The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off Week 15 on Thursday night, as rookie quarterback Justin Herbert led his Chargers to an overtime victory. He was fantastic, as he threw for 314 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed in the game-winning score. In what felt like the blink of an eye, the Raiders are now out of the postseason race despite being the only team this year to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champions. We have several important games to look forward to this weekend, but as you should know by now, it's never too early to look ahead. Let's take a gander at some Week 16 lines.

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 15, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 16, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor. Make a habit of betting early.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 16. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 16 lookahead lines

Vikings at Saints (-6.5)

49ers at Cardinals (-2.5)

Buccaneers at Lions (OFF)

Dolphins at Raiders (-1.5) (before "Thursday Night Football")

Falcons at Chiefs (-11.5)

Giants at Ravens (-9.5)

Bengals at Texans (-8.5)

Browns (-10.5) at Jets

Colts at Steelers (-2.5)

Panthers at Washington (-2.5)

Bears (-4.5) at Jaguars

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5 before "Thursday Night Football")

Rams at Seahawks (-1)

Eagles (PK) at Cowboys

Titans at Packers (-4)

Bills (-4) at Patriots

Picks to consider

Colts (+2.5) at Steelers

According to William Hill, the Steelers are currently favored by 2.5 points over the Colts in Week 16. If that holds, it will be the first game all season in which the Colts have been underdogs! While that's an incredible stat, I also mention this because I think there's a chance this line could end up moving in the Colts' favor by next week. Indy is scheduled to take on the struggling Texans, and I think this could be a matchup the Colts win by double digits. As for the Steelers, they take on the lowly Bengals. Pittsburgh is favored by 13 points, but Ben Roethlisberger and the offense have been pretty terrible recently. The Steelers haven't scored 20 points in three weeks, and are on a two-game losing streak after wining their first 11 contests. I don't doubt that they will beat the Bengals, but if they aren't hitting on all cylinders and fail to cover the spread while the Colts dominate the Texans, we should see this line move.

Another reason I like the Colts with this line is because this is a huge game when it comes to the fate of the AFC South. Both the Colts and Titans are tied at 9-4, and both teams have one formidable opponent left on their regular-season schedules. The Titans get the Packers in Week 16 while the Colts get the Steelers. The AFC South will likely come down to Week 16, and I'd probably rather take on the Steelers than the Packers at this point in time. The Colts just need to go out and take care of business, and I think they will be able to do so.

Giants at Ravens (-9.5)

Some will immediately skip over this section since I'm advising to place money on a huge spread over a week in advance, but hear me out. Of the eight wins the Ravens have recorded this season, a whopping six have come by double digits. The Ravens are trending upwards and have the lowly Jaguars this week, while the Giants are trending downwards and host an angry Browns team on Sunday. Daniel Jones is beat up, star cornerback James Bradberry is on the COVID-19 list and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett won't be calling plays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Nothing is going right for this team, and who knows if Jones will be back to 100 percent health next week. This line is going to rise.

Panthers at Washington (-2.5)

Something I think we overlook when it comes to Ron Rivera's career is that it was actually Washington that got him fired in Carolina! The Panthers fell to Dwayne Haskins and Co. on Dec. 1 of last year, 29-21, and Rivera was fired two days later. Pretty interesting that he is now Washington's head coach. He has done a fantastic job thus far, as Washington sits atop the NFC East division with a 6-7 record, and they also currently own the NFC's longest win streak (four games). I don't have to tell you that this is going to be somewhat of a revenge game for Rivera, and the Panthers have been struggling as of late. Their last win came against the Lions three weeks ago, who didn't even have quarterback Matthew Stafford available. As for their last win before Detroit? You'd have to go back all the way to Week 5! No matter if Washington wins against the Seahawks this Sunday or not, I think WAS -2.5 is a great line and you should throw some money on it right now.