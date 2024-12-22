NFL Week 16 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league
Everything to know about Week 16 right here
Christmas is around the corner, which means the NFL regular season is coming to a close. But there's still plenty to sort out before the playoffs begin in the second weekend of January.
The biggest game of the day is between the Eagles and Commanders, as Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East with a victory over their division rival. Elsewhere, the Bengals will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Browns, the Falcons will turn to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as they look to stay in the NFC South race versus the Giants, and the Jaguars and Raiders will face off in a matchup that has major implications for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Week 16 schedule
Thursday
Chargers 34, Broncos 27 (Takeaways)
Saturday
Chiefs 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)
Ravens 34, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cardinals at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Jaguars at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Saints at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
