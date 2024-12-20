At this point in the season, all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries. Even some of the best players in the world. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is nursing an ankle sprain that has his availability in question, Eagles running back and MVP candidate Saquon Barkley is "dealing with a little something," and then the Lions currently have a whopping 21 players on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also had a positive update on quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III, but still have other key injuries on offense. The Rams got another star skill-position player back while the Dolphins had Tua Tagovailoa and the Bengals had Joe Burrow pop up on their respective injury reports.

Who is trending in the right direction this week, and who do we have to worry about? Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports from around the NFL, and reveal the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Broncos and Chargers.

The Broncos will not have their backup running back in McLaughlin for Thursday's showdown against the Chargers. Audric Estime will be the backup running back behind Javonte Williams. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle) was a full participant Wednesday and was not given an injury designation.

The Chargers had quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) on the injury report all week, but he's good to go as he was not given an injury designation. With Dissly out, Hayden Hurst is TE1 this week.

The Texans still had running back Joe Mixon on the injury report after a rest day on Tuesday. Mixon was a limited participant with an ankle injury while linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips was also added to the injury report (foot). Phillips was also limited.

For the Chiefs, the focus is on Mahomes -- who was a full participant in practice for the second straight game. Mahomes appears to be set to play on Saturday. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (shoulder) also practiced in full while tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) did not practice.

The Ravens had wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) added to the injury report on Wednesday, along with outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Both players were limited. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) is still in the protocol and missed practice for the second straight day.

For the second straight day, wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) did not practice for the Steelers. Linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) was upgraded to limited while quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) and safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) did not practice.

The Browns listed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and quarterback Jameis Winston (right shoulder) as full participants in practice. Cleveland benched Winston for Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week.

The Bengals had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday, starting with quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee) as a limited participant. Tackle Orlando Brown (fibula) did not practice while wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) was limited -- but he also had a designated rest day.

The banged up Giants had linebacker Brian Burns (ankle/neck) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) as non-participants in Wednesday's practice. Quarterback Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) was limited, but he is expected to start this week. Wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee/foot) and running back Tyrone Tracy (ankle) were also limited.

The Falcons have been blessed with not many injuries this season. The most notable name on the injury report was tackle Kaleb McGary (elbow), and he was a full participant in practice.

No practice for Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) on Wednesday, which will be something to monitor this week. Cornerback Max Melton (shin) was limited along with defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf).

For the Panthers, wide receiver Xavier Legette (hip) and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (illness/knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Several Panthers had rest days, including running back Chuba Hubbard, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The Lions have a horde of injuries heading into this week, but most of those players are on injured reserve. Defensive back Brian Branch (calf) and guard Graham Glasgow (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Many players, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, had rest days.

It was a light injury report for the Bears, but offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (calf) did not practice. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones (concussion) also was a non-participant.

The Titans had a bunch of players not practice on Wednesday, but only one (Jeffery Simmons) had a rest day. Running back Tony Pollard (ankle), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Irkine (ankle), defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, and kicker Nick Folk (abdomen) were non-participants.

The Colts could be down three wide receivers this week as Michael Pittman Jr. (back), Alec Pierce (concussion), and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) did not practice. Kicker Matt Gay (neck) also was a non-participant.

The Rams activated tight end Tyler Higbee from injured reserve Wednesday, a huge boost for an offense with its top playmakers healthy. Higbee was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Cornerback Cobie Durant (chest) was limited as everyone else practiced.

For the Jets, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Running back Breece Hall (knee) was not given an injury designation.

The Eagles had a bunch of starters with rest days, notably running back Saquon Barkley and guard Landon Dickerson (knee). Barkley said he was feeling good and didn't have any other injury designation but rest. Defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist) was limited as the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window to return while quarterback Jalen Hurts (left finger) was a full participant.

The Commanders had a few players with rest days, but guard Samuel Cosmi (illness) did not practice. Tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) was also listed as having a rest day, but Ertz is still in the protocol. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (pectoral) and defensive tackle DaRon Payne (back) were both limited.

The Vikings had safety Harrison Smith (foot) and tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) as limited participants on Wednesday. Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) did not practice.

The Seahawks got excellent news regarding quarterback Geno Smith (knee), as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. For the skill-position players, it was a different story. Running back Zach Charbonnet (oblique), wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder), and running back Kenneth Walker (calf) did not practice while tight end Noah Fant (knee) was limited. Smith and Walker, however, both practiced in full Thursday.

The Bills had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, as cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), safety Damar Hamlin (rib), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/groin) and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) were limited.

The Patriots' most notable injuries are cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle/illness). Gonzalez was limited while Dugger was a non-participant.

A light injury report for the Jaguars on Wednesday, as offensive linemen Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), Ezra Cleveland (knee), and Walker Little (ankle) were limited. Tight end Brenton Strange (shoulder) was a limited participant.

For the Raiders, quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) was a full participant -- meaning he's likely to start on Sunday. Running back Alexander Mattison (neck) was a full participant and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited.

The 49ers may be missing tackle Trent Williams (ankle) for the fifth straight game, as he was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Running back Isaac Guerendo (hamstring) was also sidelined on Wednesday, while defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) were limited.

The Dolphins have a few notable players banged up this week. Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) did not practice. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was listed as limited.

The Buccaneers had quarterback Baker Mayfield as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice (knee), along with tight end Cade Otton (knee), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee). Tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot/knee) also did not practice. Running back Bucky Irving (back/hip) was limited.

For the Cowboys, cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was limited, as Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough.