The NFL officially turned into a winter wonderland in Week 16.

The league had eight games that kicked off with a temperature below freezing on Saturday, which was a record for a single day. Things were so cold in Nashville that the Texans-Titans game actually got delayed an hour due to rolling blackouts in Tennessee that were ordered due to the extreme cold.

The Panthers played their coldest home game in franchise history (20 degrees at kickoff), which was a 37-23 win over the Lions. The Ravens also had their coldest home game in franchise history (17 degrees), a 17-9 win over the Falcons. Not to be outdone, the Seahawks dealt with a temperature (12 degrees) that was the coldest in franchise history for any regular-season game.

One game where weather wasn't an issue was in Minnesota, where the Vikings beat the Giants 27-24 on Greg Joseph's game-winning field goal from 61 yards out. The kick was the fifth-longest game-winning field goal in NFL history. The Vikings are now 11-0 in one-score games this season, which is the most one-score victories in a single season in NFL history.

So what kind of grade do you get for winning on a 61-yard field goal? Let's get to the Week 16 grades and find out.

Minnesota 27-24 over N.Y. Giants

B Giants New York played well in this game. Daniel Jones had one of his best performances of the year. Saquon Barkley looked explosive in space. Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James and Darius Slayton all made plays. With their backs against the wall down by eight points, the Giants drove right down the field and tied the game. Ultimately, they just could not get enough third-down stops to come away with a win.

B+ Vikings Minnesota's stars showed up big, with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson combining to catch 25 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings also managed to somehow remain undefeated in one-score games, thanks to Greg Joseph's 61-yard field goal as time expired. The defense did not put forth a particularly good performance, but that's why you try to win all three phases of the game, I suppose.



Giants-Vikings grades by Jared Dubin

Buffalo 35-13 over Chicago

B Bills This was a sloppy game for Josh Allen, but that didn't matter, because nearly everyone else brought their 'A' game for Buffalo. The Bills' rushing attack was nearly unstoppable on a day where Buffalo totaled 254 yards on the ground, which was the team's highest rushing total since 2016. Devin Singletary (106 yards) and James Cook (99 yards) averaged an absurd 8.9 yards per carry against the Bears defense. The Bills defense shut down Justin Fields, who rushed for just 11 yards. On a frigid day, this could have turned into a trap game for the Bills (12-3), but they took care of business and they still hold the inside track to getting the top seed in the AFC. D Bears The Bears scored a touchdown on their opening drive, but then things quickly fell apart after that. A big part of the Bears' offense is Justin Fields' ability to run, but the Bills took that away, and Chicago simply couldn't find a way to replace that production. The Bears defense actually did a good job of keeping Chicago in this game by forcing three turnovers, including two interceptions of Josh Allen, but eventually, the defense seemed to wear down, which is what happens when you can't stop the run. The Bears surrendered 254 yards on the ground, marking the second time this year they've given up more than 250, which is pretty wild when you consider it hadn't happened since 2013 before that. The upside for the Bears is that this loss combined with Houston's win means Chicago is still alive for the No. 1 overall pick.

Bills-Bears grades by John Breech

New Orleans 17-10 over Cleveland

B Saints The Saints needed a win to keep their NFC South title hopes alive and they were able to pull it off on a day where they were playing in the coldest game in franchise history (six degrees at kickoff). With the temperatures so low, the Saints decided to play it safe on offense by sticking to their ground game, and the plan worked to perfection. Alvin Kamara (76 yards, 1 TD) and Taysom Hill (56 yards, 1 TD) led a rushing attack that totaled 152 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, not only did the Saints pitch a shutout in the second half, but Daniel Sorensen came up with an interception in the third quarter that set up Kamara's TD, which proved to be the game-winner. At 6-9, the Saints are suddenly very much alive in the NFC South race with just two weeks left to play. C- Browns When you're paying your quarterback $230 million in guaranteed money, you'd hope that he could come up with at least one big play for you, but Deshaun Watson couldn't do that for Cleveland on Saturday. The Browns went scoreless in the second half, and a big reason for that is because Watson went 8 for 19 for just 79 yards. He also threw an interception in the third quarter that set up the Saints' eventual game-winning touchdown. The Browns had chance to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win, but instead, they blew a 10-0 lead in what can only be described as an ugly loss that unofficially ends an ugly season.

Saints-Browns grades by John Breech

Carolina 37-23 over Detroit

D Lions Everyone on the Lions defense is probably going to be getting a lump of coal in their stocking after their performance in this game. The Lions got absolutely run over by a Panthers rushing attack that totaled 320 yards, which marks the most the Lions have given up in a game since 1998. With the defense struggling, the Lions needed a big game from Jared Goff and the offense to stay in this, but the offense sputtered for the better part of three quarters before getting a few garbage-time scores. The Lions (7-8) were one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 16, but they seemed to fold under the pressure of actually being in a playoff race. A Panthers If the Panthers have proven one thing this year, it's that if they can run the ball on you, they're going to win and they were able to run the ball on the Lions. Thanks to D'Onta Foreman (165 yards) Chuba Hubbard (125 yards), the Panther were able to pile up a franchise-record 320 rushing yards and they're now 5-0 this season when they rush for 170 yards or more. The Panthers also set a franchise record with 570 total yards, which broke the old record of 548 set in 2017. The Panthers (6-9) are the hottest team in the NFC South right now and it feels like the division title is now within reach. All Carolina has to do to take home the division title is win its final two games (at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans).

Lions-Panthers grades by John Breech

Baltimore 17-9 over Atlanta

C- Falcons The Falcons (5-10) had a failed fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line in the fourth quarter and that was basically emblematic of how their day went: They blew any chance they had at winning because they couldn't come up with big plays when they needed them the most. Not only did they have multiple failed fourth downs, but they lost a fumble in the first half after driving deep into Baltimore territory. Their red zone offense was especially bad as they scored zero touchdowns despite making four trips inside Baltimore's 20-yard line. This was a game the Falcons had to have to stay in the NFC South race, but they let it slip away. B Ravens The Ravens have quietly won three of their past four games, and those wins have come courtesy of a defense that's shutting everyone down. Including Sunday's win, the Ravens have now surrendered 14 points or less in six of their past seven games. The defense was once against great on Saturday. Not only did they come up with multiple big stops, including a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, but they also picked up two sacks while forcing a turnover. The Ravens offense also seems to be slowly getting back on track, and this week it was led by Gus Edwards, who averaged a wildly impressive nine yards per carry on 11 rushes. Even with Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens (10-5) have managed to stay alive in the AFC North race and that's all you can ask for if you're Baltimore.

Falcons-Ravens grades by John Breech

Kansas City 24-10 over Seattle

D Seahawks This game was an offensive nightmare for the Seahawks (7-8), who seemed to fall completely apart every time they reached Chiefs' territory in this game. In the second half alone, the Seahawks had a string of three consecutive possessions where they drove inside Kansas City's 34-yard line, but they came away with ZERO points, thanks to two failed fourth downs and an interception by Geno Smith. The defense played a surprisingly impressive game -- holding the Chiefs to under 300 yards -- but the unit got no help from an offense that couldn't put points on the board and if you can't put points on the board, you're not going to beat anyone in the NFL, especially the Chiefs. The Seahawks' playoff hopes aren't quite dead yet, even if it does feel that way after this loss. B+ Chiefs The Chiefs can beat you in a lot of different ways, but their favorite way is to use Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and that's what they did against Seattle. Mahomes threw for 224 yards, and more than HALF of those yards went to Kelce, who caught six passes for 113 yards. As good as the Chiefs' offense was, the defense might have been better. The unit shut down Seattle on third down, holding the Seahawks to just two conversions on 14 attempts. The pass rush also caused some serious trouble for Geno Smith, who was sacked twice while also throwing an ugly interception. After two straight weeks of playing close games, Chiefs fans were probably thrilled to get a win that was wrapped up early in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks-Chiefs grades by John Breech

Cincinnati 22-18 over New England

B+ Bengals Had this game stopped at halftime, Cincinnati would have been looking at an A+. Not only was Joe Burrow on fire out of the gate as he completed his first 11 passes (new career high), but the defense was also shutting the Patriots offense down. They forced punts on every single possession through the first two quarters (minus a kneel down). However, the Bengals saw the script get flipped entirely in the second half as the Patriots went on an 18-0 run and nearly pulled off the comeback. Burrow threw a pick-6 to Marcus Jones on a throw intended for Ja'Marr Chase where the duo seemed to have some miscommunication. That gave the Patriots life and then a Chase fumble in the fourth quarter nearly gave the game away. For that, they get docked a letter grade but they were able to force a late turnover themselves to move to 11-4.

C Patriots New England couldn't have come out to begin this game on a flatter foot. On offense, the Patriots went three-and-out on their first two possessions and at the same time, the defense was getting lit up by Joe Burrow for back-to-back touchdown drives. That instantly put them in a two-score hole and found themselves trailing by 22-0 at halftime. By the way the offense was looking through two quarters, the Patriots were very much on shutout alert. That said, a Marcus Jones interception off Burrow in the second half sparked an improbable comeback that saw the Patriots score 18 unanswered points and nearly pulled off the upset. But a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble near Cincy's goal line in the closing seconds coughed away the team's best chance at a much-needed win. At the half, New England was flirting with an "F" grade, but the resurgence in the second-half push led them to a passable mark.



Bengals-Patriots grades by Tyler Sullivan

Houston 19-14 over Tennessee

B+ Texans It seems impossible to believe, but the Texans were simply the better team in this game. The Texans defense tortured Titans rookie QB Malik Willis, who was sacked four times, with two of those coming from Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Willis was also picked off twice in the fourth quarter with the Texans emphatically shutting down all comeback attempts by the Titans. The Texans might have the worst record in the NFL, but Lovie Smith still has them playing hard, which is why they were able to pull off the upset in Nashville. C- Titans If the Titans were smart, they would have just given the ball to Derrick Henry 40 times in this game, but instead, they decided to see what Malik Willis could do, and that gamble totally backfired. The rookie quarterback threw two interceptions with both picks coming in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Although Willis had some success with his legs (7 carries for 43 yards), the Titans couldn't move the ball through the air and that ended up costing them the game. Henry had a huge game (23 carries for 126 yards), but even he made a huge mistake with a second-half fumble. The Titans (7-8) are in a total free fall, and it's looking more and more like they're going to choke away the division to a Jags' team that they were leading by four games following Week 11.

Texans-Titans grades by John Breech

Dallas 40-34 over Philadelphia

C+ Eagles The team let down Gardner Minshew at various points throughout the game, as the two interceptions weren't entirely his fault. Four turnovers and an inability to keep Dallas off the field did the Eagles in as they were handed their second loss of the year. The Eagles only rushed for 87 yards, a number that shows how much of an impact Jalen Hurts has on the ground game. The secondary struggled without Avonte Maddox and allowed 304 net passing yards in the loss -- just not good enough. This game didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but the Eagles would have preferred to clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage in Week 16.

B+ Cowboys Have to give Dallas credit for overcoming two 10-point deficits in this game. Dak Prescott rallied well after throwing a pick-six on the first possession of the game, throwing for 347 yards and three scores. Dallas took advantage of Philadelphia's mistakes in this one, scoring 20 points off four Eagles turnovers. Yet, the Cowboys defense still allowed 27 points to the Eagles offense -- with a backup quarterback. This was a good win to wrap up at least the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, but Dallas may have dug too deep a hole to win the NFC East. Beating Philadelphia is a confidence booster for this team, though.



Eagles-Cowboys grades by Jeff Kerr

San Francisco 37-20 over Washington

C- Commanders The Commanders went into the halftime break tied with the 49ers, but ended up losing by 17. The offense showed some fight initially, but Taylor Heinicke was eventually benched for Carson Wentz after back-to-back turnovers. The defense held Christian McCaffrey in check, but allowed George Kittle to explode for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He was running wide open for the majority of the afternoon. Week 16 was not as disastrous for Washington as it could have been thanks to losses from the Lions and Seahawks, but the Commanders were simply outmatched by the 49ers.

A 49ers I'm not sure how many people were expecting Brock Purdy's offense to drop 37 points today, but that's exactly what happened. Purdy was efficient, George Kittle was a force and the defense made life tough for Washington. I think Week 16 just further proved the 49ers are one of the most complete teams in the NFL.



Commanders-49ers grades by Jordan Dajani