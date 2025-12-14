NFL Week 15 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate
Get all the NFL Week 15 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off
We've got a full slate of games on tap for Week 15, with all 32 teams having their bye week in the rearview mirror. That means there are 13 games on Sunday afternoon, with 26 teams in action for the first time in several months. Luckily for us, most of the key players will be out there for these games. But of course, some of them are going to miss the action and some have statuses that are yet to be determined.
For example, here are some notable players who will miss their team's games on Sunday:
- Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
- David Njoku, TE, Browns
- Denzel Ward, CB, Browns
- Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs
- Trey Smith, G, Chiefs
- Geno Smith, QB, Raiders
- Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles
- Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles
Meanwhile, players like Rome Odunze, Rashod Bateman, Nick Chubb, Parker Washington, Trent McDuffie, Christian Benford, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and more have statuses that range from questionable to doubtful, and we won't find out until Sunday morning or mid-afternoon whether or not they'll be out there on the field.
With all that in mind, you can consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, as well as stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture updates throughout the afternoon.
Week 15 schedule
Thursday
Falcons 29, Buccaneers 28 -- Takeaways
Sunday
Bills at Patriots (1 p.m., Live updates)
Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m., Live updates)
Chargers at Chiefs (1 p.m., Live updates)
Cardinals at Texans (1 p.m., Live updates)
Browns at Bears (1 p.m., Live updates)
Raiders at Eagles (1 p.m., Live updates)
Jets at Jaguars (1 p.m., Live updates)
Commanders at Giants (1 p.m., Live updates)
Packers at Broncos (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Lions at Rams (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Colts at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Panthers at Saints (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Titans at 49ers (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Vikings at Cowboys (8:20 p.m., Preview)
Monday
Dolphins at Steelers (8:15 p.m., Preview)
NFL playoff picture
AFC standings
- Denver Broncos (11-2)
- New England Patriots (11-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)
- Buffalo Bills (9-4)
- Houston Texans (8-5)
NFC standings
- Los Angeles Rams (10-3)
- Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)
- Carolina Panthers (7-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (10-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
- Chicago Bears (9-4)
