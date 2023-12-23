Just three weeks remain in the 2023 NFL regular season, and this weekend's holiday slate features several matchups that could shake up the playoff picture. The Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins and Lions could all clinch their respective divisions if the dominos fall in their favor, while the Browns also have the potential to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. As is the case throughout every season, injuries are a key storyline for this weekend.

With most of the league injury reports already in, let's take the temperature of the various injury situations. Below, you'll find the final injury reports for teams playing on Saturday and Sunday.

Chase was officially ruled out Friday, but him being inactive was reported Thursday. He did not practice all week due to his shoulder injury. Quarterback Jake Browning was listed on the injury report with a right forearm injury, but he was a full participant all week.

Pickett will not make his return to the lineup this week despite being a limited participant in practice. Fitzpatrick was also ruled out, as he did not practice all week. Riley, who is listed as questionable, was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury.

Buffalo won't have one of its best defensive players this week, as Hyde has been ruled out due to a stinger. He was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. However, the Bills could receive a boost with the return of Jones, who was limited all week with his pectoral injury. Epenesa, who is also listed as questionable, was limited all week with his rib injury.

The Chargers will be without a couple starters in their first game post-Brandon Staley, as Bosa and Allen won't take the field. L.A. also released team captain Sebastian Joseph-Day on Friday.

Moss is questionable to play despite the fact that he did not practice all week, but Jonathan Taylor has no game designation and will play. Pittman is questionable to play with a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday and a full participant Thursday.

Atlanta could be down a couple of starters on the defensive side of the ball, as Dupree and Onyemata are questionable to play. Both were limited participants in practice Friday.

Seattle could be down a couple of notable names in the secondary again this week, as Adams has been ruled out while Brown and Witherspoon are questionable. Witherspoon did not practice all week with his hip injury. As for Walker, he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, but returned Friday as a limited participant. He's officially questionable to suit up.

The Titans probably should have just listed who wasn't injured, as their final injury report is loaded. The biggest name on this list is Levis, who is questionable to play after practicing just one day this week as a limited participant with his ankle injury. If he cannot suit up, Ryan Tannehill will take over under center.

Detroit Lions (-3) at Minnesota Vikings

CJGJ isn't ready to return to the field yet, but he was a limited participant in practice all week.

Mattison missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with his ankle injury, but returned as a limited participant Friday. He's questionable to play. Hicks was a full participant in practice all week with a shin injury, but he's listed as questionable as well. For Pace, he popped up on the injury report with a shoulder injury Friday. He was limited, and is questionable.

Washington will be without two starters on the offensive line vs. New York, as Larsen and Leno were ruled out after not practicing all week. Robinson won't be on the field for the second straight week either due to his hamstring injury.

It's Trevor Siemian under center for the Jets this week, as both Rodgers and Wilson were ruled out.

Green Bay will have to right the ship defensively without a couple of starters in Campbell and Savage, who have already been ruled out. Alexander is on the fence as well, as he was a limited participant all week with a shoulder injury. Musgrave is not ready to return to the lineup just yet after the lacerated kidney suffered earlier in the season. Watson didn't practice all week due to his hamstring injury, and is doubtful to play.

Franklin was limited all week with quadriceps and back injuries, and is questionable to suit up. Thomas was limited Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but returned to full participant status Friday. He's questionable as well.

Cleveland Browns (-3) at Houston Texans

Bitonio missed the earlier practices this week for the Browns, but was limited Friday. He'll be a game-time decision for Sunday.

No Stroud this week for the Texans, as he'll miss his second straight game with a concussion so Case Keenum will get the start. Collins was limited in practice all week, so he'll be a game-time decision.

All of the Jaguars' players who are questionable were limited in practice Friday. Trevor Lawrence returned to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the previous two days, but he remains in concussion protocol. He will need to clear protocol by Saturday if he wants to avoid missing his first career NFL game, per head coach Doug Pederson. Zay Jones also did not practice all week, but was limited Friday.

Jarrett will be a surprise inactive Sunday for the Buccaneers, considering he was a full participant in practice all week. Winfield ended up on the injury report due to a calf injury he suffered in Friday's practice so his status is questionable.

Kyler Murray will be without Brown, who did not practice all week. Dortch is questionable after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury. He was limited Friday.

For Chicago, Jenkins, Sewell and St. Brown were all ruled out after not practicing this week. Kmet popped up on the injury report Thursday with a quad injury. He was limited over the past two sessions, and is questionable to play.

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins (-1.5)

Hankins was the lone Cowboy ruled out for their matchup with the Dolphins. Smith is doubtful to play with a back injury after not practicing all week. Martin is questionable to play with a thigh injury. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday.

Miami's final injury report was not as disastrous as it could have been considering all starting offensive linemen weren't at practice Wednesday. Apart from Hunt, who has been ruled out, Jackson is the only player with a game designation from the position group, as he's questionable with an oblique injury. Hill is also questionable to play, and he was limited Thursday and Friday with his ankle injury. The same goes for Howard, who is nursing a hip issue.

Peppers and Stevenson were ruled out after missing practice all week. Smith-Schuster was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but missed practice Friday. He was ruled out as well. Every player who is listed as questionable for New England was a limited participant Friday, minus McDermott, who did not practice all week.

Bonitto and Dulcich did not practice all week, while Palczewski was a full participant Thursday and Friday. All three players have been ruled out.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby did not practice for the second staight day due to his knee injury. Tight end Michael Mayer missed practice Friday as well due to a toe injury. Running back Josh Jacobs (quad/illness), center Andre James (ankle), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and offensive guard Dylan Parham (illness) were limited participants.

Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones (illness), running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip), offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (personal) did not practice on Friday. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (thumb) was a limited participant.

Tight end Lawrence Cager (groin), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) did not practice Friday. Safety Xavier McKinney (illness), running back Matt Breida (hamstring), linebacker Carter Coughlin (neck), punter Jamie Gillan (left groin) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson were limited participants.

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5)

Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee) did not practice Friday.

For the 49ers, defensive end Arik Armstead (foot/knee), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion) did not practice Friday. Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (hamstring), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (ankle), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and offensive guard Ben Bartch (finger) were limited participants.