It's the 15th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 15 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Chiefs 34, Chargers 28, OT (Recap)

Saturday

Colts 27, Patriots 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Cardinals at Lions (GameTracker)

Panthers at Bills (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Giants (GameTracker)

Texans at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Jets at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Titans at Steelers (GameTracker)

Falcons at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bengals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Raiders at Browns, 5 p.m. ET (Preview)

Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tuesday

Seahawks at Rams, 7 p.m. ET (Preview)

Washington at Eagles, 7 p.m. ET (Preview)

N.Y. tricksters

The Jets offense is wildin' and it's all working so far against the Dolphins. This was the craziest play yet, as Jamison Crowder made the catch on a hook route and then literally THREW THE BALL ACROSS THE FIELD to Braxton Berrios for what ended up resulting in a 22-yard pickup. The drive didn't end in points, but New York still entered halftime with a 17-10 advantage. Keep it up, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Leaping INT!

The Panthers were in dire need of a spark, and Jeremy Chinn delivered. The second-year safety did his best Megatron impression (shoutout Calvin Johnson) by jumping, twisting and snatching the ball out of the air for the pretty interception. The turnover proved to be even more significant as Carolina cut its deficit to 14-8 with a touchdown and two-point conversion right before halftime.

Jets double pass!

It wasn't pretty, but it was effective for Zach Wilson, who after breaking two tackles and running back to the middle of the field, somehow found an open Ryan Griffin for 23 yards. The drive ended with yet another score for New York to take a 17-7 lead over Miami.

Cards down 10-0

Yes, you read that correctly. One of three teams with an NFL best 10-3 record is trailing by double digits in the first quarter ... to the Lions. Arizona had the ball for all of 2 minutes, 28 seconds in the first quarter, while its defense allowed Detroit to score an opening drive field goal before Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 37-yard TD.

Kick return TD!

Just when the Jaguars created some momentum with an opening-drive field goal, they gave it away by allowing an unacceptable 98-yard kick return touchdown from Tremon Smith. You think Jacksonville would have figured out how to tackle after 15 weeks, but that wasn't the case on this play, as Smith bounced off multiple players before streaking into the end zone.

Big-time punt return

The Titans offense is a shell of itself without Derrick Henry, so the team could use some big special teams and defensive plays against the Steelers. It got one via Chester Rosters, whose electric 55-yard punt return helped set up Tennessee's first touchdown.

Houston Cooks early

Everyone was talking about the Jaguars after firing head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week, but it's the fellow lowly Texans who struck first with Brandin Cooks catching a 22-yard touchdown from Davis Mills.

Jets open scoring

How about the 3-10 Jets, who closed as 10-point underdogs against the Dolphins, scoring the first touchdown of the day. New York forced a three-and-out on Miami's possession, then marched 83 yards on 10 plays, capping the impressive drive with Braxton Berrios taking the jet pitch and scampering two yards around right end and into the end zone for the score.

Upsets or blowouts? Big spreads rule Sunday slate

The old adage in the NFL is that anybody can beat anybody else on any given week, but that will be put to the test during Sunday's action. As of this writing, five of the 10 games have double-digit spreads and seven teams are favored by a touchdown or more. The only one-possession point spreads are the Bengals getting three points in Denver and the Titans getting one point against the Steelers.

The biggest favorite Sunday is 7-6 Buffalo, which opened as a nine-point favorite against the Carolina Panthers before the number ballooned all the way up to two touchdowns. Beware of the Bills and big spreads, though, as it was only six weeks ago that Buffalo, which closed as a 15.5-point favorite versus the Jaguars, suffered a 9-6 defeat in the seventh-largest upset since 1990. Hopefully we'll see some more big upsets in the Week 15 slate!