NFL Week 15 picks: Chargers stun Chiefs in Kansas City, Steelers shock the Patriots

In the future, instead of building domed stadiums for football, we should definitely start building giant snow globes because I want every NFL game from now on to be played in the snow.

Actually, I don't just want every NFL game to be played in the snow, I want everything to be in the snow. Basketball in the snow. Chess in the snow. We can eat lunch in the snow. We can shower in the snow. Everything in the snow.

I mean, if I learned one thing over the weekend, it's that snow definitely makes everything better.

After watching Sunday's Colts-Bills game, all I can think about is snow, and also how sad Adam Vinatieri probably is after possibly missing out on a $500,000 bonus.

Adam Vinatieri could lose out on $500,000 for trying to kick field goal in a blizzard https://t.co/kRG43GNvWP pic.twitter.com/3d1MW3WOgQ — SportsRadio 740 (@SportsRadio_740) December 11, 2017

I lost $10 once and got kind of sad. Vinatieri is about to miss out on half-a-million dollars because the Colts asked him to kick two field goals during the blizzard of the century and he missed them both. Vinatieri has a bonus in his contract that awards him $500,000 if he hits over 90 percent of his field goals on the season, but that might not happen thanks to his two misses against Buffalo.

By the way, if you didn't watch the game, which the Bills won 13-7 in overtime, things got pretty crazy.

Anytime the city of Buffalo starts resembling the ice planet of Hoth, you know things have gotten out of control.

Although I'm 90 percent sure the photo in that tweet is doctored, I can't say that for a fact. I mean, with another "Star Wars" coming out this week, sending an AT-AT to Buffalo is totally something Disney would do.

"Hey guys, what 's our advertising budget for the new 'Star Wars' movie?"

"Um, that would be $675 million."

"Perfect, I have this great idea: We're going to spend $100 million of that to build an AT-AT and have it attack Buffalo."

"Done. I'll let the appropriate people know."

By the way, my original plan this week was to not write anything at all and just get in line for the new "Star Wars" movie, but then I realized I hate lines and only kind of like "Star Wars" movies, so I vetoed that idea pretty quickly.

Alright, let's get to the Week 15 picks, where I pinky promise not to talk about "Star Wars" again, because if I did, I would probably end up spoiling the entire movie for you.

Actually, before we get to the picks, here's your weekly reminder that you can check out the picks from every CBSSports.com NFL Expert by clicking here. You should click over and check out the other experts this week because my CBSSport.com colleague Will Brinson went 12-4 straight up. Brinson is best known around these parts as the guy who picked the Chargers to go to the Super Bowl.

For weeks, we laughed at him for his ridiculous pick. However, the joke's now on us because the Chargers kind of look like a Super Bowl contender.

Speaking of the Chargers, that seems like a good place to start this week's picks.

NFL Week 15 Picks

L.A. Chargers (7-6) at Kansas City (7-6), 8:25 p.m. ET, Saturday, (NFL Network): For the most part, my favorite thing to do on Saturdays during the NFL season is go to Target and buy a bunch of things that I don't actually need. However, I'm going to have to cancel those plans this week because THIS game is being played on Saturday. Yup, it's the return of Saturday football in the NFL.

This is the only week of the 2017 season where we'll be getting four days of football -- Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday -- although technically, no one will be watching the game Thursday because everyone's going to be at the new "Star Wars" movie.

After watching the Chargers basically blow out every opponent they've played for the past four weeks, I'm starting to think they don't actually have any weaknesses. Their offense is currently unstoppable. No one can block Joey Bosa or Melvin Ingram and the one weakness they did have -- kicker -- isn't really a weakness anymore. Even their fans are cool.

The only thing that picture is missing is Mr. Belding. And maybe Kelly Kapowski.

The one thing I do hate about the Chargers in this game is that if they do have one weakness, it's playing the Chiefs. Kansas City has won SEVEN in a row against the Chargers, but I've decided not to count six of those games because they were played against the San Diego Chargers and this game is against the L.A. Chargers.

The pick: Chargers 27-24 over Chiefs

Green Bay (7-6) at Carolina (9-4), 1 p.m. ET (Fox): Aaron Rodgers is finally eligible to return this week, but I have no idea if he's actually going to play because Packers coach Mike McCarthy offered zero details during his press conference Monday. As you can imagine, that makes it somewhat difficult to make a pick in this game because I don't know if the Packers will be starting Rodgers or Brett Hundley.

If I were McCarthy, I would probably leave Rodgers on the bench and that's basically because I feel like the Packers have about a .000001 percent chance at the playoffs, which is about the same chance I have of going on a date with Taylor Swift. Not that I want to go on a date with Taylor Swift, but even if I did, the chances of it happening would be low. Also, the date would probably be awkward because I can't name any of her albums and I'm not even sure I know the name of any of her songs and all I would probably talk about is football and/or cats.

Back to the Packers. The problem for them is that to even have a shot at the playoffs, they're going to have to win out, which would include wins over the Panthers, Vikings and Lions. Even then, the Packers would likely be in trouble because the Saints and Falcons -- two teams that could finish tied with them for a wild card -- hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay.

Basically, what I think I'm trying to say here is that even though I predicted that the Packers would make the playoffs this season, I'm officially writing them off. You know what, I don't even care if Rodgers plays this week, I'm picking against them either way.

The pick

If Rodgers doesn't play: Panthers 23-13 over Packers

If Rodgers does play: Panthers 23-20 over Packers

Philadelphia (11-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-11), 1 p.m. ET (Fox): If any doctors out there know how to transfer an ACL from one person to another, you might want to contact the people of Philadelphia because they seem pretty serious about getting Carson Wentz back on the field with a working ACL. In the 48 hours since Wentz went down Sunday, I'm pretty sure roughly half the population of Philly has offered to donate their ACL to him.

So is there like a hotline I can call to donate my ACL to Carson Wentz or do I have to stop by the Linc in person? — Jake Portock (@CoachPortockCMU) December 11, 2017

@NFL @Eagles i would like to donate my ACL to Carson Wentz please #FlyEaglesFly — Immature Gambino (@Kcsosick) December 11, 2017

@cj_wentz I'll Donate my ACL, if we can find a Dr. to do the surgery. #EaglesNation #BleedGreen — Austin bean (@AustinB1833) December 11, 2017

Eagles fans clearly know what teamwork is all about. The guy above said he'll donate his ACL if someone can find a doctor, so the guy below tweeted to a doctor. Philadelphia truly is the city of Brotherly Love.

@ProFootballDoc is it possible to donate my acl to Carson Wentz and I’ll take his? Or does it not work that way? — Nick Maccarone (@N_Maccarone) December 11, 2017

Someone has also started a GoFundMe.

I'm raising money for A New ACL for Carson Wentz. Click to Donate: https://t.co/F15RWCpOAh via @gofundme — Shawn Treaster (@shawntreaster) December 12, 2017

I don't think GoFundMe works like that, but I'm not going to judge. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The good news for the Eagles is that their new starting quarterback, Nick Foles, once played under Jeff Fisher, which is a good thing because every former Fisher quarterback seems to be thriving this season.

Jared Goff? In first place.

Case Keenum? In first place.

Kellen Clemens? In first place.

The guy who directed "Batman Forever" might be the only guy who has wasted more talent than Jeff Fisher over the past 30 years. I mean, that guy had Nicole Kidman, Jim Carrey, Tommy Lee Jones, Val Kilmer and Drew Barrymore and still somehow managed to make a horrible movie. That takes skill.

I have no idea what to expect from Foles, but if he can't beat the 2-11 Giants, the Eagles might want to move on to Plan B.

Eagles sign Kaepernick win super bowl ends racism — Evan Steinberg (@LLCooLEv) December 11, 2017

That seems like a solid Plan B.

The pick: Eagles 20-13 over Giants

L.A. Rams (9-4) at Seattle (8-5), 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox): The Seahawks are 0-1 when one of their players tries to jump in the stands to confront fans, so I'm guessing they won't be doing that anymore. If you missed it, let's relive the moment together.

BIZARRE ENDING | After Seahawks DL Quinton Jefferson is ejected, he nearly climbs into the stands after fans throw drinks at him.

STORY ---> https://t.co/Ld7yURnrCbpic.twitter.com/SUJOWNvord — News4JAX (@wjxt4) December 11, 2017

If there's one coach in the NFL who will be able to take advantage of everything that happened in Jacksonville, it's Pete Carroll, and that's mainly because I'm fully convinced Carroll can take any situation and turn it into a motivational tool. Every time Quinton Jefferson is on the field for the rest of the season, Carroll will probably tell him to pretend like he's about to fight a bunch of Jaguars fans, and Jefferson will probably get 19 sacks over Seattle's final three games.

I thought about picking the Rams here, but then I remembered that Russell Wilson has never lost back-to-back December games and I'm not about to pick against something like that. Also, if you've ever wondered what generation is better between Millennials and Baby Boomers, we'll let this game settle it since we have the NFL's oldest coach (Carroll, 66) going up against the NFL's youngest coach (Sean McVay, 31).

The pick: Seahawks 26-23 over Rams

New England (10-3) at Pittsburgh (11-2), 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): I'm pretty sure Ben Roethlisberger has been secretly reading Tom Brady's self-help book over the past few weeks because that's the only way to explain the way he has been playing lately.

Maybe he bought it himself, maybe he got it as an early Christmas present. I don't know. But I'm convinced that Big Ben has a copy of the The TB 12 Method and he's reading it every night before bed. I mean, that's what I've read every night before bed for the past six weeks and I already feel 10 years younger. I think it's the 19 gallons of water per day that the book makes me drink.

Whether it's the book or not, Roethlisberger is on a hot streak, which is good news for the Steelers, because they're going to need a huge game from him if they're going win. As crazy as it sounds, this might be the biggest regular-season game the Steelers have played in at least 10 years. If the Steelers win Sunday, they'll clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs, which is a big deal, because over the past decade, that's the only time the Steelers have been able to advance deep in the postseason. Since 2007, the Steelers have made it to the playoffs seven times, but they only had a first-round bye twice in that span, and guess what happened both of those times? They went to the Super Bowl.

Although I was leaning Steelers BEFORE the Patriots lost Monday, my biggest problem with picking them in this game is that Bill Belichick always seems to out-coach Mike Tomlin. Not to mention a Steelers choke job against the Patriots has basically become an annual tradition. That being said, the Steelers have so much offensive talent this season that I don't even think it would be physically possible to choke this game away.

The pick: Steelers 30-27 over Patriots

NFL Week 15 picks: All the rest

Colts 20-16 over Broncos

Lions 22-19 over Bears

Bills 20-17 over Dolphins

Ravens 24-17 over Browns

Vikings 27-17 over Bengals

Saints 34-13 over Jets

Redskins 27-20 over Cardinals

Jaguars 30-16 over Texans

49ers 19-16 over Titans

Cowboys 30-20 over Raiders

Falcons 31-24 over Buccaneers

Last Week

Best pick: In my Week 14 picks, I predicted the Falcons would beat the Saints by three and then the Falcons went out and beat the Saints by three. Now, did I know that Matt Ryan was going to have a total meltdown in the middle of the game and throw three interceptions?

Of course I did. Ryan had much bigger things to worry about last week, like putting together a stroller for his soon-to-be-born twins. If you've ever tried to put a stroller together, then you know there's literally no time to concentrate on anything else. When the Falcons were installing their game plan last week, I'm guessing it went in one ear and out the other for Ryan because there's no way you can memorize a game plan AND stroller instructions. I once skipped work for three days because I was trying to put a stroller together and Ryan only got sidetracked for two quarters, so that's actually kind of impressive.

Here's Ryan putting his stroller together.

The other night I asked Matt if he could put together our stroller. He has never assembled anything in his life, so I was shocked when he responded with a confident “no problem!!” Swipe left to see how things unfolded (stroller pun💯💅🏻) #FBF A post shared by Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Ryan is definitely the MVP of Week 14: Not many quarterbacks can throw three interceptions, come back to win the game and then put a stroller together. Maybe Tom Brady could do it. I'm guessing Philip Rivers could also, but that's only because he has 17 kids and probably owns stock in a multiple stroller companies.

Philip Rivers can play 5-on-5 basketball with just his wife and kids your favorite QB could never pic.twitter.com/iwSsPuLpi2 — Kof Killua (@KofieYeboah) November 23, 2017

Actually, it looks like he only has eight kids, or maybe that's all the children that they could fit in that photo. I'm not sure.

Worst pick: For the second straight week, I picked against Jimmy Garoppolo and for the second straight week, I learned that you never pick against handsome. The only upside for me here is that I'm not the only one refusing to get on the handsome-wagon. Oddsmakers in Vegas have also been reluctant to embrace Jimmy G, which is why the 49ers opened up as a three-point underdog last week.

The Texans -3 is an absolute slap to Jimmy Garoppolo’s (handsome) face. What an insult. Vegas is asleep at the wheel. #FreeMoney — Dalton Del Don (@daltondeldon) December 5, 2017

If I had done any research at all, I would've known that Garoppolo is better than Tom Brady in almost every important QB category, which means I should never pick him to lose.

Career



Win%

Brady - .781

Garoppolo - 1.000



TD/INT ratio

Brady - 3.1

Garapollo - 3.5



Yards per att

Brady - 7.5

Garapollo - 8.0



QB rating

Brady - 97.8

Garapollo - 100.4



Super Bowl Titles

Brady - 5 in 17 seasons (29%)

Garopollo - 2 in 3 seasons (67%) — Sammy Reid (@SammyReidFI) December 11, 2017

Judging by those stats, I'm pretty sure we're less than six weeks away from Belichick trying to trade Brady to San Francisco for Garoppolo.

Finally, if you guys have ever wondered which teams I'm actually good (or bad) at picking, here's a quick look, and yes, we're at the point where you should completely ignore every Jaguars pick I make for the rest of the season.

Teams I'm 12-1 picking this year: Browns

Teams I'm 4-9 picking this year: Jaguars

Every other team is somewhere in the middle.

Note: Fortunately for all of us, I'm not 0-13, 1-12 or 2-11 or 3-10 picking any team this year

Picks Record

Straight up in Week 14: 9-7

SU overall: 128-80

Against the spread in Week 14: 8-8

ATS overall: 101-100-7

You can find John Breech on Facebook or Twitter and if he's not doing one of those things, he's probably inventing snow sports that no one will ever actually play.