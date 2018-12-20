NFL Week 16 Fantasy advice: The Browns can help you win a fantasy football championship

Every week this season Heath Cummings has been coming on the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL pod, you should be subscribing, it'll run through the offseason and probably FOREVER -- and dispensing valuable advice to help you win your league. This week was no different, except that it's Heath's final appearance of 2018, thanks to the culmination of fantasy this week in Week 16's championship round. (Don't play through Week 17. Just don't do it.)

And one thing really stood out amongst the many different excellent pieces of information Heath handed out: the Browns might be able to win your fantasy league. THE BROWNS.

For starters, there's the defense, which is going up against the Bengals offense this week. The Bengals have -- and I mean this most literally -- four receivers they're starting that you've never heard of.

Additionally, the Bengals have a historically bad defense, which could spell big games for guys like Nick Chubb (a must start) and Baker Mayfield, who even Heath admitted might play into the narrative of sticking it to Hue Jackson, which could make him a better play than guys like Philip Rivers and, gulp, Tom Brady.

