NFL Week 16 injuries: Daniel Jones practices for Giants, Bills mostly healthy heading into Patriots showdown

It's that time of year again, when health matters to NFL teams almost as much as talent and coaching. As the calendar flips from autumn to winter, injuries are beginning to mount. Teams out of the playoff race are placing their banged-up pieces of tomorrow on injured reserve. Teams in the playoff running are simply trying to survive as long as possible.

Welcome to our Week 16 injury check-in, where we'll take a look at every team's initial injury report heading into the weekend so you know what important players are banged up heading into a pivotal week that'll go a long ways toward determining the playoff field and seeding. It's worth noting that there are three Saturday games: Texans at Buccaneers, Bills at Patriots, and Rams at 49ers. You'll find the injury reports for those three games listed at the top.

Let's get to all the games.

Wednesday practice report notes

Texans -3 at Buccaneers

Patriots -6.5 vs. Bills

The Bills are almost entirely healthy heading into their biggest game of the season. Only two backups -- defensive tackle Corey Liuget (limited with a knee) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (missed practice with an ankle) -- weren't able to practice fully.

49ers -6.5 vs. Rams

Falcons -7 vs. Jaguars

Saints -2.5 at Titans

Two Saints starters missed practice: safety Von Bell (knee) and right guard Larry Warford (knee). It's also worth noting that Bell's backup on the depth chart, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) missed practice too. Meanwhile, four more starters were limited at practice: linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle), left guard Andrus Peat (forearm), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee).

For the Titans, it's notable that cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot), running back Derrick Henry (hamstring), and receiver Corey Davis (ankle) were all limited while receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) did not practice. Obviously, Henry and Jackson are the two biggest names to keep an eye on heading into the weekend.

Redskins -2.5 vs. Giants

The biggest news is that Daniel Jones is set to make his return from an ankle injury that allowed Eli Manning to get his swan song. Jones practiced in full on Wednesday, putting him on track to regain his starting job. Most importantly, that means Manning is likely to finish his career with a 117-117 record as a starter.

Steelers -3 at Jets

Dolphins -1 vs. Bengals

The Bengals might not be good, but at least they're mostly healthy. Star receiver A.J. Green (ankle) did not practice, but we already knew he wasn't likely to play again this season. Right guard John Miller missed practice due to an illness.

Colts -7 vs. Panthers

The good news for the Panthers is that tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) practiced in full. The bad news is that several important defensive players like defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee), defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder), safety Eric Reid (shoulder), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) all missed practice. The Panthers are banged up defensively.

Ravens -10 at Browns

Broncos -7 vs. Lions

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) is out again for the Broncos, according to Vic Fangio. The pricey free agent addition has appeared in only three games this season.

Chargers -6.5 vs. Raiders

Cowboys -2.5 at Eagles

The Eagles are still banged up heading into the game that will likely decide their season. Receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) all missed practice. Meanwhile, right guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor), and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) were all limited.

Seahawks -9.5 vs. Cardinals

Chiefs -5.5 at Bears

Neither receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) nor right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) practiced for the Bears, which doesn't bode well heading into their matchup with the Chiefs. Defensive end Akiem Hicks, who made his return last week after a lengthy absence, was not on the injury report.

Vikings -5 vs. Packers

