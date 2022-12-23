We are heading down the final stretch of the 2022 regular season and we're at the point where each week brings with it clinching opportunities. In Week 16, several teams can punch their ticket to the postseason, and two division crowns are there to be clinched as well. As we enjoy the holiday weekend, you won't want to miss a second of the action.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional featured content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Bills at Bears

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -10

Current: Bills -8

"Weather could be a factor in this game as it's forecasted to be around 12 degrees during this game with 22 mph winds and gusts up to 38 mph. I think that impacts the Bills offense more than it does the ground-and-pound approach of the Bears, so I'll gladly take 8.5 points in what could be a lower-scoring affair. Buffalo is 3-3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season and are 2-6 ATS in its last eight games overall, despite sitting as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. With Fields emerging as a dynamic threat with both his arm and legs, he should be able to keep Chicago within range of covering throughout the afternoon or sneaking us in the backdoor late." -- CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan on why he is taking the points with Chicago as they host Buffalo. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-8) at Bears Bills Bears Bears Bills Bears Bills Bears Bills

Saints at Browns

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -3

Current: Browns -3

"The weather is going to be absolute trash, but I want to take the Browns at home under a field goal. Deshaun Watson hasn't exactly been "balling," but he's getting better. I'm not sure how much passing will be happening this weekend in Cleveland, however, as the weather calls for freezing temperatures and wild wind. Not good for that team that plays in a dome half the year!

"The injury reports for both teams look as gross as the weather forecast. Nick Chubb is dealing with a foot injury, Jadeveon Clowney has a concussion, Myles Garrett is sick and then Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry have lower-body injuries. Still, I'm going to take Cleveland to find a way to win at home." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Browns in Week 16. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Browns (-3.5) Browns Browns Saints Saints Browns Browns Saints Browns

Texans at Titans

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -8.5

Current: Titans -3

"The Titans are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs if they don't turn things around. The Texans have played much better in recent weeks, but this will be a challenge against a team that badly needs it. The Titans will right things here with a big showing by Derrick Henry." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he is picking the Titans to win a tightly contested game against Houston, 23-21.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Titans (-3) Texans Titans Titans Titans Titans Texans Texans Texans

Seahawks at Chiefs

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -9.5

Current: Chiefs -10

"The Chiefs are winning games, but they have looked off the past few weeks. Seattle has also struggled the past few games. This is a must-win for them, but this is a tough place to play. Their defense has major issues, which will show up here as Patrick Mahomes lights them up." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco is predicting a Chiefs blowout that would cover the double-digit spread.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Chiefs (-10) Chiefs Chiefs Seahawks Chiefs Chiefs Seahawks Seahawks Chiefs

Giants at Vikings

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Vikings -4.5

Current: Vikings -4

"When I was little, I used to wonder how Santa was able to deliver presents to everyone around the world in one night, but now that I know how that's done, I'm using all of my mental energy to try and figure out how the Vikings keep winning games.

"Every week, just when I think they're going to lose, they laugh in my face and end up winning. It's hard to comprehend how improbable this season has been for Minnesota, so I'm just going to walk through a few of their comebacks real quick:

In Week 3, they were losing to the Lions 24-21 with 60 seconds left to play and won.

In Week 4, they were trailing New Orleans 22-19 with 4:30 left and won 28-25.

In Week 5, they were trailing the Bears 22-21 with three minutes left and won 29-22.

In Week 9, they were down 17-7 to the Commanders with 11 minutes left and they won 20-17.

In Week 10, they beat the Bills 33-30 in a game where they were trailing 27-10 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

In Week 15, they were trailing the Colts 33-0, before they somehow rebounded to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history.

"The Vikings are bad until they need to be good and then they play good. It's that simple, except it's not that simple, because if it were that simple, then every team would to it. The Vikings have a total of 10 one-score wins on the season, which is tied for the most in NFL history. They also have nine comeback wins and seven fourth-quarter comeback wins, which are both tied for the second-most in NFL history.

"If the Vikings have one Kryptonite, though, it's the NFC East. In 14 games this year, Minnesota is 1-2 against the NFC East and 10-1 against everyone else. In all three of the Vikings losses this year, they've surrendered at least 130 yards rushing, and that's a number the Giants easily hit thanks to Saquon Barkley and the fact that New York has one of the NFL's top rushing attacks.

"The Vikings and Giants have combined for 18 one-score wins this year, so the only thing I know for sure about this game is that the winner is obviously only going to come out on top by one score." --- CBS Sports' John Breech is predicting the Giants to pull off the holiday upset over the Vikings. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Vikings (-4) Giants Vikings Giants Vikings Giants Giants Vikings Giants

Bengals at Patriots

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -3

Current: Bengals -3

"The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the better bets throughout this season. They are an NFL-best 11-3 ATS coming into Week 16 and now face a Patriots team that is in shambles after an embarrassing defeat in the final seconds against Las Vegas. As we saw at that moment, New England is currently not a well-coached football team, which is a remarkable statement considering that Bill Belichick is atop the masthead. It's true nonetheless and stretches beyond that bone-headed lateral play. The Patriots struggle to execute at critical points of the game. For example, their red zone touchdown percentage is a league-worst 37.84%. That inefficiency in such a key area could leave them in the dust against a Cincinnati offense that is fifth in the NFL in DVOA. The Bengals are also one of the best teams in the NFL at slamming the door shut on their opponents, allowing just 3.7 points in the fourth quarter (second-best in the NFL)." -- CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is laying the points and rolling with the Bengals as one of his five locks of the week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3.5) at Patriots Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Lions at Panthers

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Lions -2.5

Current: Lions -2.5

"The Lions offense looked like it took a step back last week while struggling with the cold weather, but it still put up the most yards any team has had against the Jets defense since Week 2, and the most pass yards the Jets defense has allowed since Week 3. With cold weather wins against the Bears, Giants and Jets this season, I think we can put that narrative to rest. The Lions get an easier defensive matchup this week, and the Panthers rank just 25th in sack rate, so I expect the Detroit offensive line to control things up front.

"The Panthers predictably couldn't run the ball against an elite Steelers rush unit, and with Sam Darnold unable to win games with his arm, that meant the Steelers were able to secure a pretty solid win while giving up just 209 yards to Carolina. It could be more of the same this week after the Lions allowed just 50 rushing yards last week and 22 the week before against the Vikings, and their opportunistic defense has a chance to give Jared Goff and Co. short fields if it can capitalize on Darnold's mistakes.

"If the Lions are a top-10 team -- and they've played like one since the start of November -- they should be able to beat weaker opponents on the road by at least a field goal. I'm locking them to do just that on both of my contest cards this week."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-2.5) at Panthers Lions Lions Panthers Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Falcons at Ravens

Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Ravens -6.5

Current: Ravens -6.5

"The passing game is struggling. The Falcons have defensive issues, though, which could help. Desmond Ridder was just OK last week in his first start, and now faces a tougher defense. Ravens win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco is taking the Ravens at home over Atlanta.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Ravens (-7.5) Ravens Ravens Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Commanders at 49ers



Time: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: 49ers -6.5

Current: 49ers -6.5

"Not only do the Commanders have to travel across the country on a short week for a Saturday game, but they're also playing a 49ers team that will have had three extra days of rest after playing on Thursday in Week 15.

"That being said, I'm not even sure the extra rest is the biggest disadvantage here, it's the fact that the Commanders will be taking the longest non-international flight that any NFC team will have to deal with this year and they're doing it TWO days before Christmas. I mean, have you ever been to an airport around the holidays? It's like a combination of "Squid Game," "The Hunger Games" and "Snakes on a Plane."

"Now, I know that Washington's travel is chartered, but let's be honest, anyone who spends more than five minutes in an airport around Christmas is at an automatic psychological disadvantage in anything they do for at least a month while they mentally recover from what they just experienced.

"The Commanders reward for all of this is that they get to face the hottest team in football that also happens to have the NFL's best defense. The 49ers defense has given up the fewest yards per game AND the fewest points per game this season. The defense's only real weakness, which isn't even really a weakness, is stopping the pass, but it's going to be hard for the Commanders to exploit that considering they have a QB who might not have a job by the time Christmas comes around.

"Taylor Heinicke will definitely be starting for Washington this week, but Ron Rivera won't commit to him beyond that. It's going to take a Christmas miracle for the Commanders to win this one and I've watched enough Christmas movies to know that those miracles only happen on 34th street. I just checked and Levi's Stadium definitely isn't located on 34th Street." -- CBS Sports NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast co-host John Breech on why he is predicting the 49ers to beat the Commanders, 24-17.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at 49ers (-7) 49ers Commanders Commanders 49ers 49ers Commanders 49ers 49ers

Eagles at Cowboys

Time: Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -1

Current: Cowboys -4.5

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Cowboys (-5.5) Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Raiders at Steelers

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFLN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Steelers -1

Current: Steelers -2.5

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Steelers (-2.5) Steelers Steelers Steelers Raiders Raiders Raiders Steelers Steelers

Packers at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -4

Current: Dolphins -3.5

"The Packers created some momentum for themselves with the prime-time win over the Los Angeles Rams. Now, they get a tough road test in Mike McDaniel's Dolphins on Christmas Day.

"Miami has lost three straight, and Tua Tagovailoa hasn't completed more than 57 percent of his passes during this losing streak. However, I was actually impressed with what I saw from the Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills last week. I thought the Dolphins would get blasted, but they covered the number on the road in cold, snowy conditions. Tagovailoa made some throws he wasn't hitting in the past two losses, and then Raheem Mostert ran absolutely wild with 136 rushing yards.

"The Dolphins return to Miami for the first time in a month, where they are 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS. I'll take the Dolphins." -- CBS Sports gambling guru Jordan Dajani is laying the points and rolling with Miami as one of his bets bets for Week 16. To see the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Dolphins (-4.5) Packers Dolphins Packers Dolphins Dolphins Packers Dolphins Packers

Broncos at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Nickelodeon), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Even

Current: Broncos -2.5

"This is a game many expected to be an important one, but instead it features two of the biggest disappointments of the year. Both teams have offensive issues. The Broncos have the better defense and Russell Wilson will be back. The Rams are also playing on a short week. But something says the Rams find a way to win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he is taking the Rams to win by a touchdown over the Broncos.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-2.5) at Rams Rams Broncos Broncos Broncos Rams Broncos Broncos Rams

Buccaneers at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -3

Current: Buccaneers -7.5

"So, the Buccaneers aren't very good. They blew at 17-point lead to the Bengals last week while Tom Brady turned the ball over on four straight drives. At the same time, the Cardinals are not very good either. Without Kyler Murray, the Cardinals lost to Brett Rypien and the lowly Denver Broncos, 24-15.

"This game is in Arizona, which is bad for the Cardinals. They are 1-12 SU and 3-10 ATS in their last 13 home games, and Trace McSorley is in line to make his first career start with Colt McCoy in concussion protocol. The Buccaneers still have a one-game lead in the NFC South, and I'm just banking on Brady rebounding against a bad team late in the season." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he is laying the 7.5 points with Tampa Bay against Arizona.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-7.5) at Cardinals Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Chargers at Colts

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Chargers -2.5

Current: Chargers -4.5

