We've reached Week 16, so some teams are clinching playoff spots, some are aiming to stave off elimination and others are just playing out the string while keeping one eye on the NFL Draft order. And, of course, at this stage of the season, injuries are piling up for some teams while others are getting healthier. For bettors looking to place NFL bets for Week 16, here are the most important NFL injuries of the week, as well as what NFL betting lines look like per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

Eagles at Commanders (5 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win over a beat-up Washington team on Saturday or a Dallas loss on Sunday. The Commanders have officially shut down Jayden Daniels amid an injury-plagued Year 2, and Washington is just playing things out at this point with Marcus Mariota under center. The Eagles are down two key players in the trenches in Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter, though that's been the case for a few weeks now.

The Eagles are 7-point favorites, and the total is 44.5.

Packers at Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, Saturday)

This massive NFC North tilt has some major injuries on both sides. Star Green Bay defender Micah Parsons is out for the year in a major blow for the Packers' defense. Green Bay is hoping to have star running back Josh Jacobs and top receiver Christian Watson, both of whom are questionable. Jacobs didn't practice this week while Watson logged two limited practices to close things out. As for Chicago, it's down two of its top three receivers in Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden III while No. 1 running back D'Andre Swift is questionable here, though he was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and appears to be trending toward playing.

Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite at home. The total is 46.5.

Chargers at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

LAC WR Quentin Johnston (groin, questionable)

DAL CB DaRon Bland (foot, out)

The Chargers have listed receiver Quentin Johnston as questionable in this matchup against Dallas' struggling secondary, which will likely be without cornerback DaRon Bland for the remainder of the year. The good news for the Cowboys is neither CeeDee Lamb or Javonte Williams carry injury designations for Week 16.

The Cowboys are slight 1.5-point favorites at home. The total is 49.5.

Vikings at Giants (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Both teams are just trying to get across the finish line here, with the Vikings taking a major step back from last season while the Giants are going to have a new head coach in 2026. The Giants have a handful of players out or questionable, but no real line-movers.

Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite. The total is 43.5.

Bengals at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

CIN WR Tee Higgins (concussion, questionable)

This matchup is most noteworthy for Quinn Ewers starting at quarterback for Miami in place of the benched Tua Tagovailoa as the rookie from Texas is set to make his first NFL start against Cincinnati's league-worst defense. The Bengals are hoping to have Tee Higgins back on offense as he's questionable with his second concussion of the season.

Cincy is a 4.5-point favorite, and the total is 47.5.

Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

This very important NFC South clash thankfully doesn't have major injuries impacting it, as the Bucs have no players listed while none of Carolina's stars, namely receiver Tetairoa McMillan, carry designations into the weekend. Both teams are 7-7, so the winner will hold the NFC South lead entering Week 17. These teams face off again in Week 18.

Tampa Bay is favored by three points. The total sits at 45.5.

Jets at Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields are questionable to suit up for the Jets on Sunday, but whether they're active or not, undrafted rookie Brady Cook will start for New York. He won't have two of New York's top weapons, either, with receiver Garrett Wilson shut down for the year while rookie tight end Mason Taylor remains sidelined with a neck injury. As for New Orleans, the Saints are again without top running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints are 6.5-point favorites. The total is 40.5.

Bills at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

CLE RB Dylan Sampson (hand, out)

CLE TE David Njoku (knee, out)

The biggest injuries here come with Cleveland's offense, as rookie No. 2 back Dylan Sampson remains sidelined with a hand injury and veteran tight end David Njoku, who has seen his role diminish with the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., is also out.

Buffalo is a 10.5-point favorite, and the total is 41.5.

Chiefs at Titans (1 p.m. ET)

KC QB Patrick Mahomes (knee, out for season)

KC WR Rashee Rice (concussion, out)

The Chiefs are eliminated from playoff contention and will be without Patrick Mahomes for the rest of the year after he tore his ACL last week. Gardner Minshew will start in his place, but for this week, he won't have No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice as he is out with a concussion for this matchup with the Titans.

Kansas City is favored by 3, and the total is 37.5.

Jaguars at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

This AFC clash between division leaders is a potential playoff preview. The Jags have won five in a row to move to 10-4, while Denver sits atop the conference at 12-2 amid an 11-game win streak. Denver has clinched a playoff spot already while Jacksonville can clinch with a win and a loss by either Indianapolis or Houston.

Denver is favored by 3.5 while the total is 47.5.

Falcons at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Atlanta is hoping to have star receiver Drake London back after he's been sidelined for weeks with a knee injury. He's officially questionable for Sunday. The Cardinals are also hoping to have a top receiver back in Marvin Harrison Jr., who is questionable after missing time of late after undergoing an appendectomy and more recently a nagging heel injury. The Cardinals' running back woes also continue, as Zonovan "Bam" Knight is now the third back the team has lost for the year due to injury, so Michael Carter will be Arizona's lead back on Sunday.

The Falcons are favored at -3. The total sits at 48.5.

Raiders at Texans (4:25 p.m. ET)

LV QB Geno Smith (shoulder, will play)

HOU RB Woody Marks (ankle, questionable)

HOU RB Nick Chubb (ribs, questionable)

The Raiders will get their starting quarterback back for this tough matchup with Houston as Geno Smith returns after missing last week's loss. The Texans' backfield is a bit of a question mark, however, as both Woody Marks and Nick Chubb are questionable to play.

Houston is a 14.5-point favorite. The total is 37.5.

Steelers at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET)

PITT LB T.J. Watt (lung, out)

DET OL Taylor Decker and Graham Glasnow (questionable)

This is a big one for both sides, with the Steelers holding a slim one-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North race while Detroit is trying to keep pace in the NFC wild card picture. The Steelers will again be without star edge rusher T.J. Watt after he had surgery to repair a collapsed lung last week. The Lions have listed two of their five starting offensive linemen as questionable.

The Lions are favored by seven points. The total is 52.5.

Patriots at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Sunday Night Football is a big one for the AFC playoff picture with the Ravens hosting the Patriots. New England fell to Buffalo last week and at 11-3 leads the AFC East but is behind Denver in the race for the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Ravens are 7-7 and are a game behind the Steelers in the AFC North race and desperately need a win to keep pace. The Pats can clinch a postseason berth with a win or if either Houston or Indianapolis lose this week.

The Ravens are -3 on the spread with the total set at 49.5.

49ers at Colts (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

Final reports for Monday Night Football will come out on Saturday, but the three injuries worth watching are all in the passing game. Ricky Pearsall remains banged up and could be in danger of missing Monday's game for the 49ers, while the Colts are hoping for good news on top cornerback Sauce Gardner and deep-threat receiver Alec Pierce.

The 49ers are favored by 5.5. The total is 46.5.