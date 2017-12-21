NFL Week 16: How to watch, live stream the Vikings at Packers on Saturday

The torch has been passed.

The Green Bay Packers (7-7) -- the long-time rulers of the NFC North -- will officially miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. It turns out, the loss of Aaron Rodgers was too much to overcome. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are the new powerhouse. They've captured their second NFC North crown in the past three seasons. Suddenly, it's the Vikings who rule the North.

On Saturday, the Vikings and Packers will meet again for their final showdown in the 2017 season. The last time these two teams met, Rodgers broke his collarbone and really, you can argue that that's the moment the Vikings won the North. This time, the two teams will meet in Green Bay and only one team, the Vikings, will have something to play for.

The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North, but they're still in the hunt for home-field advantage (and remember, the Super Bowl will be held in Minnesota). They're a game behind the Eagles for the top seed. They're also still fighting for a first-round bye with three 10-4 teams directly behind them. For a look at the entire playoff race, click right here.

Now, onto the game itself ...

No Rodgers or Adams

The game lost much of its luster when the Packers ruled out Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers made his return after a two-month absence last week and it was thought that he would rescue the Packers from playoff-less season. But Rodgers is only so powerful. It turns out those two months away and the fact that he was recovering from a broken collarbone were too much for even Rodgers to overcome.

Rodgers' return, against the Panthers, didn't go as planned. He threw three picks and the Packers lost. On Monday, Mike McCarthy said that Rodgers' status for Week 16 was up in the air due to soreness. On Monday night, the Packers were officially eliminated from playoff contention when the Falcons beat the Buccaneers. So, it didn't come as a surprise then when the Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve on Tuesday.

And that means it's Brett Hundley time, once again. Hundley has struggled in his first-ever chance to make an impression. He's thrown eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, and posted a 78.0 passer rating.

Hundley will also be without the Packers' best receiver, Davante Adams, who got cheap-shotted by Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis on Sunday. Davis will be forced to serve a one-game suspension while Adams misses Saturday's game with a concussion. Adams leads the Packers with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdown.

So yeah, the Packers will be shorthanded.

Just how good are the Vikings?

The Vikings are currently positioned as the NFC's No. 2 seed, but they might be the best actual team in the conference considering the Eagles are without Carson Wentz. They have very few weaknesses.

This year, the Vikings are ranked:

10th in points scored per game

Second in points allowed per game

Fourth in defensive DVOA

Seventh in offensive DVOA

Sixth in overall DVOA

The Vikings might actually have a shot to become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Who will win?



Unsurprisingly, all eight of our experts picked the Vikings to win. And only one of our eight experts picked the Packers to cover the spread (Green Bay +9). Here's what our Pete Prisco wrote when he took the Vikings to win 27-14:

The Packers have to decide whether or not to play Aaron Rodgers. It sounds like they won't since they are eliminated. The Vikings are playing for a chance to be the top seed in the NFC. If Rodgers doesn't play, it will be the Vikings easily.

