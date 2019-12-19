NFL Week 16 odds, picks: Eagles stun Cowboys, Bills edge Patriots, Packers survive Vikings

Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Saturday with a trio of early-weekend games, including an anticipated AFC East rematch between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, then we get a handful of other big-time matchups of playoff contenders.

Can the Eagles get revenge against the Cowboys to steal first place in the NFC East? Can the Steelers keep their postseason hopes alive on the road against the Jets? Can the Saints keep rolling against the hungry Titans? Can the Packers sweep the Vikings to take firm control of the NFC North? We'll find it all out this week.

A week after yours truly finished 8-8 picking Week 15 straight-up, we've got a rebound up our sleeves with more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Texans -3

The Texans just won a big battle for first place in the AFC South, but it says in the AFC South rule book they're now required to lay an egg on the road. Jameis Winston, who's racking up yards while Tampa goes streaking, will feast on this Houston secondary.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Texans 26

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

New England took care of business last time these two teams met, but only barely. And Josh Allen can't be much worse than he was then. Tom Brady, meanwhile, looks just average, and Buffalo's secondary is peaking. It's finally time for the Bills to get the "W."

Prediction: Bills 20, Patriots 17

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Sean McVay's squad was thoroughly embarrassed in a must-win game against Dallas. San Francisco, meanwhile, will be hungry to rebound after a surprise loss to Atlanta. Their defensive line should absolutely feast on Jared Goff at home.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -7

The 2019 season should still go down as a disappointment for the Falcons, but they've really upped their game since November. The Jags, on the other hand, only snapped their losing streak because of Oakland's ineptitude. Matt Ryan's got this in the bag.

Prediction: Falcons 29, Jaguars 19

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3

This definitely feels like the kind of game New Orleans could drop -- fresh off a record-setting blowout win at home, with a playoff spot secured and Tennessee hungry to stay alive. The difference, however, is Drew Brees and Co. are just that good.

Prediction: Saints 26, Titans 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Redskins -2.5

In this fight for better draft positioning, the Giants might be a tempting pick because of their big win over Miami, but at this point, Bill Callahan is probably a safer coaching pick than Pat Shurmur. Give us Adrian Peterson and Terry McLaurin to gash New York.

Prediction: Redskins 31, Giants 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -3

The banged-up Steelers took the Bills to the wire. Let's not pretend Adam Gase and Sam Darnold are going to end their season in New York, even if Gregg Williams' unit forces a turnover or two. Mike Tomlin's simply too smart to go down in this matchup.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Jets 16

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 16 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 16 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -1

As much as Ryan Fitzpatrick slinging the ball endlessly sounds like a winning recipe against Cincy, and as much as the Bengals could tank their way to the No. 1 pick, Andy Dalton and Joe Mixon should have one of their last shots at a big day in this one.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Dolphins 26

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Colts -6.5

Both Jacoby Brissett and the Colts were shellacked by the Saints on Monday night. Good thing for them, this Sunday will mark Will Grier's first career start at QB for Carolina. That could give the Panthers some juice, but Indy's "D" should also benefit.

Prediction: Colts 24, Panthers 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -10

What a disaster the Browns are right now -- and have been for much of the year. Divisional games tend to be closer than expected, and Cleveland actually routed Baltimore earlier in the season, but things have changed. Lamar Jackson for MVP!

Prediction: Ravens 37, Browns 17

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -6.5

Vic Fangio's team was no match for the Chiefs in Week 15, but so what? Drew Lock will get an awesome chance to redeem himself in front of the home crowd against Detroit, which is a hapless organization at the moment. The Lions are flat-out bad.

Prediction: Broncos 28, Lions 13

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -5.5

Two AFC West "contenders" left only to wallow in their own disappointment. Philip Rivers was awful in his last time out, but would anyone be surprised if we got, say, a Derek Carr benching in this rematch? Give it to L.A., which can at least move the ball.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Raiders 18

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Everything on paper says Dallas should be the pick. They're healthier. They're faster. They're more dynamic. But the Eagles might have finally rekindled some moxie in their Week 15 comeback. And Doug Pederson as a home underdog? Never count him out.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -9.5

Kyler Murray and Kenyan Drake make for an exciting QB-RB duo under Kliff Kingsbury, and Arizona has a future. The Seahawks are still playing for something, though, and they shouldn't have trouble getting up and down the field at home.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 23

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -5

Matt Nagy can try all he wants to get creative in front of his old boss, Andy Reid, and the Bears defense should keep this close for at least part of the night. At the end of the day, though, Patrick Mahomes under the Sunday night lights is a force to be reckoned with.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Bears 20

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

Oh baby, this is a good one. In all honesty, the Vikings have probably been a better 10-4 than the Packers' 11-3, if that makes any sense. But Kirk Cousins hasn't really needed to be on for a few weeks. With the pressure on, how can you doubt Aaron Rodgers?

Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 24 (OT)

Benjamin's record

Last week: 8-8

Season (straight up): 134-89-1

Season (against the spread): 104-115-5