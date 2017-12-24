NFL Week 16: Live updates, streaming info, how to watch NFL Sunday
Live updates from Sunday's Week 16 action across the NFL
Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season. On Sunday, playoff seeding will be determined, playoff spots can be clinched, and perhaps most importantly, the Browns can win their first game of the season when they face the hapless Bears.
In all seriousness, the best game of Sunday isn't Browns-Bears. It's Falcons-Saints in a game that will have huge playoff implications throughout the NFC. Regardless of the game, we'll be bringing you live updates from Sunday's entire slate of games with a live-blog.
Here's a list of Sunday's slate, which we'll be covering:
- Browns at Bears -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Lions at Bengals -- 1 p.m ET on Fox
- Rams at Titans -- 1 p.m. ET on Fox
- Dolphins at Chiefs -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Bills at Patriots -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Falcons at Saints -- 1 p.m. ET on Fox
- Chargers at Jets -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Broncos at Redskins -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS
- Buccaneers at Panthers -- 1 p.m. ET on Fox
- Jaguars at 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
- Seahawks at Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
- Giants at Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
For a closer look at the game of the week -- Falcons at Saints -- click right here. Below, you'll find our live blog.
Enjoy!
Live blog
Follow along with all of the action below
-
