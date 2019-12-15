NFL Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Jason Witten needs just one hand to grab TD
All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
It's the 15th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 15.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Baltimore Ravens 42, New York Jets 21 (Recap)
Sunday
- New York Giants 36, Miami Dolphins 20 (Recap)
- Seattle Seahawks 30, Carolina Panthers 24 (Recap)
- Philadelphia Eagles 37, Washington Redskins 27 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 23, Denver Broncos 3 (Recap)
- Houston Texans 24, Tennessee Titans 17 (Recap)
- New England Patriots 34, Cincinnati Bengals 13 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Detroit Lions 17 (Recap)
- Green Bay Packers 21, Chicago Bears 13 (Recap)
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Old man skills
Jason Witten may be getting up there in age but he's still got a nice set of hands. He only needed one of those hands for this sweet touchdown grab against the Rams on Sunday in Dallas, pulling in the pass from Dak Prescott for an awesome one-handed score.
Oh so close...
The Bears came so, so close to pulling off a miraculous and potential game-tying play at the buzzer in Lambeau but they came up just short. Seems like Chicago really could have had this one...
Goedert got it
The Eagles and Redskins have played tighter than most expected but Philly is still making plays. Dallas Goedert made this outstanding one-handed catch during an Eagles drive late in the fourth quarter and it will probably go down as one of the better catches of the weekend.
That catch helped set up a go-ahead touchdown for the Eagles. Wentz found Greg Ward Jr. with a beautiful throw to the back corner of the end zone for a dramatic late TD.
How?!
There's a good chance you're going to need a few looks at this touchdown connection between Carson Wentz and Miles Sanders before you fully comprehend how it happened. Even the broadcast though Wentz's pass may have been intercepted at first, but nope. Just a ridiculous touchdown.
And Sanders is getting it done on the ground, too. Get a load of this speed.
Hello, Harry
Tom Brady and N'Keal Harry are developing a connection in a Patriots offense that desperately needs some help. The rookie wide receiver is having a big day in Cincinnati and Brady found him in the back of the end zone for Harry's second career touchdown catch.
Josh Gordon alert
We haven't heard a whole lot from Josh Gordon since he arrived in Seattle but this diving catch was something special.
Touchdown Tate
Golden Tate showed off some impressive concentration to make this catch on a deflected pass, then he took it the rest of the way for a Giants touchdown. Sure, he got a little help from a questionable Dolphins defense but, still, that's a nice play.
Jameis doing Jameis things
It's been an eventful first quarter for Jameis Winston against the Lions. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first 15 minutes, including this 33-yard touchdown strike to Scotty Miller. (Yes, he also threw an interception.)
Rodgers gets risky
All the Packers needed on this fourth down was four yards but they decided to go for a whole lot more and Aaron Rodgers delivered a perfect pass to Davante Adams for the 29-yard touchdown.
Speed kills
Terry McLaurin caught this one, broke a tackle and then turned on the jets to take it to the house. Watching that guy hit top speed is very fun.
Patriots' offense on the board early
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the New England Patriots as they haven't been able to get much going offensively. But Sunday's contest against the Bengals should provide a good opportunity to get back on track, and the day got off to a pretty excellent start. Tom Brady dumped it off to James White for a 23-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first drive of the day.
Snow and go
The wintery elements aren't effecting Patrick Mahomes too much in the early going, as evidenced by this perfect 41-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.
Who's ready for some elements?
There are few things prettier than some snow football, so we should be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon as we get to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium. The early pictures indicate it should be a beautiful scene.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
