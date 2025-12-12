We had another solid week against the spread, going 9-5. While I've been raking in the dough lately, I was laughably wrong about a couple of things.

I thought the Washington Commanders should have been favored over the Minnesota Vikings and that the Cleveland Browns would have zero problem with the Tennessee Titans. I was far off on both of those. However, we did see the Cincinnati Bengals keeping it close with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams blowing out the Arizona Cardinals. I'm also proud of taking the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans as underdogs.

This week, the Bills look to make up ground on the New England Patriots in the AFC East, Philip Rivers makes his return to the NFL and the Vikings look to build on their momentum against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at what I'm thinking. As always, credit to the CBS Sports research team for making me sound smart.

All Week 15 NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook

Top five picks ATS record: 34-35-1

Overall ATS record: 115-92-1

Straight up record: 142-65-1

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

I have a tough time imagining the Bills getting swept by the Patriots this season. After all, it hasn't happened since 2019. Yes, the Patriots do appear to be one of the best teams in the NFL, but what is their season-defining win? The Bills? New England has won 10 straight games. It's about time.

There's plenty of holes to poke when it comes to the Bills, but they have won three out of their last four, and are the NFL leaders in rushing yards per game (157.8) and yards per rush (5.1) this season. Buffalo is going to have to ride the ground game to victory against this top three rush defense -- but I do think it's possible. James Cook ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,308), while we all know Josh Allen is an All-Pro playmaker whether it's throwing the ball or running it.

If the Patriots want to compete for a Super Bowl, they will have to come out on top in close games like this. The Bills have been in spots like this before. New England has not.

The pick: Bills -1.5

Projected score: Bills 23-21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

This is a get-right game for the Eagles. Philly has lost three straight games following an 8-2 start, and now will host former Eagles QB Kenny Pickett and the two-win Raiders.

Nick Sirianni is having to answer questions about Jalen Hurts as his starter, and I bet the quarterback is ready to rebound with a four-touchdown performance. The Eagles know they have a fantastic chance to regroup in the coming weeks, as after the Raiders, they play the 3-10 Commanders, the 9-4 Bills and then the Commanders again to close out the season. The 11.5 points is a big number, but lay it with the Eagles.

The pick: Eagles -11.5

Projected score: Eagles 28-10

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (-9.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Texans are now 8-5 and one game back in the AFC South following an 0-3 start. Houston boasts the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 1 total defense in the NFL. No team in the Super Bowl era has ever missed the playoffs having both.

The Texans are also coming off a double-digit win over the Chiefs in Kansas City, where I thought C.J. Stroud played very well in the first half. It was probably one of his best halves of the entire season. In watching Houston over the past couple weeks I think the Texans offense is actually improving. As for the Cardinals, they have lost five straight games and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Arizona has also lost 12 consecutive games against teams that enter the matchup over .500.

The issue of the spread will likely come down to the fourth quarter, in my opinion, but I think the Texans are really hitting a groove.

The pick: Texans -9.5

Projected score: Texans 27-17

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

As I type this, we do not know who the starting quarterback of the Colts will be. I'm hoping/banking on it being 44-year-old Philip Rivers.

This is just an insane story. The Colts going to a 44-year-old quarterback that hasn't played since the 2020 season to lead them to the playoffs. As magical as it sounds, Rivers is not in football shape and has to face off against an aggressive defense that ranks second in the NFL in points per game (17.4), yards per play (4.5) and third-down defense (33%). Seattle is 10-3 against the spread this season, which is the best mark in the NFL.

Trust me, there's a part of me that's somewhat rooting for a grandpa to walk onto an NFL field and ball out, but that's a pipe dream.

The pick: Seahawks -13.5

Projected score: Seahawks 27-10

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys (-5.5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

When the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Eagles in overtime on Monday night, Cowboys fans probably felt like it was a win of their own. Dallas is still alive in the NFC East race, and now hosts an inconsistent Vikings team at home following a mini bye.

What I'm banking on is the Cowboys simply outscoring the Vikings by at least six points. Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards this season with 3,637, which is a lot easier when you're throwing to players like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. J.J. McCarthy on the other hand has the worst completion percentage in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks (56%), and the worst passer rating as well (67.4). He has just one 200-yard passing game in his career. You have to imagine the Vikings will have to clear 200 yards passing if they want to upset the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Cowboys are 4-0 straight up AND against the spread as favorites on "Sunday Night Football" over the last five seasons. Give me Dallas.

The pick: Cowboys -5.5

Projected score: Cowboys 30-23

Other Week 15 picks

Buccaneers (-4.5) 27-20 over Falcons

Bears (-7.5) 20-10 over Browns

Jaguars 23-10 over Jets (+13.5)

Bengals (+2.5) 35-33 over Ravens

Chiefs 20-17 over Chargers (+5.5)

Giants (-2.5) 22-17 over Commanders

49ers (-12.5) 24-10 over Titans

Broncos (+2.5) 24-20 over Packers

Rams (-6) 28-21 over Lions

Saints (+2.5) 21-20 over Panthers

Dolphins (+3) 20-17 over Steelers