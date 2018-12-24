NFL Week 16 Celebration Grades: Saints and Steelers trade 'Bike Life' celebrations in thrilling battle

Style points may not show up in the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

With the regular season coming to a close next week, time's running out to submit some candidates for best celebrations of the year. Let's see what late submissions we got in Week 16.

(Stream all Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

Salt Bae first down

This was a pretty good spin on a first down celebration ... in 2017. Grade: C-

Mark Andrews brought the salt tonight @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/o5z4Zo8Mkp — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 23, 2018

Chiefs' secret "handshake"

I like the idea here, especially the fake jump. It was good enough to leave the cameraman completely flustered and out of sorts as he tried to get the shot, so that speaks to its effectiveness. However, the timing and execution of the follow-up moves were a little suspect. Not the strongest finish. Grade: C

Roll out the red carpet

We've seen so many "pose for the camera" celebrations over the past few years that it's difficult to get excited about them anymore, but the Browns put a little twist on that with a full-on red carpet experience for Rashard Higgins this weekend. Credit to everyone for knowing their role, and plenty of credit to Higgins for nailing the strut as if he was owning a catwalk. Grade: B

Crawl to eat

The ol' "let's eat" gesture is getting pretty tired at this point, but I'll give credit to Za'Darius Smith for putting a pretty great spin on it during this sack dance on Saturday night. The Army crawl into the celebration was pretty damn funny, and his teammate doing a tuck and roll alongside him was a nice touch. Grade: B

.@TheRealZSmith getting intricate with these sack dances 😂 pic.twitter.com/YdCNBFkyQB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 23, 2018

Matt Bosher flexes on 'em

The only thing better than watching a punter straight-up powerbomb a ballcarrier is then watching that punter proceed to flex over the player's lifeless corpse. Props to Matt Bosher for not only delivering the punishment but also doing a fine job of relishing the moment. Grade: B+

DO NOT MESS WITH THIS KICKER 😤😤😤 @MattBosher5 pic.twitter.com/xeeyweZCq5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 23, 2018

Revving up a rivalry

The Saints have been all about Teddy Bridgewater's "Bike Life" dance of late. We've seen videos of Bridgewater putting it on display in the New Orleans locker room as his teammates go nuts, and it's basically become a signature move for the Saints. As such, it was only a matter of time until an opposing player used it against them, and that moment came Sunday when Antonio Brown broke it out after his second TD of the day.

I love a specific troll job, and this was pretty excellent execution by AB. In fact, it was so good that Bridgewater had to give credit to the receiver, who happens to be his good friend, after the game.

"It was good form," Bridgewater said. "I hated that it had to happen against us, but it was good form."

Fortunately for Bridgewater, the Saints were able to deliver an emphatic answer to Brown's thievery. Not only did New Orleans end up winning in a thriller, but Michael Thomas went ahead and lived his best "Bike Life" after scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Then, Sean Payton even got in on the action in the locker room after the game. What a time to be alive!

Give him Coach of the Year for this 🤣 (via 4ongo/IG) pic.twitter.com/wB7ai9wTuW — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 24, 2018

Pretty much high scores all around for this. Brown didn't get the last laugh but his trolling was commendable; Thomas had the perfect answer; and anytime a coach dances it's automatically an A+.

Brown: A

Thomas: A

Payton: A+

Listen to Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough break down everything from Week 16 on the Pick Six Podcast.