for calling them out but to also cover the spread easily. They also need this game to help secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC. This could be a bloodbath.

The pick: Patriots 34-10 over Bengals

Texans at Titans

Point spread: Titans -3

I simply don't trust Bill O'Brien and the Texans at the moment. One minute they are beating the Patriots and the other they are getting blown out by Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos. This is a critical game for both the Titans and Texans as the winner will talk away in first place in the AFC South. Right now, the Titans with Ryan Tannehill under center are arguably the hottest team in the conference and honestly looks more like a playoff team over Houston. The home team takes this head-to-head.

The pick: Titans 27-24 over Texans

Dolphins at Giants

Point spread: Dolphins +3.5

New York lost a heartbreaker on Monday night to Philly in Eli Manning's return at quarterback in place of the injured Daniel Jones. It appears like Manning will get the start again for the Giants and I think that'll hurt them against a Dolphins team that has shown a lot of grit under first-year head coach Brian Flores and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. On the year, Miami is 7-6 against the spread, while New York is 5-8 ATS. I'll gladly take the 3.5 point cushion and roll with the Dolphins.

The pick: Dolphins 24-20 over Giants

Vikings at Chargers

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

I wouldn't get too caught up in the Chargers dropping 45 points to the Jaguars. Jacksonville is a team very much in the bottom half of the league and ripe for the picking. The Vikings pose a much more difficult challenge and I see them giving Los Angeles fits on both sides of the ball. Minnesota was able to cover a double-digit spread a week ago and, while they aren't facing a third-string quarterback, Philip Rivers has been prone to turn the ball over this season. As long as the Vikings defense can contain Austin Ekeler, they should be able to cover rather easily.

The pick: Vikings 23-17 over Chargers

The rest of the bunch

Buccaneers 28-17 over Lions

Eagles 24-20 over Redskins

Packers 20-17 over Bears

Seahawks 30-13 over Panthers

Chiefs 33-21 over Broncos

Jaguars 24-14 over Raiders

Cardinals 28-20 over Browns

49ers 33-16 over Falcons

Rams 24-23 over Cowboys

Bills 17-13 over Steelers

Saints 27-17 over Colts