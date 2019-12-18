NFL Week 16 odds, picks: Jimmy G and 49ers bounce back to rout Rams, Cowboys win NFC East

We're in the home stretch of the regular season, but there is still money to be made in the Week 16 slate along with plenty of playoff implications still unfolding. Not only are divisions up for grabs this week, but the Baltimore Ravens are on the doorstep of locking up home-field advantage throughout the AFC. The same, however, cannot be said in the NFC.

We are hot off the heels of a couple of bad beats in Week 15 with the Falcons getting the upset win and late cover against the 49ers to go along with Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins fumbling at the last second for the Eagles to score a garbage time touchdown to cover as well. Brutal. As we turn out attention to Week 16, however, we'll be keying in on one string of those bad beats from a week ago along with taking a deeper dive in what could be an NFC East clinching week for Dallas.

Before we jump into those picks, let's see where we stand heading into Week 16:

Picks record

Straight up: 141-82-1

Against the spread: 109-111-4

We had another great showing in Week 16 going 11-4-1 ATS. The Jaguars win over the Raiders, Kyler Murray out-dueling Baker Mayfield, along with the Patriots, Ravens and Vikings all covering were some of the more noticeable wins for us on that week. it would have been even better had the 49ers not been upset by Atlanta coupled with the Rams blowout loss in Dallas. Either way, we're starting to heat up with the regular season coming to a close over the next few weeks.

Alright, let's get to this week's action.

Rams at 49ers

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

San Francisco suffered a heartbreaker against Atlanta last week that saw them fall from the No. 1 seed in the conference to the No. 5 spot. They need this game to keep pace with Seattle and stay in contention to possibly get back in that upper echelon of the NFC. That angst of losing a very winnable game last week along with the urgency to keep stacking W's will come at the expense of Los Angeles, who just was blown out by Dallas. It should be noted that this Niners team beat L.A. 20-7 back in Week 6. Now that they're back in San Fran, I expect them to cover and win by more than a touchdown.

The pick: 49ers 33-17 over Rams

Ravens at Browns

Point spread: Ravens -10

Baltimore has home field in their sights, but I think they'll be in for a bit of a surprise when they travel to Cleveland. No, I'm not saying that the Ravens are going to lose. In fact, they'll get the W this weekend and secure that the road to Super Bowl LIV will go through Baltimore. That said, I have my doubts that the Ravens will hold them off ATS. If Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore stars are resting for the final quarter, I could see a scenario where Cleveland pads stats at the end for a backdoor cover.

The pick: Take Ravens money line, 27-21, and take the points with the Browns.

Cowboys at Eagles

Point spread: Cowboys -3

The Cowboys are road favorites heading into Philly this weekend with a chance to clinch the NFC East. In their win against the Rams, Dallas seemed to unlock their running game in a way that we haven't seen much this season. If they can get that going once again along with more contributions in the passing game, this game won't be that close. With Dak Prescott set to square up against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, my bet is that they'll have no problem giving the Eagles a field goal advantage. This also isn't even mentioning that Philly is banged up and barely beat Washington last week and the Giants the week before.

The pick: Cowboys 28-13 over Eagles

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 16 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 16 cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.

Packers at Vikings

Point spread: Vikings -4.5

Even with star running back Dalvin Cook's status up in the air for "Monday Night Football,'' I like the spot the Vikings are in heading into this critical Week 16 matchup with Green Bay. Offensively, they still have the likes of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen at the receiver spots for quarterback Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison or Mike Boone have shown to be plenty capable running the football if need be. Minnesota's defense is also coming off arguably its best outing of the season in Week 15, forcing seven turnovers on the Chargers.

Green Bay was able to get up big against Chicago last time out, but did allow the Bears to creep back in the game. I expect that inability to close to come up again on Monday night. If the Packers are able to win here, they secure the NFC North. But I don't think that's happening this week.

The pick: Vikings 26-17 over Packers

Bengals at Dolphins

Point spread: Dolphins -1

For a moment, it looked like an upset was in the air for Cincinnati after they went up 10-7 on the Patriots to end the opening quarter. Then, they turned back into the Bengals, only scoring three more points for the rest of the game, committing multiple turnovers, and the Pats dropped 27. While they are a bit more competitive with Andy Dalton back under center, the Bengals are still not a great football team. Miami isn't either, but they've shown much more grit over the course of the season to simply be a single point favorite at home.

The pick: Dolphins 20-10 over Bengals

The rest of the bunch

Buccaneers 33-17 over Texans

Patriots 24-21 over Bills

Falcons 27-10 over Jaguars

Saints 28-24 over Titans

Redskins 24-17 over Giants

Steelers 21-13 over Jets

Colts 26-20 over Panthers

Broncos 28-17 over Lions

Chargers 20-16 over Raiders

Seahawks 23-17 over Cardinals

Chiefs 24-20 over Bears