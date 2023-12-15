We have just three weeks left of the 2023 NFL regular season and games have never been more important for those teams fighting for a playoff spot or looking to clinch the bye. Once again, there are multiple games that could be impacted by weather. Rain is expected in multiple areas of the country on Sunday as well as Monday night, meaning not only will the weekend slate see precipitation, the Monday night game will as well.

Here is a look at the Week 15 games that could be affected (via weather.com):

Falcons at Panthers

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Weather forecast: Rain likely, with potential for heavy rainfall

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 100 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 53 degrees

Wind factor: 10-20 mph

Breakdown: The Panthers are already eliminated from the playoffs, while the Falcons are in a tight NFC South race against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, with all three standing at 6-7.

Bears at Browns

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)

Weather forecast: Occasional rain

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 83 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 49 degrees

Wind factor: 18 mph

Breakdown: Joe Flacco is officially the Browns quarterback and he is coming off a win against the Jaguars in which he had three touchdowns. Cleveland has had a revolving door of QBs this season and it seems the team finally found the one to stick for the remaining games.

Cowboys at Bills

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Weather forecast: Showers early, steady rain throughout the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 92 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 49 degrees

Wind factor: 10-20 mph

Breakdown: Both teams are coming off big wins, with the Bills defeating the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last week and the Cowboys defeating the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. At 7-6, the Bills need these final wins to get a playoff spot.

Eagles at Seahawks

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

Weather forecast: Periods of rain throughout the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 78 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 44 degrees

Wind factor: 7 mph

Breakdown: After dropping two straight, the Eagles need this game not only to get back on track, but to put them in a better position to win the division, which the Cowboys currently lead.