We've got a full slate of games on tap for Week 15, with all 32 teams having their bye week in the rearview mirror. That means there are 13 games on Sunday afternoon, with 26 teams in action for the first time in several months. Luckily for us, most of the key players will be out there for these games. But of course, some of them are going to miss the action and some have statuses that are yet to be determined.

For example, here are some notable players who will miss their team's games on Sunday:

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

David Njoku, TE, Browns

Denzel Ward, CB, Browns

Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs

Trey Smith, G, Chiefs

Geno Smith, QB, Raiders

Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles

Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles

Meanwhile, players like Rome Odunze, Rashod Bateman, Nick Chubb, Parker Washington, Trent McDuffie, Christian Benford, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and more have statuses that range from questionable to doubtful, and we won't find out until Sunday morning or mid-afternoon whether or not they'll be out there on the field.

With all that in mind, you can consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, as well as stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture updates throughout the afternoon.

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

Falcons 29, Buccaneers 28 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Bills at Patriots (1 p.m., Live updates)

Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m., Live updates)

Chargers at Chiefs (1 p.m., Live updates)

Cardinals at Texans (1 p.m., Live updates)

Browns at Bears (1 p.m., Live updates)

Raiders at Eagles (1 p.m., Live updates)

Jets at Jaguars (1 p.m., Live updates)

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m., Live updates)

Packers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Lions at Rams (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Colts at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Panthers at Saints (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Titans at 49ers (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Vikings at Cowboys (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Dolphins at Steelers (8:15 p.m., Preview)

