With just three weeks left in the 2025 regular season, these games carry substantial weight as we continue to mold the playoff picture. In Week 16, there are several playoff-clinching scenarios in which teams could punch their tickets to the postseason, including the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots facing win-and-in situations. Those raised stakes make the upcoming slate that much more entertaining to not only watch, but wager on as well.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one convenient place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Eagles at Commanders

Saturday, 5 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Eagles -5.5: "The Eagles got back on track last week against the Raiders, while the Commanders won the road against the Giants. But this is a big step up for a Commanders team that has had defensive issues all year long. This rematch of the NFC Championship game goes to the Eagles just like that one did. Philly wins it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Philly covering over Washington.



Packers at Bears

Saturday, 8:20 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Bears -1.5: "These two rivals played a tight matchup at Lambeau Field just a few weeks ago, and I think Williams will be much better at Soldier Field this time around. The Bears quarterback has a better passer rating at home compared to his production on the road (99.2 vs. 81.6), along with a superior yards per attempt average (7.35 vs. 6.53) and TD-INT ratio (11-1 vs. 10-5). Meanwhile, the Packers' defense (even with Parsons) has been entirely different on the road. Away from Lambeau, Green Bay is giving up 25.6 points per game compared to just 14.6 points per game it surrenders at home. The Packers are also just 2-5 ATS on the road this season -- a 28.6% cover rate that is tied for the third-lowest in the NFL. The Bears take this one to keep control of the NFC North entering Week 17." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Chicago to take down the Packers, 28-26.



Bills at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Bills -10: "The Bills are coming off a big road victory over the Patriots and now play a second-consecutive road game against a team they should beat. Motivation could be key, but the Browns have offensive issues. Look for the Bills to take care of things in this one early to win it behind another strong game by Josh Allen." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Buffalo cover the 10-point spread with a 27-14 win over Cleveland.







Bengals at Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Dolphins +4.5: "The Bengals were shut out by the Ravens last week and eliminated from playoff contention, while Miami lost to the Steelers Monday night to also be eliminated. So this game means nothing. With that as a backdrop, give me Miami at home. Devon Achane will run it wild and have a big day." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Miami upsetting the Bengals, 30-26.

Chiefs at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Chiefs -3.5: "The Chiefs have been eliminated from the playoffs and Patrick Mahomes is lost for the season. How focused will they be here? Does it matter? The Titans are bad and Gardner Minshew is more than capable of having a solid game. Chiefs win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Kansas City winning and covering over Tennessee.







Chargers at Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Chargers +2.5: "Why exactly is Dallas favored here? The defense has taken a significant step backward since that first game after the trade deadline against the Raiders. It's basically the same unit it was before the deadline. The offense can obviously move the ball against pretty much anyone, but the Chargers aren't just anyone. As Dajani mentioned, they're shutting down just about everybody in recent weeks." -- CBS Sports' Jared Dubin on why he likes the Chargers to cover and pull off the upset against Dallas.



Vikings at Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Giants +3: "The Vikings are playing consecutive road games, but they played well at Dallas. The Giants didn't look good in the home loss to the Commanders last week. But I think they bounce back here and the defense plays better against J.J. McCarthy. The Giants win it at home." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes New York to pull off the upset over Minnesota, 24-20.



Jets at Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Saints -4.5: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Saints have found a quarterback. Tyler Shough has turned it on in recent weeks, to the point where he may be playing himself into being the franchise's starter for 2026 and forcing the front office to punt on looking at the position this offseason. In his six starts this season, Shough is completing 69% of his throws and has a 92.1 passer rating. More recently, he's led New Orleans to back-to-back wins over its division rivals, the Buccaneers and Panthers. Now, he's going up against a Jets defense that just allowed Trevor Lawrence to post six total touchdowns (five passing and one rushing), which led to the firing of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Shough shouldn't face much resistance this week, which could make it very hard for undrafted rookie Brady Cook to keep up in his second career start." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes New Orleans to keep rolling with a win over New York.



Buccaneers at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Panthers +3: "Both of these teams are coming off fourth-quarter collapses in Week 15, so neither is instilling a ton of confidence at this point in the NFC South race. That said, I think Tampa Bay is in a worse way. The club has lost five of its past six games and allowed 29.3 points per game over that stretch. On the year, the defense is 30th in passing yards allowed per game (246.9) and in red-zone efficiency (72.2% touchdown rate). Baker Mayfield has also struggled quite a bit on the road, owning a 1-3 record over his last four road starts while throwing for more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three). All that has me fading the Bucs in this pivotal matchup, particularly with Carolina 9-1 ATS in its past 10 games as a home underdog. Bryce Young is also a much better quarterback at home, coming into this game with a 4-1 record at Bank of America Stadium this season with a 67.7% completion rate and a 98.5 passer rating." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Carolina to cover and pull off the upset over Tampa Bay.



Falcons at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Falcons -2.5: "These two are among the biggest disappointments of the year. The Cardinals are decimated by injuries, which shows up on defense. The Falcons showed they could score against Tampa Bay with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and that will continue in this one. Falcons win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Atlanta covering in Arizona.



Jaguars at Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Broncos -3: "If I'm worried about anything here, it's whether the Jags defense can slow down the Broncos offense. Bo Nix has gotten hot over the past few weeks: He's averaging 282.5 passing yards per game over the past four weeks and the Jaguars are 2-3 this season when their opponent throws for more than 280 yards. The Broncos are a perfect 7-0 at home this year and they have a lot to play for: If they go 2-1 in their final three games, they'll clinch the No.1 overall seed in the AFC no matter what happens in any other game. I feel like the Jags will keep this close, but the Broncos end up winning a thriller, which means no one will get to see Jaxson De Ville in a thong, except maybe Mrs. De Ville." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Denver staying perfect at home with a win over Jacksonville.



Raiders at Texans

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Texans -14.5: "The Raiders are bad right now with little semblance of an offense, while the Texans are the best defense in the league. That's a bad combination. The Raiders are also playing consecutive road games with no chance for the playoffs, while the Texans would be in the postseason right now and need it. Texans in a blowout." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Houston covering the monster spread, 31-9.



Steelers at Lions

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

Lions -7: "I just don't think the Steelers can score enough to keep up with the Lions -- even against an injury-ravaged Detroit defense. You can run on the Steelers, as we have seen in recent weeks, and this feels like a game where Jahmyr Gibbs gets back on track in a big way after he struggled to run the ball against the Rams last week. Unless an offensive explosion comes out of nowhere for Pittsburgh, I like the Lions to win big." -- CBS Sports' Jared Dubin on why he has the Lions taking down Pittsburgh, 31-17.



Ravens at Patriots

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

Ravens -3: "If the Ravens offense has struggled at one thing this year, it's scoring in the red zone. They've scored a touchdown on just 44% of their trips, which ranks 31st in the NFL. The good news for the Ravens is that the Patriots are the perfect opponent to face when you're trying to fix your red zone issues. The Patriots' defense has surrendered a TD on 75% of opponents' red-zone trips, which ranks dead last in the NFL (to put that in perspective, only three teams are above 70%, including New England). The Ravens are healthy and they're going to be desperate because a loss could crush their playoff hopes. I'll say they keep their postseason dreams alive with a big win against New England." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Baltimore to pull off the win against the Patriots on Sunday night.







49ers at Colts

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers -6.5: " Grandpa Rivers did a pretty solid job in his return to the field last week against Seattle. It's almost embarrassing that the Seahawks needed a game-winning field goal to win. I imagine Lucas Oil Stadium is going to be rocking for this prime-time matchup, but the difference in this game is going to be the 49ers' offense vs. the Colts' defense. The versatile Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best players in the entire NFL this season, George Kittle has crossed 65 yards receiving in five straight games, Jauan Jennings caught two touchdowns last week and Brock Purdy has found a rhythm. With the number under a touchdown, I have to roll with the 49ers." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has the Niners covering in Indianapolis as one of his top bets of Week 16.







