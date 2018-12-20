NFL Week 16 picks: The trend working against Chiefs, Falcons, Vikings and Bears, teaser of the week and more tips

Welcome to Week 16, where it pays big to be a home underdog. Home 'dogs are a whopping 15-7 against the number in the last four Week 16s, winning outright 11 times. And it isn't just a short-term trend either; go back to 2007 and home 'dogs are 36-22-1 against the spread with 27 outright wins.

What's at play here? In many cases, the home team in Week 16 will hit the road in Week 17, which means this could be their last chance to close the season on a relatively high note in a favorable spot. Some of these teams might be assumed to be giving up once they're out of the playoff race, but that doesn't mean the players won't show up and give 100 percent, depending on each particular locker room and coaching situation. Week 16 also tends to fall around Christmas, and hitting the road for work during the holidays could be taking its toll on these road favorites. It could also be any number of explanations, but whatever it is, we have enough data to see that betting on home underdogs in Week 16 has been profitable in recent years.

That's a great trend to know in particular this year, with nearly half the entire slate featuring road favorites and home underdogs to consider. With Cam Newton out, the 5-9 Falcons are favored to go into Carolina and win. The 5-8-1 Packers seem to be leaning toward playing a banged-up Aaron Rodgers, making them favorites on the road against the Jets. The Vikings are 5.5-point favorites in Detroit coming off a blowout win, while the Rams are 14-point favorites in Arizona despite losing their last two games. The Bears are four-point favorites in San Francisco against a team that's playing well at home, while both the Sunday and Monday night games also feature short road favorites.

Which of those road favorite in particular are smart to fade? More on that below.

Each week in this space, I'm going to go behind the lines and picks to bring you a bit of a deeper dive into what you should know before locking in your plays. Let's get to it.

My picks

Redskins at Titans (-10)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Titans -10

Lookahead line: Titans -10.5



WAS TEN Record vs. spread 8-6 8-6 Yards per play differential -0.7 0.0 Points per drive offense rank 27 20 Points per drive defense rank 13 3 Weighted DVOA -37.1 1.0 Pass offense DVOA rank 29 26 Pass defense DVOA rank 10 16 Run offense DVOA rank 17 14 Run defense DVOA rank 29 10

The weekend kicks off with fantasy owners hoping Derrick Henry can finish taking them to the title after the Titans ground game rolled up 479 yards over the last two weeks. It's certainly possible it could happen, as the Redskins' rush defense has been atrocious, ranking 29th on the year in DVOA and giving up 399 yards over the last two games.

Combine that with Josh Johnson on the road for a second straight start, and that might be enough for the Titans to cover the large number. It seems like it's a lot of points to lay, but four of their last five wins were by at least 14 points. The Tennessee passing offense certainly isn't playing well, so it'll be up to the run game to build a big lead early and the defense to keep Johnson off the scoreboard in the second half.

Ravens at Chargers (-4.5)

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: Chargers -7.5

Lookahead line: Chargers -5



BAL LAC Record vs. spread 7-7 8-6 Yards per play differential 0.5 1.2 Points per drive offense rank 13 3 Points per drive defense rank 2 17 Weighted DVOA 14.9 28.0 Pass offense DVOA rank 18 2 Pass defense DVOA rank 2 9 Run offense DVOA rank 12 6 Run defense DVOA rank 6 18

The Chargers are on a roll, winning four straight games and 10 of their last 11. That includes wins on the road against the Seahawks, Steelers and Chiefs. Baltimore's revamped rushing attack is keeping them in every game, as they've won four of five since the bye and took the Chiefs to overtime in Kansas City. That run game could give them a chance against the Chargers, as DVOA identifies defending the run as the Chargers' biggest weakness. But the Ravens have also played a string of awful rush defenses since their bye, and the Chargers held three of their last four opponents to 65 rushing yards or less.

The defense could also play a big part in a Baltimore upset, as they've been one of the best in the league this season. Not only do they rank second in DVOA behind the Bears, they haven't allowed 100 yards rushing since their Week 10 bye, and only the Chiefs were able to top 210 pass yards against them during that stretch. The last time the Chargers played an elite defense, the Broncos upset them in L.A. My power ratings say the line should be much higher, but this version of the Ravens may be able to keep most games competitive.

Buccaneers at Cowboys (-7)

Home-field advantage: 2.5 points

Power rating line: Cowboys -7.5

Lookahead line: Cowboys -7.5



TB DAL Record vs. spread 6-7-1 8-6 Yards per play differential 0.1 0.1 Points per drive offense rank 12 18 Points per drive defense rank 28 7 Weighted DVOA -15.4 -3.4 Pass offense DVOA rank 10 27 Pass defense DVOA rank 29 14 Run offense DVOA rank 21 15 Run defense DVOA rank 31 5

The wheels are starting to come off the Bucs offense, as they've scored 26 points in their last two games and been held to 220 passing yards or less in three straight, representing three of their worst four passing outputs of the season. The Cowboys have held six opponents under 200 passing yards this year, including the Saints to 111 and the Colts to 192 over the last three weeks. The Colts were able to run all over them, but the Bucs haven't had much success running the ball this year.

The Cowboys get to face a Bucs defense that has gotten much worse against the run as the season has dragged along, and they've now allowed 164.2 yards per game on the ground over their last five. They also rank 29th in DVOA against No. 1 receivers, so it could be a big day for Amari Cooper as well. Expect the Cowboys to be 100 percent focused after being embarrassed in Indy, and with the Bucs playing back-to-back road games and playing poorly on both sides of the ball, this one could get ugly.

Bills at Patriots (-13)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Patriots -9.5

Lookahead line: Patriots -12



BUF NE Record vs. spread 5-9 8-6 Yards per play differential -0.3 0.0 Points per drive offense rank 31 7 Points per drive defense rank 14 15 Weighted DVOA -16.1 14.5 Pass offense DVOA rank 31 4 Pass defense DVOA rank 4 18 Run offense DVOA rank 24 10 Run defense DVOA rank 9 21

The Patriots left Pittsburgh with their second straight loss and questions of whether they're actually still an elite team. But the offense is playing well, and they'll get to close out the season with two games at home against bad divisional opponents. They're 6-0 at home this year and just 3-5 on the road, so don't underrate how much playing in Foxborough means in these last two matchups.

That said, the Bills haven't been blown out since Week 9, and the defense is playing extremely well, giving up no more than 15 first downs in five of their last six games. For comparison, the Patriots offense averages about 23 first downs per game, but only two teams this year have managed that against Buffalo. If the Bills can turn this into another ugly game where the defense forces punts and field goals, the Patriots will have trouble covering the number. Remember, in the first meeting between these teams, the Bills didn't allow a touchdown in the first three quarters and could do nothing on offense with Derek Anderson at quarterback. If their defense plays as well this time around, the offense should do enough to get the cover.

Falcons (-3.5) at Panthers

Home-field advantage: 2.5 points

Power rating line: Falcons -1

Lookahead line: Panthers -6



ATL CAR Record vs. spread 4-10 6-8 Yards per play differential 0.1 0.2 Points per drive offense rank 5 10 Points per drive defense rank 30 26 Weighted DVOA -3.4 -1.2 Pass offense DVOA rank 8 16 Pass defense DVOA rank 30 28 Run offense DVOA rank 26 2 Run defense DVOA rank 30 13

The Falcons are 1-5 straight up on the road this year and have two straight games on the road to close out the season with nothing left to play for, so who knows if they show up in this spot. But with news breaking that the Panthers would sit Cam Newton, this line flipped from the Panthers being favored by around three to the Falcons as 3.5-point road favorites. For comparison, the Falcons were 10-point home favorites against Arizona; put both games on a neutral field, and the market is saying that the Panthers with Taylor Heinicke are right around the Cardinals offense, which is the worst in the league by far.

The Carolina defense could have some success against Atlanta even with their bad DVOA rank against the pass, as they've been the fourth-best team defending No. 1 receivers. While Atlanta had a good game defensively last week against the worst offense in the league, they've been bad against the run all season, so Carolina could plan to limit the number of passes Heinicke has to throw and just pound the ball all game.

Jaguars at Dolphins (-4)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Dolphins -7

Lookahead line: Dolphins -3.5



JAC MIA Record vs. spread 4-8-2 8-6 Yards per play differential -0.2 -0.7 Points per drive offense rank 30 26 Points per drive defense rank 6 27 Weighted DVOA -6.9 -19.4 Pass offense DVOA rank 30 24 Pass defense DVOA rank 7 27 Run offense DVOA rank 23 9 Run defense DVOA rank 7 22

The Dolphins are statistically one of the worst teams in the league, so I would love to fade them here laying more than three points, but I don't know how you can trust the Jacksonville offense to score anything. The Jaguars offense has just one touchdown in three weeks, and it came down 30-2 against the Titans. They managed just 20 net yards of passing offense last week. Twenty yards! The Dolphins offense, not exactly an elite unit, has 43 plays of 20 yards or more this season (either pass or run). And that was an entire game for the Fightin' Cody Kesslers.

But the Dolphins offense didn't fare much better last week, netting just 37 passing yards against the Vikings. That did come on the road against one of the league's hardest defenses to play in their home stadium, so maybe we can cut them a little slack. Still, this could be an unwatchable game in terms of offensive football. My power ratings would make this line Dolphins -7, as I have the Jaguars ranked in my bottom three and wouldn't put Miami that low, but I don't know if I trust the Miami offense right now.

Giants at Colts (-9)

Home-field advantage: 2.5 points

Power rating line: Colts -7

Lookahead line: Colts -6



NYG IND Record vs. spread 7-6-1 7-6-1 Yards per play differential 0.0 0.3 Points per drive offense rank 21 6 Points per drive defense rank 23 8 Weighted DVOA 4.4 15.7 Pass offense DVOA rank 19 13 Pass defense DVOA rank 23 17 Run offense DVOA rank 22 16 Run defense DVOA rank 19 4

The Colts defense is nearly matching how well the offense is playing right now, with the stop unit ranked eighth in points per drive and the offense ranked sixth. The defense just had its fifth game with 10 points or less in shutting out a playoff-bound Cowboys team, and now they get to face a Giants offense that was shut out itself last week. The Colts are particularly excelling against the run, ranking fourth in DVOA, sixth in yards per carry and eighth in adjusted line yards. This defense might be capable of shutting Saquon Barkley down like the Titans did and forcing Eli Manning to try and beat them.

But I'm not completely ready to bail on a Giants team that had been playing well before last week's goose egg, winning four of five games and topping 30 points per game during that stretch. That's why my power ratings only have this line at Colts -7, and the lookahead line was even more conservative before each of these teams were involved in shutouts last week. After winning seven of their last eight, the Colts could be playing for a playoff spot next week in Tennessee, and it's possible they get caught looking ahead in this spot.

Texans at Eagles (-2.5)

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: Eagles -1

Lookahead line: Pick 'em



HOU PHI Record vs. spread 6-7-1 5-9 Yards per play differential 0.2 -0.4 Points per drive offense rank 16 17 Points per drive defense rank 5 20 Weighted DVOA 4.6 -10.3 Pass offense DVOA rank 11 14 Pass defense DVOA rank 22 20 Run offense DVOA rank 27 25 Run defense DVOA rank 2 14

This line was going to be around Texans -3, but after the Eagles came out and won outright as double-digit 'dogs in L.A., now they're the favorites against a 10-4 team playing for a first-round bye. The Eagles won thanks to some ugly turnovers by Jared Goff, but they also gave up 400-plus yards of offense for the fifth time in their last six games. Houston is much more careful with the ball, with no turnovers in seven of their last eight games.

The Texans are one of the best teams in the league against the run, ranking second in DVOA and first in yards per carry, so it'll be up to Nick Foles to win the game with his arm. And don't count that out, as he's shown a penchant for leaning on Alshon Jeffery and the Texans rank 31st against No. 1 receivers. The Eagles' front four could also have a big day against a Houston offensive line that ranks last in adjusted sack rate. The Texans are clearly the better team overall though, so if this line ticks up to Eagles -3, the road team figures to represent nice value.

Vikings (-5.5) at Lions

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: Vikings -4

Lookahead line: Vikings -3.5



MIN DET Record vs. spread 7-6-1 8-6 Yards per play differential 0.5 -0.6 Points per drive offense rank 24 22 Points per drive defense rank 4 22 Weighted DVOA 10.3 -13.9 Pass offense DVOA rank 15 23 Pass defense DVOA rank 5 32 Run offense DVOA rank 29 19 Run defense DVOA rank 15 17

The Vikings rebounded at home last week playing during the early slate against a bad team, but now they have to hit the road again, where they're 2-4-1 straight up this season. They'll get to face a Lions team that hasn't scored more than 17 points since before Thanksgiving and more than 22 since Week 7. Their woes aren't limited to the offensive side of the ball, as the Detroit pass defense ranks last in the league per DVOA and struggles against basically all types of receivers.

The Vikings defense has given up just 97 passing yards in their last two games combined, and that's helped them get into the top five DVOA vs. pass in the league. Even having to go on the road, the matchups suggest the Vikings should against excel on defense and find success passing the ball. Throw in a running game that looked great last week after the team switched offensive coordinators, and you can see why the line is inflating past the Vikings -3.5 lookahead number.

Packers (-3) at Jets

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: Jets -1

Lookahead line: Packers -3.5



GB NYJ Record vs. spread 5-8-1 5-8-1 Yards per play differential 0.3 -0.7 Points per drive offense rank 15 29 Points per drive defense rank 19 16 Weighted DVOA 7.0 -20.3 Pass offense DVOA rank 9 28 Pass defense DVOA rank 24 12 Run offense DVOA rank 3 28 Run defense DVOA rank 25 20

The possibility of the Packers shutting Aaron Rodgers down caused a lot of uncertainty in this line early in the week, but Rodgers said Wednesday he planned on playing, and that caused the books to hang the Packers as three-point road favorites in this game. The Packers have yet to win on the road this year, so they could come out guns blazing in this spot looking to avoid the donut.

Sam Darnold has started to flash for the Jets, but this is still an offense that ranks 28th in DVOA running and passing the ball, as well as bottom-four in net yards per pass attempt, yards per carry and points per drive. The Green Bay defense hasn't been great this year, but that's a pretty nice matchup for them. The Packers, who are 1-5-1 ATS on the road this year, are being valued as three points worse than the Texans in the market, after Houston was favored by six points at the Jets last week. I have a 5.5-point gap between the teams in my power ratings, so this looks like a case of Green Bay continuing to be overvalued, especially on the road.

Bengals at Browns (-9)

Home-field advantage: 2 points

Power rating line: Browns -10.5

Lookahead line: Browns -7



CIN CLE Record vs. spread 7-7 9-5 Yards per play differential -0.7 -0.1 Points per drive offense rank 11 25 Points per drive defense rank 31 9 Weighted DVOA -23.5 0.0 Pass offense DVOA rank 17 25 Pass defense DVOA rank 26 6 Run offense DVOA rank 13 20 Run defense DVOA rank 26 23

If you're reading closely, you saw above that I'd make the Browns 10.5-point favorites in this game. It's truly a new day in Cleveland, where the Browns have the fourth-best offense in the league per DVOA since making their coaching change. The Bengals got a win in their final home game of the season, but they managed an awful 3.9 yards per play in the game, so the offense wasn't nearly as good as the scoreboard suggests.

If Cleveland can slow down Joe Mixon, the pass defense should have a field day against Jeff Driskel. The offense, which again is playing like a top-five unit under Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens, should roll against a defense giving up the second-worst points per drive in the league. Unlike most teams more or less out of the playoff race, Cleveland has incentive to finish strong behind their new franchise QB and set themselves up as playoff contenders in 2019.

Rams (-14) at Cardinals

Home-field advantage: 2.5 points

Power rating line: Rams -14

Lookahead line: Rams -11



LAR ARI Record vs. spread 5-8-1 6-7-1 Yards per play differential 0.4 -1.0 Points per drive offense rank 4 32 Points per drive defense rank 24 21 Weighted DVOA 17.4 -43.4 Pass offense DVOA rank 5 32 Pass defense DVOA rank 8 11 Run offense DVOA rank 1 32 Run defense DVOA rank 28 24

Arizona is the worst team in football, putting up the worst DVOA on offense in both the run and pass and the fewest points per drive of any team. They've scored in the 20s just three times this season and more than 21 points just once. Josh Rosen looks like he has a long way to go to figure out how to succeed in an NFL offense.

And yet, they're getting 14 points at home in a divisional game? Against an offense with Jared Goff struggling and Todd Gurley banged up? I can certainly see why the line is as high as it is, and my power ratings also put it at Rams -14, but it's hard to have confidence with this offense right now, even against the league's worst team. It wouldn't shock me if the Rams won by 40 or four in this matchup.

Bears (-4) at 49ers

Home-field advantage: 2 points

Power rating line: Bears -4.5

Lookahead line: Bears -5.5



CHI SF Record vs. spread 10-4 5-9 Yards per play differential 0.6 0.3 Points per drive offense rank 14 19 Points per drive defense rank 1 25 Weighted DVOA 20.6 -18.5 Pass offense DVOA rank 21 20 Pass defense DVOA rank 1 25 Run offense DVOA rank 18 31 Run defense DVOA rank 1 12

The Bears are clearly the better team, and they should be motivated with a chance to still get the No. 2 seed, but this could set up as a flat spot for them coming off huge wins against the Rams and Packers. If the foot comes off the gas even a little in this matchup, a 49ers team coming off back-to-back upsets could make them pay. Nick Mullens has led his offense to 20 points or more in all four of his home starts, with the team averaging nearly 380 yards of offense per game in those four starts. That total would be good for ninth in the league if it was over the entire season, so this unit isn't a pushover at home.

The 49ers might not have impressive DVOA stats, but they do rank between 10th and 13th both on offense and defense in net yards per attempt and yards per carry, which helps contribute to a better-than-you'd-expect plus-0.3 yards per play differential. The Bears deserve to be road favorites in this matchup, but don't be shocked if the 49ers again outplay expectations and the Bears come out flat after shaking off their Packers demons.

Steelers at Saints (-5.5)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Saints -7

Lookahead line: Saints -7



PIT NO Record vs. spread 7-6-1 10-4 Yards per play differential 0.9 0.3 Points per drive offense rank 9 2 Points per drive defense rank 12 18 Weighted DVOA 13.4 30.6 Pass offense DVOA rank 7 3 Pass defense DVOA rank 21 15 Run offense DVOA rank 11 8 Run defense DVOA rank 8 3

The Saints offense has had its struggles over the last few weeks, but they've also had to play three straight on the road. That doesn't completely excuse the passing offense totaling less than 200 yards in four straight games, but they're still well-positioned to win the No. 1 seed. If they can do that with a win here, they'll be able to rest their players in Week 17.

The Steelers are coming off an emotional win, finally beating the Patriots and in the process halting a three-game skid. That could make this a flat spot for them on the road against maybe the best team in the league. While the New Orleans offense hasn't been at its best lately, their defense has allowed these point totals in the last six weeks: 14, 7, 17, 13, 14, 9. And four of those six games were on the road. The Steelers will also get the benefit of seeing what Baltimore does on Saturday; if they lose as expected, the Steelers will have the chance to win the division at home against the Bengals regardless of what happens here.

Chiefs (-2.5) at Seahawks

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Chiefs -1

Lookahead line: Seahawks -1



KC SEA Record vs. spread 8-5-1 8-4-2 Yards per play differential 0.9 -0.5 Points per drive offense rank 1 8 Points per drive defense rank 29 11 Weighted DVOA 31.9 7.1 Pass offense DVOA rank 1 6 Pass defense DVOA rank 13 19 Run offense DVOA rank 4 7 Run defense DVOA rank 32 16

The Seahawks have a tough matchup here against one of the league's best teams, but they'll get to play it at home, where they're 42-12 straight up and 33-20-1 against the spread since the start of 2012. They've been home underdogs just seven times in that span, going 5-2 against the spread. Reduce the sample size to primetime games, and they're 13-2 straight up and 11-4-1 against the spread under the bright lights at home since 2012.

Clearly this Chiefs team is talented enough to put up points, but note that they rank 32nd in the league against the run, a glaring weakness that plays right into how the Seahawks have success on offense. We should expect the Seahawks to put points on the board against this defense, so it'll be up to their stop unit to hold the Chiefs to a manageable scoring output and keep this one close if they can limit Kansas City's time with the ball.

Broncos (-2.5) at Raiders

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Pick 'em

Lookahead line: Broncos -2.5



DEN OAK Record vs. spread 6-7-1 5-9 Yards per play differential -0.2 -0.8 Points per drive offense rank 23 28 Points per drive defense rank 10 32 Weighted DVOA 15.5 -21.9 Pass offense DVOA rank 22 12 Pass defense DVOA rank 3 31 Run offense DVOA rank 5 30 Run defense DVOA rank 11 27

This could be the last home game the Raiders play in Oakland if the team doesn't work out something with the city for 2019. You think the fans will show up here? The Broncos should be able to run all over the Raiders defense, but they showed last week that they want to throw the ball a ton to close out the season for some reason, and that could lead to some ugly interceptions for Case Keenum on the road.

So even though the Broncos dominate this matchup statistically, per DVOA, I'm not ready to trust this coaching staff to play to win this game after last week. The Raiders should be amped for a potential final game in Oakland, and the Broncos might just be ready to get to the offseason.

Teaser of the Week

Cowboys -1 vs. Buccaneers

Texans +8.5 at Eagles

There are a few good options to use this week, including teasing the Browns and Saints down, and the Seahawks and 49ers up. But I'm going first with the Cowboys, who just got embarrassed by being shut out and suddenly find themselves in a tight NFC East race. I expect them to come out focused and on fire against a visiting Bucs team with nothing to play for and crashing in the pas game.

For my other leg of the teaser, I'm taking the Texans, who are a value play after the market steamed toward the Eagles following their win over the Rams. Houston hasn't lost by more than seven all year, and though they haven't played the toughest schedule, it does include going to New England, playing the Colts twice and beating the Cowboys and that rejuvenated Browns team at home as well as the Broncos in Denver. Teasing them through the seven gives us a nice value.

The teaser of the week is 11-4 after the Ravens and Vikings easily covered as short favorites on the teaser lines.