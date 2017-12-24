NFL Week 16 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes nine games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Sunday

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chargers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Broncos at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Browns at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Rams at Titans, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Lions at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Jaguars at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Monday

Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Raiders at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)