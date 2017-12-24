NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16 is right here
Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
Here's the schedule, which includes nine games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Sunday
Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Chargers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dolphins at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Broncos at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Browns at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Rams at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Lions at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Jaguars at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Seahawks at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Giants at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Monday
Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network (GameTracker)
Raiders at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel is a whiz at picking Seahawks games and makes a strong pick for Sunday's game
Pats, Eagles, Vikes could lose top staff
Three Super Bowl contenders could see multiple staff members move on to bigger opportuniti...
Gruden reportedly calling assistants
The former Buccaneers coach could end up being the next Buccaneers coach
McCown expected to keep playing in 2018
McCown could be the perfect bridge for a team that drafts a wet-behind-the-ears rookie QB
Shazier remains confined to wheelchair
Shazier, who attended his team's big game against the Patriots, has not yet tried to walk
Wilkerson, Jets heading for a split
Wilkerson's 2018 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 16, so he's likely to be cut before...
