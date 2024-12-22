NFL Week 16 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league

Everything to know about Week 16 right here

Christmas is around the corner, which means the NFL regular season is coming to a close. But there's still plenty to sort out before the playoffs begin in the second weekend of January.

The biggest game of the day is between the Eagles and Commanders, as Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East with a victory over their division rival. Elsewhere, the Bengals will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Browns, the Falcons will turn to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as they look to stay in the NFC South race versus the Giants, and the Jaguars and Raiders will face off in a matchup that has major implications for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Chargers 34, Broncos 27 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chiefs 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)
Ravens 34, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cardinals at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Jaguars at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Kevin Steimle
December 22, 2024, 4:10 PM
Dec. 22, 2024, 11:10 am EST

    Bengals Seek 3rd Straight Win as Browns Make Another QB Change

    Alec Pierce On Colts Injury Report, Looking to Stay in The Playoff Hunt

    Freezing Temps at Kickoff for Rams-Jets

    49ers, Dolphins Meet with Playoff Hopes Fading

    Josh Allen Playing at MVP Level, Bills Seek 12th Win

    Week 16 Highlights: Texans at Chiefs (12/21)

    Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off Following Win Over Texans

    Week 16 NFL Highlights: Steelers at Ravens (12/21)

    John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson Sound Off Following Win Over Steelers

    Ravens Beat Steelers At Home To Clinch Playoff Berth, Keep Division Title Dreams Alive

    AFC North Up For Grabs

    Evaluating The State Of The Steelers Offense Following Week 16 Loss to Ravens

    Lamar Jackson Continues MVP Push

    Week 16 Preview: Falcons Turn To Michael Penix Jr. With Playoffs On The Line

    Week 16 Preview: Rams Peaking At The Right Time

    Week 16 Preview: Lions Look To Bounce Back After Humbling Loss

    NFL Saturday Preview: Steelers Visit Ravens With Chance To Clinch AFC North

    This Just In: Ravens Waived WR Diontae Johnson

    Through The Air Presented By United

    Bills With 2nd Easiest Remaining SOS, Host Patriots

