The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable. Week 14, after all, delivered quite a few surprises, from the Carolina Panthers taking the Philadelphia Eagles to the wire, to the Los Angeles Rams edging the Buffalo Bills in a 44-42 shootout. So who, exactly, might be a safe bet for the upcoming Week 15 slate?

We've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 15? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Chiefs at Browns



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -6, O/U 44.5

"The Chiefs are playing for the top seed, while the Browns are playing for their vacation plans. That matters. The Chiefs haven't looked great all season, but they find ways to win games. They will find a way here as Jameis Winston turns it over a few times for point-blank scores. Chiefs win another close one."

CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco thinks Kansas City will advance to 13-1, but not without a scrappy effort from Cleveland. Catch all his Week 15 picks against the spread right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-4) at Browns Chiefs Browns Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Browns Browns Browns

Bengals at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -3.5, O/U 49

"The Cincinnati Bengals are playing on a short week, but I don't think it'll matter much against these Titans. Tennessee has been the top team to fade this season, particularly when the Titans are playing in Nashville. They are the only club in the NFL that has yet to record an ATS win at home, coming into Week 15 with an 0-6 ATS record at Nissan Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been dominant on the road this season from a betting perspective. Cincy is 6-1 ATS on the road this season."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan went 12-1 making straight-up picks in Week 14. You can find his full breakdown of this matchup, plus predictions for every Week 15 contest, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-5) at Titans Bengals Titans Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Commanders at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -2.5, O/U 49

"Washington is coming off a bye after throttling the Titans, 42-19. ... The Saints barely scraped by the lowly New York Giants last week, and may have lost Derek Carr for the season after he broke his left hand and suffered a concussion. We don't know if it will be Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler under center, but I'm expecting a big outing from the rested Commanders regardless. If you think this number is too big, keep in mind that rookie quarterbacks favored by seven or more points are 13-4 ATS since 2019."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani has every reason to believe Washington is in for a big win here. You can catch his full breakdown of the game, plus picks for every Week 15 matchup, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-7.5) at Saints Commanders Saints Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Ravens at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -13.5, O/U 44.5

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it's now up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. So what does the model envision for the Giants, who are turning back to Tommy DeVito with Drew Lock banged up under center? Catch SportsLine's full breakdown of the matchup, which is the Ravens' first since their pre-bye loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, plus an ATS prediction for the cross-conference clash, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-16) at Giants Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Cowboys at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -6.5, O/U 44

"The Carolina Panthers are spunky! Last week, they made a Kentucky bettor sweat out his $3.1 million bet as they went toe to toe with the Philadelphia Eagles and nearly pulled off the upset. Now, they are favored for the first time since Dec. 18, 2022. Carolina is 5-0 ATS over the last five games after starting the year 1-7 ATS, and that's largely due to the emergence of Bryce Young. While he hasn't lit the world on fire statically, he's made timely throws ... It's worth noting the Cowboys are also 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a single-digit underdog."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan likes Carolina to maintain its streak of feisty games. Check out all his Week 15 predictions, including final-score picks for every game, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Panthers (-3) Cowboys Panthers Panthers Cowboys Panthers Panthers Panthers Cowboys

Jets at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jets -3.5, O/U 40.5

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 96-72-3 (57.1%, +16 units) since its inception in 2022. This week, he loves New York to cover: "The Jets are 3-10, but seven of those losses have come by a combined 25 points. Sauce Gardner returns Sunday, which should help New York slow down Jacksonville's top weapon, Brian Thomas Jr. The Jags haven't mustered more than 10 points in any of Mac Jones' three starts."

Catch Hartstein's full slate of best bets for parlay plays right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-3.5) at Jaguars Jets Jets Jaguars Jaguars Jets Jaguars Jets Jets

Dolphins at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -2, O/U 47

"We've got two teams vying for playoff position here, or in the case of the Dolphins, desperately trying to keep playoff hopes alive. We have an indoor track. And, most importantly, we have a lot of explosive playmakers on hand. Nico Collins is due for a monster game and C.J. Stroud also has Tank Dell at his disposal. ... Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire since his return to the lineup and his weapons are heating up too. Tyreek Hill is finally looking like he might be a little healthier and is also due for a blowup spot."

CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson is all over the Over (47) in this one. Check out his full analysis of the game, plus best bets for the entire Week 15 slate, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-3) at Texans Dolphins Dolphins Texans Texans Dolphins Texans Dolphins Dolphins

Colts at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -4.5, O/U 43.5

SportsLine's Projection Model enters Week 15 on a 25-11 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, and a 59-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. We can tell you one of its top picks for a five-team parlay with a potential 25-1 payout this week: Denver, which is coming off a bye and three-game win streak, covers in more than 60% of simulations while hosting the Colts. Check out the full SportsLine projection for this game, plus other Week 15 picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Broncos (-4) Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Bills at Lions



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Lions -2.5, O/U 52

Eric Cohen, host of the weekly "Early Edge NFL Prop Show" on YouTube, is now 109-51 (68%) on NFL picks since Week 4. We can tell you he likes the Lions (-2.5, 54.5) to beat the Bills by a field goal in a potential Super Bowl LIX preview on Sunday: "Both of these offenses are so much fun and there's a reason the total in the mid-50s. Expect fireworks throughout but [for] the Lions extend their winning streak to 12 on a late Jake Bates field goal." Check out Cohen's full breakdown at SportsLine right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Lions (-2.5) Bills Bills Bills Lions Lions Lions Bills Lions

Steelers at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 43

"The Eagles are 9-0 this season when Saquon Barkley rushes for at least 100 yards, so the big question is: Will he hit 100 yards against the Steelers? There are only six teams in the NFL surrendering fewer than 100 rushing yards per game and the Steelers are one of them. The Steelers passed their biggest test of the year back in Week 11 when they gave up just 65 yards to Derrick Henry in a win over the Ravens. However, that game was at home in Pittsburgh and this game is being played Philadelphia, which has been Pittsburgh's personal football hell for nearly 60 years."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech is betting the Eagles will continue their streak of wins over the Steelers while playing in their own stadium. Catch all his Week 15 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Eagles (-5.5) Eagles Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Patriots at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Cardinals -6, O/U 45.5

SportsLine's Projection Model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Forecasting top survivor picks for Week 15, we can tell you the model is shying away from the Cardinals (-6.5, 45.5) despite Arizona being nearly touchdown home favorites over New England. The Cards have lost three in a row, and their offense has disappeared, as they've scored a total of three touchdowns over this stretch. The Pats also own a top-10 run defense in terms of yards per carry allowed. Check out SportsLine's full analysis on this one, plus other top bets for Week 15, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Cardinals (-6) Cardinals Patriots Patriots Patriots Cardinals Cardinals Patriots Cardinals

Buccaneers at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 46.5

SportsLine has assembled an all-star team of betting experts to forecast top picks for a Week 15 parlay that could pay out well over $1.2 million for a $50 bettor, including Larry Hartstein, Sia Nejad and Jimmie Kaylor. One of the picks featured in the 16-leg parlay is the Chargers (-3. 45.5) covering against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: "The Bucs have looked good the past three weeks," Hartstein explains, "beating the Giants, Panthers and Raiders. Facing Jim Harbaugh's Chargers is a major step up in class." Check out the rest of SportsLine's advice for this big-money wager right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Chargers (-3) Chargers Buccaneers Chargers Buccaneers Buccaneers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Packers at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -1, O/U 47

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings has forecast the entire Week 15 slate. And the AI PickBot says the Seahawks cover comfortably as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Packers on Sunday night: "Seattle has ripped off four wins in a row, including three divisional wins, and now takes on a Green Bay squad (9-4) that has struggled against other top teams in the NFC." Check out SportsLine's full breakdown of this matchup, including a final-score prediction, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-3) at Seahawks Packers Seahawks Packers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Packers

Bears at Vikings

Time: Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -7, O/U 44

R.J. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, went a whopping 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-2023, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. He's also 67-39-5 (+2418) on his last 111 picks in games involving the Vikings. As for Monday night's rematch with the Bears, we can tell you he's leaning the Under for the point total. But you'll have to head over to SportsLine for his full analysis and prediction right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Vikings (-7) Vikings Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Falcons at Raiders

Time: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 44.5

Kirk Cousins is staying under center for the Falcons despite another multi-interception outing in Week 14. Is he finally due for a rebound in Las Vegas, where the Raiders could soon be overhauling their leadership once again? SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has the pulse of Atlanta, going 50-28-2 (+1710) in his last 80 ATS picks involving Atlanta. Check out his expert prediction for the game right here.



