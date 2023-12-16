Welcome to a rare Saturday edition of the Week 15 grades. The NFL was kind enough to give us some Saturday football in the form of a tripleheader consisting of Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts and Broncos-Lions.

Each one of these carries a significant impact on the playoff picture, especially in the AFC as the wild card race is as tight as it's been in recent memory. The Bengals were able to keep their hopes of making it into the postseason alive in dramatic fashion, rallying to defeat the Vikings in overtime. That comeback effort required a 21-point fourth quarter and one of the best touchdowns of the season from wideout Tee Higgins.

We'll cover that game and the rest of the slate with our grades for all three contests below.

Cincinnati 27-24 over Minnesota (OT)

B+ Bengals It wasn't perfect for Cincinnati, but the Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive after a miraculous fourth-quarter rally that featured strong play from Tee Higgins and Jake Browning down the stretch. In that final quarter, the Bengals outscored the Vikings 21-7 to force overtime, and some clutch short-yardage play by the defense helped stonewall Minnesota on third and fourth down to turn the ball over and set up a game-winning field goal. The defense was also clutch, forcing two red zone interceptions earlier in the game to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard. Browning completed passes to 11 different Bengals players in the win and while totaling three points in the first half isn't ideal, they were able to find the end zone when it counted. D Vikings The Vikings had some tremendous individual efforts from the likes of Ty Chandler (132 rushing yards, TD) and Jordan Addison (111 receiving yards, TD), but there were a number of head-scratching moments for this team as it dropped to .500. First off, Nick Mullens made two back-breaking interceptions in the red zone in the first half, which erased two scoring opportunities that would've created an even bigger first-half cushion for Minnesota. In overtime, head coach Kevin O'Connell inexplicably kept the ball out of Chandler's hands on back-to-back plays needing just a yard to move the chains. Instead of giving it to his back who was averaging over 5 yards per carry, O'Connell opted for a Mullens QB sneak, which he failed to convert twice in a row, which led to the defeat. While the defense played well for three quarters, 21 fourth-quarter points simply can't happen.

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Denver at Detroit, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFLN)

