It's the 15th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 15 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Chargers 30, Raiders 27 (Recap)

Saturday

Bills 48, Broncos 19 (Recap)

Packers 24, Panthers 16 (Recap)

Sunday

Patriots at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Bears at Vikings (GameTracker)

Lions at Titans (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Ravens (GameTracker)

Texans at Colts (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Falcons (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Washington (GameTracker)

49ers at Cowboys (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jets at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Browns at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Steelers at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Air Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill used to be a wide receiver before he converted to quarterback. And he showed off exactly why on this 17-yard TD run for the Titans. Tannehill got the edge and then leaped four feet forward to reach the football through the goalline before his foot tapped out of bounds. This was picture perfect.

Ridley taps both feet in

Calvin Ridley is one of the NFL's most underrated receivers and he continues to prove why. Look at the way Ridley works his way back to the football here, giving Matt Ryan an option, and then making sure he gets both feet in.

Vicious Henry stiff-arm alert

Derrick Henry is arguably the best stiff-arm artist in the NFL. Just kidding -- he is the best! You have to feel bad for these defenders who are trying to tackle the man.

Tannehill dials up a deep ball

When you hear Ryan Tannehill and deep passing touchdown you probably think A.J. Brown, but it's 2020, and former first-round pick Corey Davis has finally realized his potential and he was on the receiving end of a bomb to give the Titans a lead they only temporarily relinquished against the Lions.

Taylor's nasty jump cut for the TD

It took some time for Jonathan Taylor to live up to his hype, but over the last two weeks, he has been fully engaged in the game plan and he has been showing off exactly why the Colts drafted him so high. Look at this nasty jump cut by Taylor on the TD here. To have that kind of elusiveness, at that size? It's unfair.

Henry doing Henry things

Derrick Henry is unstoppable normally, but that's especially true in December. His December splits over the last few seasons are outstanding. He got the Titans on the board first with an excellent red zone scamper for the score.

Tua and the Dolphins are very short-handed

Earlier this week, the expectation was that Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins would have all hands on deck for their first meeting with defensive mastermind Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. That, of course, is not the case in Week 15. On Sunday, when the inactives list dropped, there were multiple surprises in Miami. The Dolphins will be without both of their top two offensive playmakers and Tua's best weapons in WR DeVante Parker and TE Mike Gesicki. Making matters worse, they will also be without WR Jakeem Grant. WR/RB hybrid Lynn Bowden saw a flurry of targets last week and could be in line for another high-volume game.