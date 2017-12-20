NFL Week 16: How to watch, live stream the Bills and Patriots on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Bills and Patriots on CBS All Access

Every game counts for both of these teams from here on out, and there's some bad blood in the very recent past between them. After Rob Gronkowski was suspended one game for injuring the Bills' Tre'Davious White well after the play, White and the Bills are out for blood. The Patriots just reclaimed the first seed in the AFC, but the Bills can play spoiler to that with just a little help from the Steelers. The Bills are fighting for their own playoff lives, as they're currently in over the Ravens. They're looking to preserve that spot in a tight AFC race.

The Patriots, coming off of a controversial win, could well be playing the rest of their season at Gillette with a win on Sunday. Their last two games are against the Bills and Jets, and then they have the playoffs to worry about. It won't be an easy path, but Tom Brady is nearly unbeatable at Foxboro in January. Should the Patriots win this game, they'll be in good shape going forward. They now are in the driver's seat, so now it's all about taking care of business.

Bills vs. Patriots start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24



Time: 1 p.m. ET



Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts



Channel: CBS (check local listings)



Stream: CBS All Access



Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.