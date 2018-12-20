NFL Week 16 Fantasy advice: The Browns can help you win a fantasy football championship
No, really, Cleveland could be the team to take home the title
Every week this season Heath Cummings has been coming on the Pick Six Podcast -- our daily NFL pod, you should be subscribing, it'll run through the offseason and probably FOREVER -- and dispensing valuable advice to help you win your league. This week was no different, except that it's Heath's final appearance of 2018, thanks to the culmination of fantasy this week in Week 16's championship round. (Don't play through Week 17. Just don't do it.)
And one thing really stood out amongst the many different excellent pieces of information Heath handed out: the Browns might be able to win your fantasy league. THE BROWNS.
For starters, there's the defense, which is going up against the Bengals offense this week. The Bengals have -- and I mean this most literally -- four receivers they're starting that you've never heard of.
Additionally, the Bengals have a historically bad defense, which could spell big games for guys like Nick Chubb (a must start) and Baker Mayfield, who even Heath admitted might play into the narrative of sticking it to Hue Jackson, which could make him a better play than guys like Philip Rivers and, gulp, Tom Brady.
Listen below for the full breakdown (hit play to start off on the Browns segment) and make sure and subscribe!
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McDermott: 'Game slowing down' for Allen
McDermott was especially encouraged by Allen's Week 13 game against the Dolphins
-
Week 16 NFL odds, top picks, best sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Draft: Prospects in Music City Bowl
An enormous but explosive nose tackle and a springy linebacker headline the prospects to watch...
-
What Gordon's absence means for Patriots
Gordon was playing well, but he may be facing an indefinite suspension from the league
-
Xavien Howard denies surgery report
Howard has missed the past two games with a meniscus injury
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 16 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...