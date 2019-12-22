NFL Week 16 grades: Steelers get an 'F' for backbreaking loss, Ravens get an 'A' for beating down Browns

Ever since Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending injury in September, the Steelers' quarterback situation has been a mess, and it might have actually hit rock bottom on Sunday during Pittsburgh's 16-10 loss to the New York Jets.

The Steelers defense has been so good this season that the team has been able to get by with just average quarterback play, but Pittsburgh couldn't even get that in this game, which is something that clearly frustrated coach Mike Tomlin. Steelers starting quarterback Devlin Hodges was so bad that he actually got benched midway through the first half after throwing two interceptions on the Steelers' first four possessions (the other two possessions ended with punts).

Both of Hodges' picks were costly in a game where points were at a premium.

The first interception came on the Steelers' opening possession on a drive where Pittsburgh was actually moving the ball. After starting the drive on their own 20, the Steelers quickly drove into Jets territory and their offense looked like it couldn't be stopped, but then the drive came to a crashing halt when Hodges did this:

With the Steelers already trailing 7-0 at that point, it was a big interception that killed any offensive momentum Pittsburgh had at the point.

Although that interception was bad, Hodges' second pick was arguably worse, and that's because it ostensibly cost the Steelers some points. Early in the second quarter, the Steelers drove down to the Jets' 19-yard line, and that's when this happened:

Jets safety Marcus Maye read Hodges the whole way to make the pick. Hodges loves to take chances with his throws, but you have to pick smart times to take those chances. If he doesn't throw a pick on that drive, the Steelers would have almost certainly come away with at least a field goal, which would have been huge in a game where Pittsburgh only scored 10 points.

Although Hodges would get benched in the first half, he ended up returning to the game in the second half after Mason Rudolph went down with an injury, and when Hodges returned, things didn't get much better. Although he didn't throw a pick during his second go-around, he did take a huge sack in the fourth quarter.

With the Steelers trailing 13-10 in the fourth quarter and sitting at the Jets' 29-yard line for a second down play, the biggest thing a quarterback has to do is not lose any yardage. If you're being rushed, throw the ball away so that you're still in field goal range. For the Steelers, they didn't end up getting a field goal on this pivotal drive, because this happened:

The sack by Quinnen Williams cost the Steelers nine yards and pushed them out of field goal range. After fumbling on the next play and losing eight yards, the Steelers would end up punting. It wasn't Hodges' fault that Williams went unblocked, but after he got out of the pocket, he should have done everything in his power to throw the ball away. It wasn't a horrible mistake, but it did cost the Steelers.

The Steelers have a Super Bowl worthy defense this year, but it's starting to look like their quarterback situation is going to cost them a shot at finding out just how good the defense can be. Although the Steelers haven't been eliminated from the playoff race, they no longer control their own fate. The most likely way the Steelers will be making the postseason this year is if they win in Week 17 and the Titans lose (the Steelers could get in a with a loss, but the Titans would also have to lose and the Colts would have to win).

N.Y. Jets 16-10 over Pittsburgh

F Steelers While it's hard to be too critical about a team that is dealing with so many injuries, the Steelers deserve a failing grade after losing to a Jets team that had nothing to play for as far as playoff standings are concerned. Although Pittsburgh's defense gave the Steelers yet another winning performance, they were again let down by an offense that committed two turnovers while averaging just three yards per carry. With the loss, the Steelers aren't eliminated from the playoff race, but they no longer control their own fate.

A Jets While the Jets' second ranked run defense feasted on Pittsburgh's feeble rushing attack, their pass rush recorded four sacks while also helping record a pair of interceptions. New York also received a solid performance by quarterback Sam Darnold, who led the Jets on a pair of second half scoring drives after Pittsburgh had tied the score just before halftime. The Jets' special teams also won the day, with Sam Ficken connecting on all three of his field goal attempts (54, 37, 42).



Steelers-Jets grades by Bryan DeArdo (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Atlanta 24-12 over Jacksonville

D Jaguars If the Jaguars were trying to save Doug Marrone's job with their performance on Sunday, they definitely didn't do a good job. The Jags were trailing 14-0 before six minutes had even run off the clock and things didn't get much better from there. The Jaguars defense surrendered 518 yards to Atlanta, marking the second time in three weeks that the Jags have given up 500 or more yards. Before that, they hadn't given up 500 since 2015. Offensively, the magic that Gardner Minshew provided earlier this season just isn't there anymore. Not only did the Jags struggle to move the ball, but Minshew ended up completing less than 50 percent of his passes (13 of 31). B+ Falcons When the Matt Ryan to Julio Jones connection gets hot, it's nearly impossible to stop, which is something that the Jaguars found out on Sunday. Although Jones didn't score against the Jags, he did catch 10 passes for 166 yards, which was his highest total of the season and his highest total overall since Week 4 of 2018. Devonta Freeman also came through with his biggest game of the year. The Falcons running back totaled 127 yards, which was his highest total of the season. Freeman also scored two touchdowns, which both came in the first quarter and proved to be all the points the Falcons would need in the win.

Miami 38-35 over Cincinnati (OT)

B+ Bengals It's not often that losing is a good thing for an NFL team, but it was for the Bengals on Sunday. In one of the wildest games of the season, the Bengals fought back from a 28-6 second half deficit to tie things up at 35 and send the game to overtime. A big reason the comeback happened is because Andy Dalton caught fire in the second half (not including OT), going 21 of 35 for 284 yards and four TDs. Although this loss might hurt, it probably won't sting for long, and that's because the loss means the Bengals have now clinched the No. 1 overall pick B+ Dolphins A lot of quarterbacks have taken advantage of the Bengals this year, but none of them were better than Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins quarterback went full FitzMagic against Cincinnati. Fitzpatrick threw for 252 yards in the first half -- the second-best first half in Dolphins history -- on his way to throwing for a career-high 419 yards. The Bengals secondary had no answers for Fitzpatrick, who also threw four touchdown passes. Although the Dolphins defense almost gave this game away, Fitzpatrick saved the day by leading Miami to a Jason Sanders game-winning field goal in overtime.

Indianapolis 38-6 over Carolina

F Panthers This game marked the first start of Will Grier's career, and there's a good chance he's going to have nightmares about it for the rest of his days. Not only did Grier get beat up by the Colts defense -- he got sacked five times -- but he also threw three interceptions. Grier did a good job of getting the ball to Christian McCaffrey (15 catches, 119 yards), but that's about all he did well in this game. The Panthers' biggest offensive problems came in the red zone: They got inside the Colts' 20-yard line a total of three times in the game, but didn't score a single touchdown. The Panthers special teams also had a nightmare game, giving up two punt returns that went for touchdowns. A Colts The Colts offense didn't even need to show up for the game on Sunday, and that's because Indy's punt return team provided all the points the Colts needed to get the win. Nyheim Hines put on a show against the Panthers, returning two punts for a touchdown. The first one came from 84 yards out in the first quarter, and then Hines added another one in the fourth quarter when he returned one from 71 yards out. With the returns, Hines became the first NFL player since 2012 to score on two punt returns in one game. The Colts completely controlled this game from start to finish, and a big reason for that was because they were able to steamroll the Redskins on the ground. Marlon Mack (95 yards and a TD) led a rushing attack that totaled 218 yards and three touchdowns.

N.Y. Giants 41-35 over Redskins (OT)

A- Giants If the Giants proved one thing in this game, it's that their offense should be in good hands for roughly the next decade. The Giants were able to pull out this wild win thanks to phenomenal performances from both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. On Jones' end, he shredded the Redskins for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and the Giants needed every single one of those scores. The Giants didn't come away with the win until Jones hit Kaden Smith for a three-yard score in overtime. Jones' performance made him just the fourth rookie since 1950 to throw five TD passes in a game. As for Barkley, not only did he rush for 189 yards and a TD, but he also tacked on 90 receiving yards and another TD. Barkley's 279 yards from scrimmage was the most of any player in the NFL this season and the most by any player since Le'Veon Bell totaled 298 in 2016. B+ Redskins In this battle of rookie quarterbacks, Dwayne Haskins actually held his own before being knocked out of the game with an injury on the Redskins' opening possession of the third quarter. During his time on the field, Haskins was accurate (12 of 15) and he made smart decisions, throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Haskins isn't the only rookie who shined for Washington, as Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 86 yards. Defensively, the Redskins gave up 552 yards of offense to the Giants, which is the most Washington has given up in any game since 2013.

Baltimore 31-15 over Cleveland

A Ravens The offense created little space in the first quarter, but after that, they were their normal explosive selves. And that was without Mark Ingram for a decent stretch. Lamar Jackson is simply a marvel to behold, and the defense, despite some costly secondary penalties, made Baker Mayfield uncomfortable, holding the Browns quarterback to under 200 yards passing and picking him off once.

C- Browns They deserve credit for blanking the league MVP through the first 15 or so minutes, and Nick Chubb looked just fine when he actually got the ball. So did Odell Beckham. The problem, as has been the case for most of the season, is that Freddie Kitchens seems largely incapable of scheming up a full game. This was always going to be a tough matchup, but the Browns still found a way to disappoint.



Ravens-Browns grades by Cody Benjamin (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

New Orleans 38-28 over Tennessee

