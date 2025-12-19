Seahawks deliver wild win to open NFL Week 16; College Football Playoff begins with Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Plus predictions for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua and we rank 2025's top 150 college football players
This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
Good morning and happy Friday! Carter Bahns with you on this most special of Fridays. If you're a college football die-hard like me, today almost feels like Christmas came six days early. The College Football Playoff gets underway tonight, and we'll take a couple of good looks at the Alabama vs. Oklahoma matchup and the rest of the first-round tilts in this morning's newsletter.
We also got our first taste of NFL Week 16 action last night, a tremendous game that also carried massive playoff implications. What's in store for the rest of the weekend as we inch closer to the postseason? We'll walk through all of that, too.
Enough talk. Let's do it.
😳 Five things to know Friday
- Seahawks stun Rams in overtime to take control of race for top spot in NFC. Despite being down 16 points midway through in the fourth quarter, Seattle did the unthinkable and rallied to defeat Los Angeles, 38-37, in overtime. The Seahawks scored two touchdowns in fewer than two minutes in the final frame, and got two two-point conversions -- one in the most bizarre fashion ever -- to knot the score at 30. The Rams' sure-footed kicker missed a field goal that would have given L.A. a late lead. Instead, the game went into overtime. Following a Rams touchdown, the Seahawks found the end zone as well and converted yet another two-point try to pull out the improbable 38-37 win. Seattle (12-3) jumped ahead of Los Angeles (11-4) for the NFC West lead and the inside track for the top spot in the conference. Sam Darnold overcame two more interceptions to get Seattle into position to win. Meanwhile, L.A. got two monster games from Matthew Stafford (457 passing yards) and Puka Nacua (225 receiving yards), and the latter continued to make headlines for the wrong reasons. It was just one of several games this weekend with massive playoff implications.
- The College Football Playoff begins tonight with a tantalizing Alabama vs. Oklahoma battle. And it continues Saturday with three more first-round games when Texas A&M hosts Miami, Ole Miss welcomes Tulane and Oregon suits up against James Madison. The winners advance to play the top four seeds in the bracket while the losers will undoubtedly face immense scrutiny for coming up short on the sport's biggest stage.
- Jake Paul faces the biggest test of his boxing career tonight against Anthony Joshua. The social media influencer-turned-boxer takes on the two-time unified heavyweight champion at 8 p.m. in Miami. Is it a disaster waiting to happen for Paul, or will he prove his detractors wrong? Odds suggest it is the former, as Anthony is a -900 favorite to win, per FanDuel. Boxing stars made their picks for the fight, and our Brent Brookhouse weighed in with his prediction: Joshua wins via TKO.
- D.C. United selected Nikola Markovic to open the MLS SuperDraft. The NC State standout became the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and could help D.C. United strengthen a defense that conceded 66 goals last season. FC Dallas selected Ricky Louis and Nicholas Simmonds with the second and third picks, respectively. Reigning champions Inter Miami took Abdel Talabi to close Thursday's first round. See the full results from the opening round of the MLS SuperDraft.
- The sports world grieves the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family. Devastating news hit the NASCAR community and reverberated throughout the entire sports universe on Thursday. Longtime driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were among the victims who died in a tragic plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth also died in the accident. Biffle leaves a legacy as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. He was 55.
🔝 Do not miss this: College football's top 150 players of 2025
In an exercise that has become an annual tradition here at CBS Sports, Blake Brockermeyer sorted through the college football players who defined the 2025 season and ranked them from No. 1 to No. 150. The top player will come as no surprise, considering he just hoisted the Heisman Trophy last weekend. But a few names further down the list might catch your attention.
Here are the top 10 players in Brockermeyer's rankings:
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
- Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
- Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Just because a player didn't land in the top 32 doesn't mean he won't be a first-round pick. These rankings are not about projection but rather take into account "production, consistency, context and how much a player mattered to his team," Brockermeyer says.
🏆 College Football Playoff first round predictions, picks
We have waited all season for these games. The next four rounds of the CFP will offer the biggest matchups of the year. Now it's time to predict how they will play out. Brandon Marcello, Shehan Jeyarajah, John Talty and I offered our prognostications for each of this weekend's first-round matchups.
- Alabama vs. Oklahoma: "The under has hit in Alabama's last five games and Oklahoma is 10-2. I'm not sure I'd touch the total, but I just don't see Alabama losing to a team for the second time. Pick: Alabama -1" -- Marcello
- Miami vs. Texas A&M: "Miami quarterback Carson Beck has the experience edge, but Texas A&M's offense has an explosive component that will prove to be the difference in College Station. Pick: Texas A&M -3.5" -- Jeyarajah
- Ole Miss vs. Tulane: "Ole Miss fans have been waiting for a moment like this their whole lives and the Rebels are simply too talented for Tulane to keep up. Take the Rebels. Pick: Ole Miss -17.5" -- Talty
- Oregon vs. James Madison: The Dukes fell by two touchdowns in their lone regular-season matchup against a Power Four team, and I think this one should be even more lopsided than the 28-14 loss to Louisville. Pick: Oregon -21.5 -- Bahns
Want something a little bolder? Will Backus predicted the biggest overreactions that will weigh on the collective college football mind after these showdowns.
- The Group of Five belongs
- Kalen DeBoer's seat gets scorching
- Ole Miss won't miss Lane Kiffin
- Round 1 sets stage for SEC embarrassment
🏈 NFL Week 16 playoff implications, picks
We've already touched on the importance of Week 16 in determining which teams will reach the NFL playoffs. But this puts things into even greater context. Of the 10 most important remaining games in shaping the postseason, Zach Pereles says six of them are on this week's schedule. Remember, we still have two more weeks after this one.
Here are the Week 16 games we've got our eyes on the closest:
- Rams at Seahawks ... (And we weren't wrong there, were we?)
- Packers at Bears
- Steelers at Lions
- Buccaneers at Panthers
- 49ers at Colts
- Patriots at Ravens
Since we've already seen the Rams and Seahawks go to war, let's consult with our experts on how the second-most important game of the week will shake out. Take it away, Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin.
- Dajani (Bears +1.5): "This Bears team is riding high following a 31-3 dismantling of the lowly Cleveland Browns. The Packers, on the other hand, are ... not riding high. Prediction: Bears 23, Packers 17"
- Dubin (Packers -1.5): "I think the Packers can still move the ball on Chicago here, and that the defense can hang on without Micah Parsons, even if it won't be the truly elite unit that he can turn it into. Prediction: Packers 23, Bears 20"
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Joe Burrow addressed his future with the Bengals and the speculation over potential retirement.
- Amid trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he has not had discussions with the Bucks about his future with the team.
- Texas fired defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and replaced him with Will Muschamp. It's a splashy move, but will it really fix the Longhorns' problems?
- Ohio's firing of coach Brian Smith this week was over alleged extramarital affairs and alcohol use, his termination letter shows.
- Kentucky star and projected NBA Draft lottery pick Jayden Quaintance could make his season debut against St. John's in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
- The Colts opened Anthony Richardson's 21-day practice window, giving them another potential quarterback option for their playoff push.
- Team USA added Tarik Skubal, Mason Miller, Logan Webb and David Bednar to its 2026 World Baseball Classic roster. The additions give the Americans a loaded pitching rotation.
- The Jaguars are reportedly finalizing a three-year extension with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
- Samson Nacua, the brother of Puka Nacua, was arrested for the alleged theft of Lakers forward Adou Thiero's car. Puka, meanwhile, apologized for doing an antisemitic dance on a livestream.
- WNBA players voted to authorize a strike "if necessary." Here's what it means for CBA negotiations.
- Christian Pulisic quietly became Serie A's best player. But you won't see him win Supercoppa Italiana after AC Milan was eliminated in the semifinals.
- South Carolina running back Oscar Adaway III filed a criminal complaint against the Texas state trooper who made contact with him during last month's game at Texas A&M.
- Kevin Garnett will reportedly rejoin the Timberwolves in an off-court business role.
- The U.S. government admitted that it played a role in the January plane crash that killed elite figure skaters in Washington, D.C.
- The NCAA "vehemently opposes" Kalshi's proposal to launch transfer portal prediction markets.
- Ahead of Texas A&M's home CFP game against Miami, Nick Saban claimed the Aggies pipe in artificial crowd noise at Kyle Field.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Friday
🏈 Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan, 11 a.m. on ESPN
⚽ Supercoppa Italiana, semifinal: Bologna vs. Inter Milan, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
🏈 Gasparilla Bowl: Memphis vs. NC State, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 76ers at Knicks, 7 p.m. on Prime Video
🏒 Canucks at Islanders, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏈 CFP first round: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
🥊 Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul, 8 p.m. on Netflix
🏀 Thunder at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 Abilene Christian at No. 10 BYU (M), 9:30 p.m. on TNT
Saturday
⚽ Chelsea at Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network
⚽ Sunderland at Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network
⚽ West Ham United at Manchester City, 10 a.m. on USA Network
🏈 CFP first round: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, Noon on ABC/ESPN
🏀 Montana at No. 11 Louisville (M), Noon on ACC Network
🏀 No. 9 Michigan State vs. Oakland (M), Noon on Big Ten Network
🏒 Red Wings at Capitals, 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 CBS Sports Classic: Kentucky vs. No. 22 St. John's (M), 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
⚽ Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
🏀 No. 1 UConn vs. No. 11 Iowa (W), 1 p.m. on Fox
🏀 CBS Sports Classic: No. 12 North Carolina vs. Ohio State (M), 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
⚽ Arsenal at Everton, 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
⚽ Crystal Palace at Leeds United, 3 p.m. on USA Network
🏈 CFP first round: No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/TBS/truTV
🏈 Eagles at Commanders, 5 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Rockets at Nuggets, 5 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 Never Forget Tribute Classic: No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Houston (M), 5:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏀 Maryland at No. 23 Virginia (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 21 Auburn vs. No. 6 Purdue (M), 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏒 Canucks at Bruins, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏈 CFP first round: No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/TBS/truTV
🏀 Hornets at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 No. 3 Duke vs. No. 19 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Packers at Bears, 8:20 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Lakers at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV
🏀 Hall of Fame Series: No. 1 Arizona vs. San Diego State (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
⚽ Pisa at Cagliari, 6:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
⚽ Manchester United at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. on NBC
🏈 Bills at Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Chiefs at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Jets at Saints, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Chargers at Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Vikings at Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏒 Capitals at Red Wings, 1 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 No. 13 Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (M), 1 p.m. on The CW
🏀 Kansas at No. 10 Iowa State (W), 1 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 UT Arlington at No. 5 LSU (W), 2 p.m. on SEC Network
🏀 LaSalle at No. 2 Michigan (M), 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏈 Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Raiders at Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏈 Steelers at Lions, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏀 No. 5 UConn at DePaul (M), 4:30 p.m. on FS1
🏀 No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon (M), 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏒 Maple Leafs at Stars, 7 p.m. on NHL Network
🏀 North Dakota at No. 15 Nebraska (M), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏈 Patriots at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
🏀 Bay Area Women's Classic: No. 19 USC vs. California (W), 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2