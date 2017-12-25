NFL Week 16 Grades: Rams get an 'A' for clinching NFC West, Browns get an 'F'

The Rams needed a win to clinch the NFC West on Sunday, and it seems that Todd Gurley took that as a personal challenge, and apparently he also told Jared Goff about that challenge, because it was those two players who led the Rams to a wild win in Tennessee.

With the Rams needing a win to take home their first division title since 2003, Gurley went out and totaled 276 yards and two touchdowns -- and the Rams needed all of that -- in their 27-23 win over the Titans.

The most impressive part about Gurley's performance is that he threw himself to the front of the MVP race by doing something that no NFL player had done in more than 30 years.

Of Gurley's 276 yards in Tennessee, 118 of those came on the ground and 158 came through the air, making him the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to rack up 100-plus rushing yards and 150-receiving yards in the same game. Gurley's yardage total was also the highest number put up by any NFL player this season.

If there's one thing we've learned since the arrival of Sean McVay, it's that he knows how to use every weapon he has on offense, and Gurley is proof of that. To give you an idea of how much McVay has opened up the Rams offense, just consider this crazy fact: With one play against the Titans, Gurley topped his career high for touchdown catches and receiving yards in a game under Jeff Fisher.

Before McVay's arrival, Gurley had a total of zero touchdown catches under Fisher, and his highest receiving total in a game was just 49 yards. Gurley topped both those numbers with just that one 80-yard touchdown catch against the Titans. Since the hiring of McVay, Gurley has suddenly become one of the most versatile players in the NFL. Under McVay, Gurley has now caught six touchdown passes in this one season, including two that came on Sunday against the Titans, after none in two seasons with Fisher.

With just 10 catches and 22 carries in the game, Gurley ended up averaging an amazing 8.6 yards per touch. You can basically waltz down the field when your running back is putting up numbers like that.

Gurley's game against Tennessee was actually so amazing that Goff's performance almost became an afterthought, even though he threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns. When you hear this Rams team being compared to the Greatest Show on Earth teams of the early 2000s, it's not as crazy as it sounds, and Goff's the proof. The Rams' second-year quarterback is putting up numbers that Rams fans haven't seen since Kurt Warner played.

Jared Goff joins Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks in @RamsNFL history with multiple games of 300+ pass yards, 4+ pass TD & 0 INT in the same season@kurt13warner did it three times during his 2001 MVP season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 24, 2017

Now that the Rams have won the division, they can starting setting their sights on something bigger, like winning the Super Bowl. Gurley seems ready to carry them there if that's what needs to be done.

L.A. Rams 27-23 over Tennessee

Rams: A

Although we gave the headline to Todd Gurley and Jared Goff, it's definitely worth noting that the Rams were once again dominant on defense. The Rams only gave up 16 points on defense, with the other seven coming after the Titans returned a Jared Goff fumble for a touchdown. The Rams' defense came up especially big in the fourth quarter: with L.A. clinging to a 27-23 lead, the Titans got the ball three times in the quarter, but came nowhere close to scoring.

Titans: B-

This game is a good example of why no one in Tennessee seems to know if Marcus Mariota is actually a franchise quarterback. At times, he looks like the quarterback of the future for the Titans; at other times, he looks like he's playing football for the first time. One of Mariota's most inexplicable plays was an interception that he threw on Tennessee's opening possession.

On his first pass of the day, Marcus Mariota was intercepted by @RamsNFL Cory Littleton



Per Next Gen Stats, Mariota entered Week 16 with the worst passer rating on tight window throws (17.5) this season among 30 QBs



Tight Window: Less than 1-yard of separation at catch — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 24, 2017

The pick hurt because the Rams turned it into a touchdown just three plays later. Mariota also gave his team no chance to win when he made a crazy throw on fourth down on Tennessee's final drive of the game. That's not exactly how you want to bookend your performance when your team is fighting for a playoff berth.

Chicago 20-3 over Cleveland

Browns: F

Just when you think the Browns' season can't possibly reach a new low, it goes out and reaches a new low. The Browns got inside the Bears' 30-yard line twice in this game and because they're the Browns, they turned the ball over both times, with the low point definitely being this fumble by Rashard Higgins.

The 2017 Cleveland #Browns season summed up in one play. pic.twitter.com/qCVdicNnms — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) December 24, 2017

The one upside of this loss for the Browns is that they've now officially clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bears: B-

If you're a Bears fan who doesn't like ugly wins, then you definitely hated this victory over the Browns. It's a Christmas miracle that Mitchell Trubisky survived all four quarters after getting sacked five times in the game. Although the Bears struggled on offense, the one thing they did do well was score in the red zone. The Bears made three trips inside Cleveland's 20 in the game and came away with touchdowns all three times. The Bears' secret weapon in this game was Jordan Howard, who rushed for two touchdowns. The NFL might want to think about giving the AFC North's playoff berth to the Bears after this game. With the win over the Browns, the Bears will finish the season 4-0 against the division.

New England 37-16 over Buffalo

Bills: D

If you want to beat the Patriots, it kind of helps if you score touchdowns, and that's something the Bills' offense just couldn't do in this game. The Bills got inside of New England's red zone a total of four times, but didn't come away with a single touchdown. One of the reasons the Bills struggled is because they couldn't protect Tyrod Taylor, who got sacked six times. We'll also give the refs a "D" for controversially overturning an apparently touchdown catch by Kelvin Benjamin.

Patriots: B+

If you started Dion Lewis in Fantasy Football this week, then you're probably going to want to give the Patriots an "A+" for their game plan in this game. With James White out of the game, the Patriots turned almost exclusively to Lewis, who carried the ball 24 times for a season-high 129 yards and a touchdown. Just for good measure, he also tacked on another 24 yards receiving and another touchdown. Lewis didn't have to completely carry the team though because Rob Gronkowski came through with another Gronk-like performance, catching five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots also racked up six sacks in this game, which was a completely unexpected performance from a team that went into Sunday's game averaging just 2.3 sacks per game on the season.

L.A. Chargers 14-7 over at N.Y. Jets

Chargers: B

Antonio Gates picked the right week to have his biggest game of the season. The 37-year-old tight end caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in a performance that kind of came out of nowhere. Before Sunday, Gates hadn't topped three catches or 35 yards in any game this season. Gates' performance was big because the Jets did a good job of shutting down all of the Chargers' other weapons. One thing the Chargers didn't do well was kick the ball. The team's season-long kicking woes continued in this game when new kicker Nick Rose missed a 47-yard field goal by about as far as you can possibly miss a 47-yard field goal.

Jets: B-

With Bryce Petty starting for the second straight week, it appears that the Jets decided that their best chance to win this game was to not let him thrown the ball, and that plan almost worked thanks to Bilal Powell. The Jets running back single-handedly kept his team in this game with a 145-yard performance. Actually, Powell didn't single-handedly keep his team in the game, the Jets defense also helped by forcing the Chargers to punt on nine of their 12 possessions in the game.

Kansas City 29-13 over Miami

Dolphins: C

The Dolphins weren't horrible in Kansas City, but they were horrible on third and fourth down. It's kind of hard to keep a drive alive if you can't convert on third down, and the Dolphins converted zero third downs in this game (0 for 8). To add insult to injury, they also went 0 for 2 on fourth down. Jay Cutler definitely didn't help things on third down. Not only did the Dolphins quarterback go 1 for 6 for six yards on third down, but he also fumbled -- and recovered -- a ball that ended up costing the Dolphins a chance at converting.

Chiefs: A

With the Chiefs needing a win to the clinch the AFC West, it appears that no one on the field wanted to win the division more than Alex Smith and Tyreek Hill. Hill caught six passes for 109 yards in a game where Smith threw for 304 yards. The Chiefs absolutely dominated the time of possession (37:53 to 22:07), and a big reason they were able to do that is because they were converting third downs left and right against the Dolphins defense (8 of 16). This game marked just the eighth time under Andy Reid that the Chiefs have held the ball for 37 or more minutes in a game, and they're now 7-1 in those games.

Washington 27-11 over Denver

Broncos: D-

If John Elway is making a Christmas list this year, he might want to ask for a quarterback, because the Broncos definitely need one of those. Not only did Brock Osweiler struggle in this game (193 yards, one interception), but he also didn't seem to do a good job of inspiring the troops.

Brock Osweiler yelling at teammates and nobody paying attention whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/RvhXSDahD8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 24, 2017

Besides throwing an interception, Osweiler also lost a fumble that led directly to a Redskins touchdown in the first half.

Redskins: B

The Redskins might want to just give Kirk Cousins a blank check for Christmas after the way he carved up the Broncos' defense. Although the Broncos have been bad as a team this year, they still went into Sunday's game with the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and Cousins shredded them anyway. The Redskins quarterback threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns. The 299 passing yards were the most that any quarterback in the NFL has had against the Broncos' defense this season.

New Orleans 23-13 over Atlanta



Falcons: B-

The 'B' in 'B-' here stands for butt because that's basically a big reason why the Falcons lost this game. Things started in the first half when Matt Ryan threw a butt interception to Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore.

That pick led to a Saints touchdown just three plays later. Then, in the second half, the butt turnover struck again when Devonta Freeman lost a fumble at the Saints' 1-yard line after running into a teammate's butt. Between the butt-pick and the butt-fumble, that two -ouchdown swing was a big reason Atlanta lost. The Falcons are probably going to be the butt of a lot of jokes after this loss.

Saints: B+

The best way to slow down Matt Ryan is to suffocate him with pressure, and that's exactly what the Saints did in this NFC South showdown. The Saints racked up five sacks in this game, with Cameron Jordan accounting for two of those. The Saints offense wasn't great in this game, but they did come up with some huge plays, including a 54-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Ted Ginn and a 26-yard touchdown run by Mark Ingram in the second half that more or less iced the game.

Cincinnati 26-17 over Detroit



Lions: F

To keep their playoff hopes alive, all the Lions had to do was beat a Bengals team that hadn't won since before Thanksgiving, and they couldn't even do that. In what might go down as the game that cements the end of Jim Caldwell's time in Detroit, the Lions looked punchless, putting up just 276 yards of total offense against a Bengals defense that got destroyed by the Bears just two weeks ago.

Bengals: B+

If this ends up being Marvin Lewis' final home game in Cincinnati, the Bengals sent him out with a bang. They almost found out that maybe they should've been giving the ball to Giovani Bernard a little bit more. The Bengals running back, who's been buried on the depth chart behind Jeremy Hill and Joe Mixon this season, carried the ball 23 times for 116 yards. Before Sunday, Bernard hadn't topped 15 carries or 80 yards in a game at any point during the season. Oh, and just for good measure, the Bengals running back also tacked on seven catches for 52 yards. Maybe the Bengals' next coach will actually utilize Bernard before Week 16 next season.

Carolina 22-19 over Tampa Bay

Buccaneers: B

Jameis Winston might want to spend his offseason practicing ball control because his turnovers continue to kill the Buccaneers offense. Winston lost three fumbles in this game, which overshadowed a nearly perfect performance from the Bucs. When Winston wasn't fumbling, he was outplaying Cam Newton: The Buccaneers quarterback threw for 367 yards and was a big reason that this game was so close.

Panthers: B

The Panthers' offense struggled against Tampa, so Carolina's defense took this game into their own hands. The Bucs' offensive line had no chance against a Panthers defense that racked up six sacks, with 1.5 of those coming from both Kawann Short and Wes Horton. Julius Peppers also tacked on a sack as the Panthers suffocated Winston. Not only did the Panthers defense sack Jameis Winston six times, but they also forced three fumbles. That more than made up for a Panthers offense that only totaled 255 yards. Although Cam Newton wasn't great, he did come through when it counted with a 59-yard game-winning scoring drive that ended with a Newton two-yard touchdown run with just 35 seconds left in the game.

San Francisco 44-33 over Jacksonville

Jaguars: D

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South before this game started, which could be one excuse for the loss, but even if you use that excuse, it's hard to justify how bad Blake Bortles was in this game. After being arguably the best quarterback in the NFL during the month of December, Bortles had a patented Bortles meltdown with three interceptions in this game. The Jags better hope he got all of it out of his system now, because they're not going to last long in the postseason if he has a game like this once the playoffs start.

49ers: A+

If the 49ers are smart, they'll have Jimmy Garoppolo signed to a lifetime contract by the end of the week. The 49ers quarterback is now 6-0 in six career starts, and he got there by carving up a Jaguars defensive unit that's been one of the best in the NFL all season. Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers rolled. Of course, they also got some help from Blake Bortles, who threw three interceptions, including a pick-six by 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson in the second quarter.

Seattle 21-12 over Dallas

Seahawks: B-

The Seahawks offense was so bad in this game that it was basically a Christmas miracle that Seattle was able to win. The Seahawks totaled just 136 yards in the game, making them just the third team since 2011 to win a game with 140 yards of offense or less. The Seahawks also had more penalty yards (142) than offensive yards in this game. Of course, if your offense is that bad and you still win, that means your defense did something right, and the Seahawks D did a lot of things right in this game. Not only did they force three turnovers -- including a Justin Coleman pick-six in the third quarter -- but they also sacked Dak Prescott four times.

Cowboys: C-

There's going to be a lot of people in the Cowboys organization who will probably be kicking themselves after this game, including Dan Bailey, The Cowboys kicker, who went into the game as the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed two big field goals in the fourth quarter (from 34 and 48 yards). Jason Garrett will also probably be kicking himself for inexplicably giving Ezekiel Elliott zero touches after having a first-and-goal from Seattle's 3-yard line in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott will likely be kicking himself too for throwing two interceptions. With the loss, the Cowboys are now eliminated from playoff contention.

Arizona 23-0 over N.Y. Giants

Giants: F

Apparently, the Giants didn't hit rock bottom when they fired Ben McAdoo because they definitely reached a new low in this game. They turned the ball over three times, couldn't convert a third down (1 of 14) and were held to under 50 yards rushing. The Giants' struggles on the ground meant that Eli Manning had to throw the ball 45 times in this game, which is almost always a recipe for disaster for New York. Manning has now thrown 45 or more passes in 27 regular-season games and the Giants are 5-22 in those games.

Cardinals: A

If anyone in the Cardinals' organization was unsure about whether or not Larry Fitzgerald can be productive for another season, he likely answered those questions against the Giants. Fitzgerald single-handedly made this game watchable by catching nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and then, just for good measure, he also completed a pass for 21 yards. Fitzgerald wasn't the only star in this game, though -- the Cardinals defense also shined. With the 23-0 win, the Cardinals recorded their first shutout since 1992, which also came against the Giants.