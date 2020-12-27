With NFL playoff spots -- and fantasy football league championships -- on the line, fans surely want to know which star players will and won't be in uniform when Sunday's NFL Week 16 games kick off this afternoon.

Several notable skill position players who are expected to play Sunday include Washington running back Antonio Gibson (toe), Bears receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf), per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Additionally, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) are not expected to play.

Gibson, who is enjoying a sensational season with the Football Team, has not played since sustaining his injury during Washington's Week 13 upset victory in Pittsburgh. Gibson will face a Panthers defense that is 18th in the NFL against the run. Robinson, who has caught 13 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown over the past two games, will face a Jaguars defense that is 27th in the league against the pass. Hill, who has scored a touchdown in seven out of the last eight games, should have a field day against the Falcons' 31st-ranked pass defense. Elliott is expected to be on the field against the Eagles after he sat out the team's Week 15 win over the Eagles. Elliott's touches may be limited, considering Tony Pollard's success (he gained 132 total yards and scored two touchdowns) last week against the 49ers.

Allen, who was recently named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl, has been dealing with his injury for well over a week; he caught just one pass for 17 yards during the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Raiders. With Allen not expected to play, expect rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to lean more on tight end Hunter Henry (613 yards, four touchdowns), receivers Mike Williams (594 yards, four touchdowns) and Jalen Guyton (468 yards, three touchdowns) and running back Austin Ekeler.

McLaurin has been dealing with his injury for the past several weeks. And while he hasn't been as productive over the past month of the season, the second-year receiver did manage to catch seven passes for 77 yards in last Sunday's loss to Seattle. With McLaurin expected to be out, Washington's offense will likely feature Gibson, tight end Logan Thomas (570 receiving yards, five touchdowns), running back J.D. McKissic (832 all-purpose yards), and receiver Cam Sims.

It's been a trying season for McCaffrey, who has played in just three game this season while dealing with ankle, shoulder and thigh injuries. With McCaffrey not expected to play, the Panthers' rushing game will continue to feature Mike Davis, who has amassed 987 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.