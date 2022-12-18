The NFL needed just the appetizer for the Saturday slate to have a wild day of football, thanks to the Minnesota Vikings' incredible comeback over the Indianapolis Colts. Not only did the Vikings complete the largest comeback in NFL history (33 points), but Kirk Cousins threw for the most pass yards in the second half and overtime in league history (417 yards).

The Vikings clinched the NFC North in the process and notched their 10th -- yes their 10th -- one-score victory of the season. They are the first team since the 2019 Seattle Seahawks to have 10 one-score victories in a season and the first team to have a 10-game win streak in one-score affairs. The Buffalo Bills also had a thrilling victory over the Miami Dolphins on a \snowy night in Buffalo, capping off an exciting slate of Saturday football.

How were all three Saturday games graded? We got you covered for the Week 15 Saturday slate.

Minnesota 39-36 over Indianapolis in OT

B+ Vikings When you fall down 33-0 for the largest home halftime deficit in franchise history, an 'A' becomes unattainable. However, the Vikings came as close as they could to earning that 'A' thanks to the largest comeback in NFL history -- 33 points as they outscored the Colts 39-3 after the break. Kirk Cousins overcoming his two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- to throw for a career-high 460 yards and four scores is the definition of resilience. Hats off to the 2022 NFC North division champions, the Minnesota Vikings.

C- Colts The Colts were on their way to an 'A+' as the defense, special teams, and offense all contributed to their 33-0 halftime lead. However, only scoring three points after halftime is a killer, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday left points on the board three different times inside the Vikings' 10-yard line as his team kicked field goals from that distance. Also, the defense completely collapsed in the second half. Props for going up 33-0, but this loss probably blocks Saturday from becoming the Colts' full-time head coach.



Vikings-Colts grades by Garrett Podell (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Cleveland 13-3 over Baltimore

B- Browns They didn't so much win this game as the Ravens lost it. Cleveland averaged less than 5 yards per play, missed two field goals, took three sacks, and totaled only 13 points. And the Browns allowed the Ravens to run for over 7 yards per carry. A win is a win and all, but it's not like this team played well on either side of the ball. D+ Ravens The Ravens did nothing well other than run the ball and they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot. I can't in good conscience give them an 'F' for a game they played without their starting quarterback, but it was bad.



Browns-Ravens grades by Jared Dubin. (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Buffalo 32-29 over Miami

A Bills The Bills control the AFC East once again thanks to Josh Allen and his impressive play in the fourth quarter. Not only did Allen throw for four touchdowns, but he went 5 of 7 for 45 yards and rushed for 47 yards (including the tying two-point conversion) in Buffalo's comeback victory. Allen also had a questionable decision before halftime to hold into the football and run out the clock, but bought time and found James Cook in the end zone for a touchdown to put the Bills up eight at the break -- a key play that rewarded Buffalo later in the game. There aren't many players in the NFL who can do what Allen does. The Bills make mistakes, but Allen can get them out of them. They are one win away from the AFC East title as a result. B Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa eliminated the narrative he can't play in cold-weather games, yet it still wasn't enough thanks to the Dolphins defense giving up 161 yards on its last two drives -- and 11 points in the process. Miami's defense just didn't have an answer for Allen, failing to make the key stop needed to preserve a 29-21 lead. The offense didn't help late either, having just 50 yards on 10 plays on the final two possessions and failing to take advantage of an Allen fumble with 11:56 left -- only getting three points in the process. The Dolphins know they can compete with the Bills, but have a fight on their hands if they want to make the playoffs.

Dolphins-Bills grades by Jeff Kerr. (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)