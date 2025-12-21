Skip to Main Content
NFL Week 16 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate

Get all the NFL Week 16 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off

We've got a barnburner of a schedule on tap for Week 16. Three games with significant playoff implications are already in the books, and several more will take place throughout Sunday afternoon. Luckily for those of us watching, most of the important players will be in action. Unfortunately, there are also those who are either out or whose statuses are up in the air.

Players like David Njoku, Noah Fant, Minkah Fitzpatrick, DaRon Bland, Trent McDuffie, Rashee Rice, Javon Hargrave, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mason Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Paris Johnson, Max Melton, Bhaysul Tuten, T.J. Watt, Kerby Joseph, Kolton Miller, Robert Spillane and more will be out on Sunday, for example.

Meanwhile, players such as Tee Higgins, Jordyn Brooks, Quentin Johnston, Elijah Molden, Trevon Diggs, Quinnen Williams, Brian O'Neill, Drake London, James Pearce Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Nick Herbig, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Woody Marks, Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Barmore, Kyle Hamilton and others have game statuses that range from questionable to doubtful.

With all that in mind, consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture updates throughout the entirety of Sunday afternoon.

Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Seahawks 38, Rams 37 (OT) -- Takeaways

Saturday

Eagles 29, Commanders 18 -- Takeaways
Bears 22, Packers 16 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Bills at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)
Bengals at Dolphins (1 p.m., Live updates)
Chiefs at Titans (1 p.m., Live updates)
Chargers at Cowboys (1 p.m., Live updates)
Vikings at Giants (1 p.m., Live updates)
Jets at Saints (1 p.m., Live updates)
Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m., Live updates)
Jaguars at Broncos (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Falcons at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Steelers at Lions (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Raiders vs. Texans (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Patriots at Ravens (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

49ers at Colts (8:15 p.m., Preview)

NFL playoff picture

AFC standings

  1. Denver Broncos (12-2)
  2. New England Patriots (11-3)
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
  6. Buffalo Bills (10-4)
  7. Houston Texans (9-5)

NFC standings

  1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)
  2. Chicago Bears (11-4)
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
  5. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)
  6. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
  7. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)
Pinned
Link copied

Saints inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:40 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys inactives

Trevon Diggs is in but Quinnen Williams is out for Dallas.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:40 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives

Tee Higgins cleared concussion protocol yesterday and will play.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives

Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:34 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:34 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:34 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:34 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives

Tua Tagovailoa is inactive but will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:33 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:33 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:33 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:33 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns inactives

No Denzel Ward today, as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:33 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:33 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactives

Jared Dubin
December 21, 2025, 4:32 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 11:32 am EST
