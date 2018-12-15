NFL Week 15 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Ravens, Bills cover

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks this season, you'd be up over $2,200. Smart bettors tail his selections. The CBS Sports NFL editor cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest. White went 4-1 last week on his SuperContest picks and enters Week 15 on a blistering 38-14 run on spread picks for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Using the Las Vegas SuperContest lines for Week 15, we can tell you White loves the Ravens (-7.5) at home against the Buccaneers.

"The Bucs have looked good lately, but their last three games were at home," White said. "On the road, they've given up 34 to 48 points in every game despite only facing two teams with winning records. The Ravens have allowed only 17 points per game at home, with their worst showings consisting of giving up 24 to the Saints and 23 to the Steelers. The Ravens should run all over the Bucs' 30th-ranked DVOA rush defense, and Baltimore's defense is one of the best in the league, capable of keeping the back door closed."

And a massive shocker: White is backing the Bills (-2.5) to cover against the Lions.

"The Bills are actually playing pretty well, and they out-gained their opponents by more than 100 yards in each of their last two games despite losing both," White told SportsLine. "They've been beset by turnovers, but that's less of a concern against a Detroit defense that ranks 28th in turnover rate. The Lions' offense has averaged just 16.3 points over their last seven games and now they're on the road facing an elite defense in Buffalo in December. I think Buffalo wins this game by running the ball and stonewalling the Lions' offense."

White also is calling for a road favorite to get absolutely shocked this week. And who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So who else is White backing in Week 15? And which underdog shocks the NFL? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 15, plus see which underdog is going to shock the world, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.