Two games. It's only 120 minutes of playing time, but the perception of a team can truly change in a big way in that short of time.

See the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two weeks ago they were undefeated and actually had the 1972 Miami Dolphins a little scared. Two losses later many are wondering if the 11-0 start was a mirage.

The Steelers' first lost came at home to the Washington Football Team, a loss that was considered an aberration rather than one that exposed who the Steelers were as a team.

Fast forward to Sunday night, when the Buffalo Bills came back from 7-0 down to score 23 straight points on their way to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers that didn't seem that close.

The Steelers looked slow.

Ben Roethlisberger looked old.

The run game didn't work.

The secondary couldn't cover .

These have been some of the team issues for much of the season. Roethlisberger can't drive the football. His receivers don't scare down the field. The offensive line has run-blocking problems. The run game has been nonexistent the past six games.

Is it any wonder the questions about how good this team can be are being heard louder than ever?

The Steelers are down to fourth in my Power Rankings this week, but they sure haven't looked that good in the two losses. They have three games to right things before the playoffs, but, for now, the last 120 minutes of football have changed this team's outlook in a big way.

They are in a free fall, but Mike Tomlin will get this thing turned around. Count on it.