Few quarterbacks and wide receivers have had the chemistry and success of Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown over the last few NFL seasons, especially when it comes to scoring touchdowns. St. Brown secured his third straight double-digit touchdown season last week with two scores in a 41-34 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects that rapport to shine again in a pivotal contest for the Lions' postseason chances. St. Browns has -115 odds as a Week 16 anytime touchdown scorer against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the model views him as one of the top values for Week 16 anytime TD scorer bets. St. Brown's over/under for total receiving yards against the Steelers is 85.5.

Best Week 16 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

St. Brown is coming off a season-high in receptions (13), yards (164), and targets (18) with his third multi-touchdown performance of the season in a 41-34 loss to the Rams. Although Detroit lost last week, it certainly wasn't because of St. Brown and the offense, and the Lions' offense hasn't taken a step back at all with the departure of former offensive coordinator and now Bears head coach Ben Johnson. The Lions have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.6 points per game, and St. Brown is second in receiving touchdowns (11). The Lions face a crucial matchup against the Steelers, as, despite being 8-5, the Lions are currently outside the playoffs. Expect another heavy St. Brown dosage as a top option for Week 16 anytime TD scorer bets.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers (+105)

Hampton will play his third game since missing eight weeks with an ankle injury, and although it was only a slight uptick, he did play more snaps last week (24 snaps, 36%) than in his first game back (23 snaps, 31%). Hampton was the starting running back this season and was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason, and the model projects his usage to continue to climb on Sunday. Dallas has the second-worst scoring defense in the league at 30 ppg allowed and has allowed 78 points over the last two weeks. The model projects Hampton to score in more than 60% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds for Week 16 anytime touchdown scorer bets.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (+145)

Similar to Hampton, Irving is making his way back from injury, and his snap count has increased in each of the three games since his return. Last week, Irving played 37 snaps and was on the field for 54% of plays, which were both highs since returning from foot/shoulder injuries. He's scored in two of his three games back, and that's a trend the model expects to continue in a pivotal matchup against the Panthers with first place in the NFC South on the line. Irving dominated with 375 total yards and a touchdown in two matchups against the Panthers last season. The model projects him to score in more than 50% of simulations, creating strong value at +145 odds at DraftKings.

