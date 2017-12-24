NFL Week 16: Live updates, streaming info, how to watch NFL Sunday

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season. On Sunday, playoff seeding will be determined, playoff spots can be clinched, and perhaps most importantly, the Browns can win their first game of the season when they face the hapless Bears.

In all seriousness, the best game of Sunday isn't Browns-Bears. It's Falcons-Saints in a game that will have huge playoff implications throughout the NFC. Regardless of the game, we'll be bringing you live updates from Sunday's entire slate of games with a live-blog.

Here's a list of Sunday's slate, which we'll be covering:

Browns at Bears -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Lions at Bengals -- 1 p.m ET on Fox

Rams at Titans -- 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Dolphins at Chiefs -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Bills at Patriots -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Falcons at Saints -- 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Chargers at Jets -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Broncos at Redskins -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Buccaneers at Panthers -- 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Jaguars at 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Seahawks at Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Giants at Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

For a closer look at the game of the week -- Falcons at Saints -- click right here. Below, you'll find our live blog.

Enjoy!

Live blog

Follow along with all of the action below