NFL Week 16 live updates, highlights: Pats outplaying Bills early; Panthers' walk-off TD eliminates Cardinals

Week 16 in the NFL is about clinching and elimination. The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff spot with their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, while the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

On Sunday, we saw Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers defeat the Cardinals in overtime thanks to Chuba Hubbard's big day, the Atlanta Falcons blew out the New York Giants in Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start, and the Cincinnati Bengals remained alive in the playoff hunt with a double-digit win over the rival Cleveland Browns.

Up next, the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks face off in a must-watch NFC showdown, two friends in Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan face off in South Beach, and Drake Maye will look to pull off an upset vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

