This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! Carter Bahns with you on this most special of Fridays. If you're a college football die-hard like me, today almost feels like Christmas came six days early. The College Football Playoff gets underway tonight, and we'll take a couple of good looks at the Alabama vs. Oklahoma matchup and the rest of the first-round tilts in this morning's newsletter.

We also got our first taste of NFL Week 16 action last night, a tremendous game that also carried massive playoff implications. What's in store for the rest of the weekend as we inch closer to the postseason? We'll walk through all of that, too.

Enough talk. Let's do it.

😳 Five things to know Friday

🔝 Do not miss this: College football's top 150 players of 2025

Getty Images

In an exercise that has become an annual tradition here at CBS Sports, Blake Brockermeyer sorted through the college football players who defined the 2025 season and ranked them from No. 1 to No. 150. The top player will come as no surprise, considering he just hoisted the Heisman Trophy last weekend. But a few names further down the list might catch your attention.

Here are the top 10 players in Brockermeyer's rankings:

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech Dante Moore, QB, Oregon Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M Makai Lemon, WR, USC David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Just because a player didn't land in the top 32 doesn't mean he won't be a first-round pick. These rankings are not about projection but rather take into account "production, consistency, context and how much a player mattered to his team," Brockermeyer says.

🏆 College Football Playoff first round predictions, picks

Getty Images

We have waited all season for these games. The next four rounds of the CFP will offer the biggest matchups of the year. Now it's time to predict how they will play out. Brandon Marcello, Shehan Jeyarajah, John Talty and I offered our prognostications for each of this weekend's first-round matchups.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma : "The under has hit in Alabama's last five games and Oklahoma is 10-2. I'm not sure I'd touch the total, but I just don't see Alabama losing to a team for the second time. Pick: Alabama -1 " -- Marcello

"The under has hit in Alabama's last five games and Oklahoma is 10-2. I'm not sure I'd touch the total, but I just don't see Alabama losing to a team for the second time. " -- Marcello Miami vs. Texas A&M : "Miami quarterback Carson Beck has the experience edge, but Texas A&M's offense has an explosive component that will prove to be the difference in College Station. Pick: Texas A&M -3.5 " -- Jeyarajah

"Miami quarterback has the experience edge, but Texas A&M's offense has an explosive component that will prove to be the difference in College Station. " -- Jeyarajah Ole Miss vs. Tulane : "Ole Miss fans have been waiting for a moment like this their whole lives and the Rebels are simply too talented for Tulane to keep up. Take the Rebels. Pick: Ole Miss -17.5 " -- Talty

"Ole Miss fans have been waiting for a moment like this their whole lives and the Rebels are simply too talented for Tulane to keep up. Take the Rebels. " -- Talty Oregon vs. James Madison: The Dukes fell by two touchdowns in their lone regular-season matchup against a Power Four team, and I think this one should be even more lopsided than the 28-14 loss to Louisville. Pick: Oregon -21.5 -- Bahns

Want something a little bolder? Will Backus predicted the biggest overreactions that will weigh on the collective college football mind after these showdowns.

The Group of Five belongs

Kalen DeBoer 's seat gets scorching

's seat gets scorching Ole Miss won't miss Lane Kiffin

Round 1 sets stage for SEC embarrassment

🏈 NFL Week 16 playoff implications, picks

Getty Images

We've already touched on the importance of Week 16 in determining which teams will reach the NFL playoffs. But this puts things into even greater context. Of the 10 most important remaining games in shaping the postseason, Zach Pereles says six of them are on this week's schedule. Remember, we still have two more weeks after this one.

Here are the Week 16 games we've got our eyes on the closest:

Rams at Seahawks ... (And we weren't wrong there, were we?) Packers at Bears Steelers at Lions Buccaneers at Panthers 49ers at Colts Patriots at Ravens

Since we've already seen the Rams and Seahawks go to war, let's consult with our experts on how the second-most important game of the week will shake out. Take it away, Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin.

Dajani (Bears +1.5): "This Bears team is riding high following a 31-3 dismantling of the lowly Cleveland Browns. The Packers, on the other hand, are ... not riding high. Prediction: Bears 23, Packers 17 "

"This Bears team is riding high following a 31-3 dismantling of the lowly Cleveland Browns. The Packers, on the other hand, are ... not riding high. " Dubin (Packers -1.5): "I think the Packers can still move the ball on Chicago here, and that the defense can hang on without Micah Parsons, even if it won't be the truly elite unit that he can turn it into. Prediction: Packers 23, Bears 20"

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏈 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan, 11 a.m. on ESPN

⚽ Supercoppa Italiana, semifinal: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

🏈 Gasparilla Bowl: Memphis vs. NC State, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 76ers at Knicks, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Canucks at Islanders, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 CFP first round: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

🥊 Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Thunder at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Abilene Christian at No. 10 BYU (M), 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Saturday

⚽ Chelsea at Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Sunderland at Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ West Ham United at Manchester City, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 CFP first round: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, Noon on ABC/ESPN

🏀 Montana at No. 11 Louisville (M), Noon on ACC Network

🏀 No. 9 Michigan State vs. Oakland (M), Noon on Big Ten Network

🏒 Red Wings at Capitals, 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 CBS Sports Classic: Kentucky vs. No. 22 St. John's (M), 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 1 UConn vs. No. 11 Iowa (W), 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 CBS Sports Classic: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Ohio State (M), 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Arsenal at Everton, 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Crystal Palace at Leeds United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 CFP first round: No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/TBS/truTV

🏈 Eagles at Commanders, 5 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Rockets at Nuggets, 5 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Never Forget Tribute Classic: No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Houston (M), 5:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Maryland at No. 23 Virginia (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 21 Auburn vs. No. 6 Purdue (M), 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Canucks at Bruins, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 CFP first round: No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/TBS/truTV

🏀 Hornets at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 No. 3 Duke vs. No. 19 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Packers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Lakers at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Hall of Fame Series: No. 1 Arizona vs. San Diego State (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

⚽ Pisa at Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ Manchester United at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. on NBC

🏈 Bills at Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Chiefs at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Jets at Saints, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Chargers at Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Vikings at Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Capitals at Red Wings, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 No. 13 Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (M), 1 p.m. on The CW

🏀 Kansas at No. 10 Iowa State (W), 1 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 UT Arlington at No. 5 LSU (W), 2 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 LaSalle at No. 2 Michigan (M), 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Raiders at Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Steelers at Lions, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 No. 5 UConn at DePaul (M), 4:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon (M), 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Maple Leafs at Stars, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏀 North Dakota at No. 15 Nebraska (M), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Patriots at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Bay Area Women's Classic: No. 19 USC vs. California (W), 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2