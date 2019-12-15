NFL Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs take on Broncos at snowy Arrowhead

It's the 15th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 15.

Patriots' offense on the board early

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the New England Patriots as they haven't been able to get much going offensively. But Sunday's contest against the Bengals should provide a good opportunity to get back on track, and the day got off to a pretty excellent start. Tom Brady dumped it off to James White for a 23-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first drive of the day.

Snow and go

The wintery elements aren't effecting Patrick Mahomes too much in the early going, as evidenced by this perfect 41-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.

Who's ready for some elements?



There are few things prettier than some snow football, so we should be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon as we get to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium. The early pictures indicate it should be a beautiful scene.

It's lovely weather for some football together with you. ❄️☃️#BroncosCountry | #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #DENvsKC -- TODAY 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/uP7v4Uu7Ni — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Snow place like home ❄️ @PatrickMahomes



📺: #DENvsKC -- TODAY 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/hKbXkmsYRT — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019