NFL Week 16 live updates, highlights: Pats outplaying Bills early; Panthers' walk-off TD eliminates Cardinals

Deebo shows his strength
Deebo Samuel broke several tackles en route to a TD against the Dolphins. The 49ers are playing hard despite beingn eliminated from playoff contention prior to kickoff.
Week 16 in the NFL is about clinching and elimination. The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff spot with their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, while the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers have now been eliminated from playoff contention.
On Sunday, we saw Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers defeat the Cardinals in overtime thanks to Chuba Hubbard's big day, the Atlanta Falcons blew out the New York Giants in Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start, and the Cincinnati Bengals remained alive in the playoff hunt with a double-digit win over the rival Cleveland Browns.
Up next, the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks face off in a must-watch NFC showdown, two friends in Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan face off in South Beach, and Drake Maye will look to pull off an upset vs. the Buffalo Bills.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Chargers 34, Broncos 27 (Takeaways)
Saturday
Chiefs 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)
Ravens 34, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Commanders 36, Eagles 33 (Recap)
Rams 19, Jets 9 (Recap)
Colts 38, Titans 30 (Recap)
Falcons 31, Giants 7 (Recap)
Bengals 24, Browns 6 (Recap)
Lions 34, Bears 17 (Recap)
Panthers vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Jaguars at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Saints at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Bills running back James Cook gets Buffalo on the board with a 46-yard burst early in the second quarter. The Pats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. The Bills need a win in order to keep the pressure on Kansas City for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Vikings rookie LB Dallas Turner just recorded his first NFL INT against Geno Smith. That's Smith's 13th pick of the season.
Justin Jefferson gave the Vikings the lead with a nifty TD grab in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Seattle. He was flagged for taunting after doing "The Griddy" in front of Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon.
Metcalf just caught his first receiving TD since Oct. 20! Geno Smith looks just fine after exiting last week's matchup vs. the Packers due to a knee injury.
You made some good money if you bet the two-touchdown-underdog Patriots to score the first touchdown of the game. Check out this TD pass to Kayshon Boutte on third-and-4. A gutsy pass and great catch.
Chuba Hubbard rushed 25 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, the second of which won the game for Carolina in OT. In doing so, Carolina eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention.
They've done it! Jayden Daniels just led a game-winning drive! Capped by a 9-yard TD reception from Jamison Crowder. Crowder caught two touchdowns today, although I doubt he was started in many fantasy playoffs.
Jayden Daniels had 5 TD passes and led Washington with 82 rushing yards. Jalen Hurts exited the game with a concussion in the first quarter. Kenny Pickett replaced him and completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.
Commanders remain alive in the NFC East race.
We are onto the next slate. Jordan Addison has been on absolute fire lately, and he scored the first touchdown of MIN-SEA.
This has the potential to be one of the games of the week.
Right after Jake Elliott hit from 50 yards out to give the Eagles the lead, Jayden Daniels threw his second INT of the day.
Olamide Zaccheaus! This incredible 49-yard TD gives Washington the lead in the fourth quarter!
The Commanders are looking to stay alive in the NFC East race, and they need this win to do so. Losing to a Jalen Hurts-less Eagles squad at home would be worrisome.
The Bengals just put away their Week 16 matchup against the Browns with a Ja'Marr Chase TD off a free play.
Murray is such an explosive playmaker when he decides to run the football. He's looking to keep the Cardinals from falling to 7-8.
Nine touchdowns in the last 11 games for NWI
He's the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year for a reason. Jayden Daniels just cut the Eagles' lead to six points -- and kept the scoring drive alive thanks to this play on fourth-and-11.
Bryce Young is having one of the best games of his young career. Check out this insane throw to David Moore for the TD.
The Rams TE is playing in his first game this season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the playoffs last year. What a way to return, as Higbee scored a TD in the fourth quarter to give the Rams the lead.
Jonathan Taylor is having a day. He's rushed 21 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Titans.
We absolutely love this. Goff and Gibbs FAKED a botched snap. The QB then "recovered" and hit a wide-open Sam LaPorta for the TD.
Genius.
Wasn't Will Levis benched so the Titans could be more competitive? Jonathan Taylor scored a 70-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.
It turns out Michael Penix Jr. won't have to do much in his first NFL start. His defense is absolutely showing out!
Matt Judon had the second pick-six of Drew Lock, as the Falcons go up 24-7.
Not much has been going right for the Bears today, but Caleb Williams did find Keenan Allen on a 45-yard TD. Nice throw from the rook.
Penix threw his first NFL INT before his first NFL TD. However, it wasn't really his fault. Kyle Pitts quite literally threw the ball to the other team while reaching for the end zone.
Will Levis wasn't the only issue for Tennessee. The Colts have now scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Talk about leading your receiver. Jayden Daniels finds Terry McLaurin for a 33-yard TD after an incredible adjustment.
Bijan Robinson puts the Falcons up double-digits after this creative TD. He's someone who will certainly make life easier on Michael Penix Jr.
Whoa, what is going on in Carolina? Bryce is balling on the Cardinals, who didn't even have a chance to get off the plane before going down double digits.
I'll post the link to the GoFundMe for Amani Hooker's ankles when I find it.
Jonathan Taylor made one swift cut, and he was GONE for the 65-yard TD. Colts take a 14-7 lead over the Titans.
He's one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL today. Bates baited Drew Lock into this bad throw, and he took it back for six.