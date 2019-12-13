NFL Week 15 Practice Squad Power Rankings: Robert Davis finally gets called up to boost Eagles' receiver group

The practice squad Julio Jones will now be catching passes from Carson Wentz.

It's about time.

And it's the biggest call-up in Practice Squad Power Rankings history. We're in our first year, by the way. Robert Davis, who sat idly by at the No. 1 spot in these rankings for the majority of this season, got The Call this week after a host of injuries hit the Philadelphia Eagles' receiver group.

With DeSean Jackson done for the year, Nelson Agholor out and Mack Hollins cut, the Eagles were prepared to use backup quarterback Josh McCown as a wideout in a strange "Monday Night Football" game against the New York Giants after an Alshon Jeffery injury. Yeah, really. McCown actually made the position switch with Detroit Lions a long time ago and was darn impressive.

Should the Davis call-up have taken this long? You know my answer to that question. But we hold no grudges here at the PSPR, and we're honored that Philadelphia's shrewd GM Howie Roseman has become an avid reader of the PSPR, which was the catalyst to him snagging Davis off the Washington Redskins' practice squad weeks ago, and now, Roseman's added previous PSPR member Deontay Burnett to fill Davis' spot on the Eagles' practice squad. (We actually cannot confirm Roseman reads these rankings, but he should.)

If you're an Eagles fan -- or Cowboys fan worried about your club's competition to win the NFC East -- you can read my comprehensive thoughts on Davis here. If you don't feel like clicking that link, in short, Davis tested almost identically to Jones at the combine and an almost identical size. And his film at Georgia State was, as you can probably imagine, great. He had at least 700 receiving yards in all four years there and caught 17 touchdowns.

He'll get three vital division games to prove his worth for Philadelphia. And I won't be shocked when he crushes his audition. In fact, I kind of like the Eagles current receiver group of Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and Davis. Varying sizes and skill sets.

Davis is the second PSPR member to get called up twice this season -- the other being Adrian Colbert. I somehow missed linebacker Jason Cabinda (a PSPR mainstay) getting The Call from the Detroit Lions a week ago, so we're now at 14 (!) call-ups on the year.

These rankings will be updated throughout the season, as more players move onto practice squads while some get The Call.

1. Deontay Burnett, WR, Eagles

With USC, during his age 18/19 season in 2016, he accounted for an adequate 17.3% of the receiving yards and scored 21.2% of the team's receiving touchdowns -- on a squad with JuJu Smith-Schuster. After that, in 2017, when Sam Darnold was incredibly hyped in draft circles, Burnett upped his market-share figure to 26.6% -- not amazing, but not absolutely brutal -- and scored 34.6% of the receiving touchdowns. He can get open.

Johnson was my No. 61 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2019 class. I loved the completeness of his game at nearly 6-2 and 208 pounds while at Buffalo. He won in traditional chain-mover type ways: shielding with his body, strong hands in tight coverage. He was impressive tracking the football down the field and excelled after the catch in a deceptive way. He accounted for a whopping 39.7% of the Bulls' receiving yards as a junior and 32% in an injury-riddled senior campaign.

Cory Littleton is one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Seriously. He's been a monster in coverage for the Rams for years now. But Los Angeles is severely lacking at the other linebacker spot. Allen could be a similar type space/coverage linebacker for Wade Phillips' defense down the stretch.

4. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Vikings

Mitchell was the unquestioned top target for Justin Herbert in 2018. He accounted for a very encouraging 36.7% of Oregon's receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His game is predicated on slippery movements at the line and especially after the catch. Also, Mitchell is fast down the field. He ran 4.46 at the combine and tracks the football well on those long balls.

5. Antoine Wesley, WR, Ravens

Wesley was a clear redshirt candidate, simply because of his spindly frame. At the combine, he measured in at just over 6-4 and 206 pounds. At Texas Tech, Wesley was as natural of a hands-catcher as I scouted in this past year's draft class. I'm serious. And with incredibly long 34-inch arms, mitts just under 10 inches, and a 37-inch vertical, Wesley boasts a mammoth catch radius.

6. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Panthers

Holyfield was a classic "plays faster than he timed" prospect. At Georgia, finally in a full-time role after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed to the NFL, his feet were impossibly light, and his vision was outstanding. His contact balance was consistent each week too. That led to him being my No. 2 back in the 2019 class ... before the combine. Holyfield tanked there. At a little over 5-10 and a bulky 217 pounds, he ran 4.78 and had a vertical jump in the 4th percentile at the running back position.

Those figures were the catalyst for him going undrafted, and while he did lose the No. 3 ball-carrier battle to Reggie Bonnafon in the preseason, Holyfield averaged a respectable 4.0 yards per carry on his 20 rushes. More importantly, he finished second only to Bonnafon among Carolina running backs in yards after contact per rush at a hefty 3.25, per Pro Football Focus. Holyfield is a natural runner who sees blocks before they're made, and he has a nice blend of quickness and functional power to be a contributing No. 3 running back in the NFL, although he won't run away from anyone in the open field.

7. Jester Weah, WR, Redskins

Clearly I have a thing for wide receivers on the PSPR. Weah was my WR19 and No. 132 overall prospect in the 2018 class. At a little over 6-2 and 211 pounds, he averaged an astronomical 24.2 yards per catch on 36 receptions with 10 scores in 2016 at Pittsburgh.

In his final season with the Panthers, he averaged 17 yards per snag with four touchdowns on a club that only had 12 receiving scores all year. Then, at the combine, he ran 4.43 and had vertical and broad jumps in the 81st and 90th percentile at the position. Yeah, he's dynamic.

8. Jordan Brown, CB, Raiders

Brown was my No. 23 cornerback and No. 178 overall prospect in the 2019 class after a reliable career at South Dakota State. He racked up 27 pass breakups and six picks in his final two season for the Jackrabbits then, at nearly 6-1 and 201 pounds at the combine, ran 4.51 and posted a 38.5-inch vertical.

Corners that tall with that type of explosion and speed aren't unicorns, but they're not easy to come by either. Given the Raiders' current standing at No. 26 in Football Outsiders' pass defensive DVOA, Oakland could use a jolt in their secondary and should think about giving Brown an opportunity.

9. Dax Raymond, TE, Bears

Raymond was somewhat of a surprise entry in the 2019 Draft after just 27 receptions for 345 yards with two touchdowns in 2018. He didn't crush his combine workout but proved to have legit NFL athleticism for the tight end spot. With the Aggies, he was a fun YAC player with good suddenness and he worked well in space as a blocker.

10. Mark Fields, CB, Vikings

While never cementing himself a full-time player at Clemson, in last season's national title game, Fields was a monster with two pass breakups and wasn't overwhelmed at the Senior Bowl. Then he ran 4.37 at the combine. He can be a little overaggressive and grabby at times, but Fields' click-and-close ability and long speed are at the caliber of a full-time NFL player.