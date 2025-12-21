NFL Week 16 inactives and live updates: Who's in, who's out and biggest injury updates before Sunday's slate
Get all the NFL Week 16 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off
We've got a barnburner of a schedule on tap for Week 16. Three games with significant playoff implications are already in the books, and several more will take place throughout Sunday afternoon. Luckily for those of us watching, most of the important players will be in action. Unfortunately, there are also those who are either out or whose statuses are up in the air.
Players like David Njoku, Noah Fant, Minkah Fitzpatrick, DaRon Bland, Trent McDuffie, Rashee Rice, Javon Hargrave, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Mason Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Paris Johnson, Max Melton, Bhaysul Tuten, T.J. Watt, Kerby Joseph, Kolton Miller, Robert Spillane and more will be out on Sunday, for example.
Meanwhile, players such as Tee Higgins, Jordyn Brooks, Quentin Johnston, Elijah Molden, Trevon Diggs, Quinnen Williams, Brian O'Neill, Drake London, James Pearce Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Nick Herbig, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Woody Marks, Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Barmore, Kyle Hamilton and others have game statuses that range from questionable to doubtful.
With all that in mind, consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture updates throughout the entirety of Sunday afternoon.
Week 16 schedule
Thursday
Seahawks 38, Rams 37 (OT) -- Takeaways
Saturday
Eagles 29, Commanders 18 -- Takeaways
Bears 22, Packers 16 -- Takeaways
Sunday
Bills at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)
Bengals at Dolphins (1 p.m., Live updates)
Chiefs at Titans (1 p.m., Live updates)
Chargers at Cowboys (1 p.m., Live updates)
Vikings at Giants (1 p.m., Live updates)
Jets at Saints (1 p.m., Live updates)
Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m., Live updates)
Jaguars at Broncos (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Falcons at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Steelers at Lions (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Raiders vs. Texans (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Patriots at Ravens (8:20 p.m., Preview)
Monday
49ers at Colts (8:15 p.m., Preview)
NFL playoff picture
AFC standings
- Denver Broncos (12-2)
- New England Patriots (11-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
- Buffalo Bills (10-4)
- Houston Texans (9-5)
NFC standings
- Seattle Seahawks (12-3)
- Chicago Bears (11-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (11-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
- Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)
Cowboys inactives
Trevon Diggs is in but Quinnen Williams is out for Dallas.
Giants inactives
Panthers inactives
Titans inactives
Vikings inactives
Bengals inactives
Tee Higgins cleared concussion protocol yesterday and will play.
Bills inactives
Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch.
Jets inactives
Dolphins inactives
Tua Tagovailoa is inactive but will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
Buccaneers inactives
Browns inactives
No Denzel Ward today, as expected.
Chargers inactives
