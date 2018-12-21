NFL Week 16 picks: Underdogs bite as Steelers hang with Saints, 49ers surprise Bears in Pete Prisco's best bets

So much for ending the season on a hot streak with my best bets. Last week started well, taking the Los Angeles Chargers and the points – and I said they would win outright – but it turned to garbage on Saturday and Sunday. I lost all four of my best bets after the Chargers game.

That drops my record 35-37-3 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. Since I did pick last Thursday's game, I did give a bonus pick with my best bets last Friday. Of course, that hit with the San Francisco 49ers. Naturally, it wasn't a contest pick.

That's the way it's gone for me this year. I can't seem to get the right picks in as my contest picks. but that will change this week. I am calling a 5-0 clean sweep – which I need to have to get any chance to catch my CBS Sports colleagues.

I am going back to the 'dogs to get that 5-0 mark with five underdogs. Eat them up.

Giants (+9.5) at Colts

I know the Giants looked bad last week against the Titans. And I know the Colts have been playing well on both sides of the ball. But this is a lot of points, and the Giants have the ability to run ball with Saquon Barkley. I think that will keep them in the game.

49ers (+4) vs. Bears

This is a letdown game for the Bears after beating the Rams and Packers in consecutive weeks. They will be fine on defense, but I think the offense will struggle and let the 49ers hang around. San Francisco beat a good Seattle team last week, so why can't they can keep this one close?

The Seahawks didn't look good last week in losing to the 49ers, but they are a much different team at home. I think they will run the ball to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field and the defense will come up big. They will win the game outright.

Steelers (+6) at Saints

The Saints are a much better team at home, but I think the Steelers will be able to show off their offensive speed in this one. The Saints have made big strides on defense, but so have the Steelers. Look for a close game with the Saints winning late but the Steelers covering.

This is likely the last game in Oakland for the Raiders, which will mean emotions will be in full swing. The Broncos have nothing to play for and coach Vance Joseph is likely gone after the season. Look for the Raiders to win this game outright.

