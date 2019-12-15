NFL Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs take on Broncos at snowy Arrowhead
All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
It's the 15th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 15.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Baltimore Ravens 42, New York Jets 21 (Recap)
Sunday
- Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Patriots' offense on the board early
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the New England Patriots as they haven't been able to get much going offensively. But Sunday's contest against the Bengals should provide a good opportunity to get back on track, and the day got off to a pretty excellent start. Tom Brady dumped it off to James White for a 23-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first drive of the day.
Snow and go
The wintery elements aren't effecting Patrick Mahomes too much in the early going, as evidenced by this perfect 41-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.
Who's ready for some elements?
There are few things prettier than some snow football, so we should be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon as we get to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium. The early pictures indicate it should be a beautiful scene.
