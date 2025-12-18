The final three weeks of the 2025 NFL regular season are upon us, so naturally the remaining games come with plenty of weight to them.

As many as nine teams can clinch playoff spots in Week 16. The Denver Broncos can actually clinch the AFC's No. 1 overall seed this week with a victory, a Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie, a New England Patriots loss and a Buffalo Bills loss or tie. It's been 21 years since a team won the NFC East in consecutive seasons, but the Philadelphia Eagles can end that streak with a victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday or a Dallas Cowboys loss against the Chargers on Sunday.

The focus is certainly football, but it's impossible to fully analyze how teams are playing at this point in the year without factoring in injuries. Every team is banged up to a certain degree, which could play a not insignificant role in how the rest of the season unfolds.

With most teams returning to the practice field for the first time this week on Wednesday, we'll take a survey around the league as teams publish their initial injury reports. We'll also analyze the final injury report for Thursday night's critical NFC West showdown between the 11-3 Los Angeles Rams and the 11-3 Seattle Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Stream on Prime Video

Los Angeles Rams: WR Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) DOUBTFUL, DE Braden Fiske (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Seattle Seahawks: LT Charles Cross (hamstring) OUT

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams departed the team's 41-34 Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions with a non-contact hamstring injury, and that injury has him listed as doubtful to suit up in what's seemingly an NFC West division title championship game of sorts. Adams leads the league with 14 receiving touchdowns this season, and if he doesn't play, that will be a tremendous loss for quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay. Edge rusher Braden Fiske (ankle) is questionable after also not practicing all week like Adams.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left tackles Charles Cross (hamstring) on Thursday night, a huge blow for quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw four interceptions in a 21-19 Week 11 road loss at the Rams. Josh Jones, a 2020 third-round pick by the Seahawks, will be making his first start since Week 3 of the 2023 season, a 37-17 road win at the Jacksonville Jaguars, in place of Cross.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (+6.5) (Saturday)

Four Philadelphia Eagles didn't practice on Wednesday: defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders), left guard Landon Dickerson (calf/vet rest day), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (ankle) and right tackle Lane Johnson (foot). Tight end Cameron Latu (stinger) was limited.

Three Washington Commanders didn't practice on Wednesday: linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion) and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle). Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow), who the Commanders shut down for the season, was limited as was left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique).

The Green Bay Packers have a laundry list of players who didn't practice on Wednesday after their physical defeat at the Denver Broncos in Week 15, including running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring), wide receiver Jayden Reed (personal matter), right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) and safety Evan Williams (knee). Among those limited included offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (neck), defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot).

Just three Chicago Bears didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Luther Burden III (ankle), wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring). Three players were limited: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin).

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns (+10)

Four Bills didn't practice on Wednesday: left tackle Dion Dawkins (illness), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (right quad). Cornerback Christian Benford (toe) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) were both limited.

The Cleveland Browns had a number of players not participate on practice Wednesday including cornerback Denzel Ward (calf), running back Dylan Sampson (hand), tight end David Njoku (knee), guard Teven Jenkins (shoulder), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (illness), edge rusher Myles Garrett (vet rest day/not injury related), right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion) and left guard Joel Bitonio (knee). Safety Grant Delpit (groin), defensive tackle Mason Graham (rib), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) were all limited.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)

The Los Angeles Chargers were without four players at practice on Wednesday: Edge rusher Khalil Mack (vet rest day), safety RJ Mickens (shoulder), wide receiver Derius Davis (ankle) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (vet rest day). Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III (ankle), defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring), defensive lineman Teair Tart (shin), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (groin), wide receiver Tre Harris and edge rusher Bud Dupree were all limited.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (illness) didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. The same goes for left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle), fullback Hunter Luepke, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (concussion) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot). Among those limited included Trevon Diggs (knee), running back Javonte Williams (neck), cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring).

The Kansas City Chiefs who didn't practice on Wednesday were linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (knee), wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (elbow) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (concussion). Defensive tackle Chris Jones (hamstring) was the only player limited.

Four Tennessee Titans didn't practice on Wednesday including linebacker Cedric Gray (concussion), safety Amani Hooker (illness), wide receiver Van Jefferson (back), and guard Kevin Zeitler (groin). Among those limited included cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (Achilles) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (vet rest day).

Five Cincinnati Bengals didn't participate in practice on Wednesday including tight end Noah Fant (ankle), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle), wide receiver Charlie Jones (ankle), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (ankle) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (ankle). Wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) and tight end Drew Sample (neck) were both limited.

Four Miami Dolphins didn't practice on Wednesday: linebacker Jordyn Brooks (foot/knee), safety Mikah Fitzpatrick (calf), safety Elijah Campbell (ankle/knee) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (knee). Kicker Jason Sanders (hip) was limited.

Four Minnesota Vikings didn't participate in practice on Wednesday: left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (thigh), center Ryan Kelly (knee) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (heel). Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (back) was limited.

The four New York Giants who were limited on Wednesday are edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), and wide receiver Beaux Collins (concussion/neck). Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (vet rest day), punter Jamie Gillan (left knee), and cornerback Dru Phillips (heel) were limited.

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (-4.5)

Safety Tony Adams (groin), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (neck), tight end Mason Taylor (neck) and defensive lineman Eric Watts (concussion) were the four New York Jets to not practice on Wednesday. Quarterback Justin Fields (knee) and quarterback Tyrod Taylor (groin) were both limited.

Five New Orleans Saints didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), running back Devin Neal (hamstring), offensive tackle Asim Richards (ankle), guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (shoulder). Both safety Justin Reid (knee) and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (ankle/knee) were limited.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee) was the only Tampa Bay Buccaneer who didn't practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Mike Evans (collarbone) and tight end Cade Otton (knee) were both limited.

Four Carolina Panthers didn't practice on Wednesday: left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee), edge rusher Tershawn Wharton (hamstring), guard Damien Lewis (illness) and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot/ankle). Cornerback Jaycee Horn (vet rest day) and right tackle Taylor Moton (back) were the only two players limited.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3)

Running back Bhayshul Tuten (finger), defensive lineman Danny Striggow (ankle) and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen (illness/shoulder) were the only Jacksonville Jaguars players who didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) and linebacker Jalen McLeod (ankle) were both limited.

Linebacker Justin Strnad (foot) was the only Denver Bronco not to practice on Wednesday. Guard Ben Powers (biceps) was the only Bronco limited.

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (illness), cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) and quarterback Easton Stick (personal matter) were the four Atlanta Falcons who didn't practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Drake London (knee) was limited.

The Arizona Cardinals had a number of players not practice on Wednesday including offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (vet rest day), guard Evan Brown (personal matter), offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), cornerback Max Melton (heel), edge rusher Josh Sweat (vet rest day) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring). Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) was limited.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions (-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (lung), guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and cornerback James Pierre (calf) didn't practice on Wednesday. Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (illness/hand) were limited. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) practiced fully.

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and safety Kerby Joseph (knee) both didn't practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Amik Robertson, center Trystan Colon (wrist), offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee) and running back Sione Vaki (thumb) were all limited.

Two Las Vegas Raiders didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) and safety Jeremy Chinn (back). Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) were both limited.

The Houston Texans had a number of players not practice on Wednesday including linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), edge rusher Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), running back Woody Marks (ankle), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique). Running back Nick Chubb (ribs) was limited.

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Five New England Patriots didn't practice on Wednesday: linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), edge rusher Harold Landry III (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), linebacker Christian Elliss (illness) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip). Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (other/not injury related) was limited.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) didn't practice on Wednesday. Other Ravens to not practice included cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), linebacker Roquan Smith (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad).

