NFL Week 16 live updates, scores, highlights: Jonathan Taylor can't be stopped; Drew Lock throws 2 pick-sixes

Another Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TD
Nine touchdowns in the last 11 games for NWI
Christmas is around the corner, which means the NFL regular season is coming to a close. But there's still plenty to sort out before the playoffs begin in the second weekend of January.
The biggest game of the day is between the Eagles and Commanders, as Philadelphia will clinch the NFC East with a victory over their division rival. Elsewhere, the Bengals will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive against the Browns, the Falcons will turn to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as they look to stay in the NFC South race versus the Giants, and the Jaguars and Raiders will face off in a matchup that has major implications for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Chargers 34, Broncos 27 (Takeaways)
Saturday
Chiefs 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)
Ravens 34, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cardinals at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Giants at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Jaguars at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Saints at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
He's the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year for a reason. Jayden Daniels just cut the Eagles' lead to six points -- and kept the scoring drive alive thanks to this play on fourth-and-11.
Bryce Young is having one of the best games of his young career. Check out this insane throw to David Moore for the TD.
The Rams TE is playing in his first game this season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the playoffs last year. What a way to return, as Higbee scored a TD in the fourth quarter to give the Rams the lead.
Jonathan Taylor is having a day. He's rushed 21 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Titans.
We absolutely love this. Goff and Gibbs FAKED a botched snap. The QB then "recovered" and hit a wide-open Sam LaPorta for the TD.
Genius.
Wasn't Will Levis benched so the Titans could be more competitive? Jonathan Taylor scored a 70-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.
It turns out Michael Penix Jr. won't have to do much in his first NFL start. His defense is absolutely showing out!
Matt Judon had the second pick-six of Drew Lock, as the Falcons go up 24-7.
Not much has been going right for the Bears today, but Caleb Williams did find Keenan Allen on a 45-yard TD. Nice throw from the rook.
Penix threw his first NFL INT before his first NFL TD. However, it wasn't really his fault. Kyle Pitts quite literally threw the ball to the other team while reaching for the end zone.
Will Levis wasn't the only issue for Tennessee. The Colts have now scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Talk about leading your receiver. Jayden Daniels finds Terry McLaurin for a 33-yard TD after an incredible adjustment.
Bijan Robinson puts the Falcons up double-digits after this creative TD. He's someone who will certainly make life easier on Michael Penix Jr.
Whoa, what is going on in Carolina? Bryce is balling on the Cardinals, who didn't even have a chance to get off the plane before going down double digits.
I'll post the link to the GoFundMe for Amani Hooker's ankles when I find it.
Jonathan Taylor made one swift cut, and he was GONE for the 65-yard TD. Colts take a 14-7 lead over the Titans.
He's one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL today. Bates baited Drew Lock into this bad throw, and he took it back for six.
The Bengals were double-digit favorites on the Browns, and that line was apparently warranted.
The Bears are getting MAULED on their home field. Jameson Williams just went 82 yards to the house for the Lions, who are up 20-0.
Saquon Barkley should absolutely be in the MVP conversation. He now has two touchdowns in the FIRST quarter. The Penn State product went untouched for 68 yards on this trip to the end zone. Terrible defensive effort from Washington.
Whatever Bryce Young's rushing prop was, he's already gone Over. Young has 62 rushing yards on three carries, and this TD!
Can you tell he's a former wide receiver? Check out this impressive TD catch from Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Giants strike first vs. Falcons.
Detroit is dealing with numerous injuries, but the Lions look like the same old Lions early in Week 16. They are already up 10 on the rival Bears.
Hurts exited the game due to a possible concussion, so in comes Kenny Pickett. The former Steelers' first-round pick hit A.J. Brown for the score. Eagles go up 14-0 on the Commanders early.
Starting right where they left off. Don't give Aaron Rodgers time to throw, because he will make you pay. He threads the needle to Adams for the score.
How did he pull this off? Joe Burrow found a way to throw a touchdown to Tee Higgins while he was going down to the ground! That's some insane arm talent.
This has to be one of the easiest touchdowns Calvin Ridley has scored in the NFL. He just ran by his defender, and Mason Rudolph placed the ball perfectly for the TD.
Saquon fantasy owners rejoice. The Eagles didn't tush-push this TD in. Saquon scores the first TD of NFL Sunday.
D'Onta Foreman got the call at the goal line, and FUMBLED away possession!
The hot start from the Browns is erased by a turnover.
Someone forgot to tell the Browns they were double-digit underdogs. Jerome Ford set the tone for Cleveland's offense on the FIRST play of the game!