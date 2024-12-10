As the NFL season gets ready to head into Week 15, there have only been four playoff spots clinched, which means there are still 11 up for grabs.

That number could be going way down this week, though, and that's because we could see four different teams clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, with the Vikings, Packers, Texans and Steelers all having the ability to clinch a playoff spot. However, the Packers have a pretty improbable clinching scenario, so they likely won't be getting in this week.

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15:

AFC

Houston Texans (8-5)

Texans can clinch a playoff spot and the AFC South title with:

HOU win + IND loss to DEN

The Texans are playing the Dolphins this week. Clinching the division is the only way the Texans can clinch a playoff spot this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)

Steelers can clinch a playoff spot with:

PIT win/tie IND loss/tie + MIA loss/tie

The Steelers are playing in Philadelphia this week.

NFC

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot, but they can clinch the NFC East title with:

PHI win + WAS loss/tie PHI tie + WAS loss

The Eagles are hosting the Steelers while the Commanders will be facing the Saints.

Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

The Vikings clinch a playoff berth with:

MIN win/tie SEA loss/tie LAR loss/tie

This means the Vikings could clinch a spot as soon as Thursday night if the Rams lose or tie the 49ers. The Vikings are playing the the Bears on Monday while the Seahawks are hosting the Packers.

Green Bay Packes (9-4)

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with:

GB win + LAR-SF tie + ATL loss/tie

That's the only scenario where the Packers can clinch this week, and it would take a tie in the 49ers-Rams game on Thursday night, so Green Bay likely won't be clinching a postseason spot in Week 15.

Here's a look at the NFL playoff spots that have been clinched so far:

NFC

Lions (clinched playoff spot)

(clinched playoff spot) Eagles (clinched playoff spot)

AFC