NFL Week 16 Playoff Standings, Scenarios: Raiders' crazy playoffs scenario, every possible seeding outcome

We have just about one week left in the 2019 NFL season, which is kind of sad and terrifying. But it also means a lot more clarity on what could happen with the full NFL playoff seeding.

There's still plenty that can shake out, particularly when it comes to the NFC, where the Seahawks-49ers Sunday night matchup will determine a lot of what is going down with the various seeds on that side of the bracket.

Also, the Raiders -- the Raiders!! - are still alive for the playoffs, needing a four-team parlay to make it to the postseason. Full details below.

AFC Playoffs

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 AFC seed: CLINCHED. The Ravens clinched the top overall seed in the AFC with a victory over the Browns on Sunday.

New England Patriots (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 2 AFC seed: The Patriots can clinch a No. 2 seed Sunday if the Chiefs lose/tie vs. Chicago. More realistically, they would secure the No. 2 AFC seed with a win over the Dolphins in Week 17. As Bill Belichick noted, that is "a playoff game." This is the most likely landing spot for the Patriots. New England wants/needs it badly.

No. 3 AFC seed: The hellscape for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. If they lose to the Dolphins in Week 17 and the Chiefs win out, the Patriots would fall to the No. 3 seed by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreaker loss to Kansas City. They cannot fall further than No. 3.

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 2 seed: The Chiefs need to win out and have the Patriots lose to the Dolphins in Week 17. The Chiefs would land the No. 2 spot and a first-round bye thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker.

No. 3 seed: The Chiefs are a touchdown favorite in Chicago on Sunday night and will be favored at home in Week 17 against the Chargers. If they win both games and the Patriots win in Week 17, the Chiefs will be the No. 3 seed.

No. 4 seed: The lowest the Chiefs can finish as AFC West winners. If the Texans beat the Titans in Week 17 and the Chiefs lose to the Bears or Chargers, the Chiefs would be the No. 4 seed because Houston has the head-to-head tiebreaker over KC.

Houston Texans (10-5)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 3 AFC seed: If the Chiefs go 1-1 and the Texans win in Week 17, Houston would get the No. 3 seed by virtue of its head-to-head win over Kansas City.

No. 4 AFC seed: The Texans can't catch the Patriots for the No. 2 seed, and if the Chiefs win out, they'll be relegated to the No. 4 seed.

Buffalo Bills (10-5)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No

No. 5 AFC seed: The Bills are locked into the fifth seed with the Steelers and Titans losing in Week 16.

Tennessee Titans (8-7)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No (Eliminated from division title)

No. 6 AFC seed: The Titans are the CURRENT No. 6 seed based on their strength of victory (.444) which beats out the Steelers' strength of victory (.305). If Tennessee wins on Sunday against the Texans, the Titans would clinch the No. 6 seed. If the Titans lose and the Steelers lose, the Titans would still be in ... UNLESS the Raiders and Colts win, in which case the Raiders would actually make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No (Eliminated from division title)

No. 6 AFC seed: The Steelers loss to the Jets knocked them out of the playoffs for now. If Pittsburgh beats the Ravens (and Baltimore will likely rest its starters) and the Titans lose to the Texans, Pittsburgh would make the playoffs as the sixth seed.

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No (Eliminated from division title)

No. 6 AFC seed: The Raiders have a parlay they need to hit to make the playoffs. First, they need to win in Week 17. Then they need the Titans and Steelers to both lose. Finally, they need Colts to beat the Jaguars. If those four outcomes happen, the Raiders will make the playoffs. It's WILD to think about.

NFC Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (Week 17 is a division title game).

No. 1 NFC seed: The 49ers are the current No. 1 seed in the NFC after beating the Rams on Saturday and seeing the Seahawks lose to the Cardinals on Sunday. This is pretty simple: if the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Sunday night, they will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, by virtue of winning the NFC West and holding a tiebreaker over the Packers and Saints with head-to-head wins.

No. 5 NFC seed: The 49ers will either be the No. 1 seed or a wild card. Fun! If they lose to the Seahawks and the Vikings go 1-1, the 49ers would be the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

No. 6 NFC seed: However, if the Vikings win out, they would have a tiebreaker over the 49ers for the No. 5 seed (common games, with the 49ers going 2-3 against Atlanta, Green Bay, Washington and Seattle and Minnesota going 3-2), dropping the 49ers to the sixth seed.

Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (can clinch in Week 16 with a win)

No. 1 NFC seed: If the Packers win out, they can get the No. 1 overall seed if the 49ers lose to the Seahawks. However, San Francisco has a head-to-head tiebreak over the Packers; if they win in Week 17, the best the Packers can do is the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Green Bay is fan of the Seahawks if they win out.

No. 2 NFC seed: If the Packers win out and the 49ers win in Week 17, the Packers would have the No. 2 seed. If the Packers go 1-1, the Seahawks beat the 49ers and Saints lose to the Panthers and all of Seattle/Green Bay/New Orleans finish at 12-4, the Packers would also be the No. 2 seed.

No. 3 NFC seed: The most likely projected Vegas outcome. If the Packers go 1-1 and the Saints beat the Panthers, the Packers would be the No. 3 seed no matter what happens between the Seahawks and 49ers. They would beat out the Vikings in the division based on division record and would lose the No. 2 seed to the Seahawks based on common games record. Technically the Packers could also lose out and get the third seed, as long as the Vikings lost in Week 17.

No. 6 NFC seed: If the Packers lose out and the Vikings win out, the Vikings would win the NFC North. The Packers would be relegated to the sixth seed in the NFC because they lose the tiebreaker to both the Seahawks (common games) and 49ers (head-to-head).

New Orleans Saints (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 NFC seed: The Saints are rooting for the Vikings on Monday night and the Seahawks on Sunday night. If New Orleans beats the Panthers, Minnesota beats Green Bay and Seattle beats San Francisco, the Saints would be the No. 1 seed.

No. 2 NFC seed: If the Packers win out AND the 49ers beat the Seahawks in Week 17, the Saints land the No. 2 seed, assuming they beat the Panthers in Week 17. They can actually get the second seed without beating the Panthers if the Seahawks beat the 49ers and the Packers go 1-1 -- New Orleans would have the head-to-head tiebreak over a 12-win Seahawks team.

No. 3 NFC seed: If the 49ers AND Packers win out, the Saints are dormie for the second seed. Additionally, if the Seahawks AND the Packers win out, the Saints would be the third seed. Basically, if any 13-3 three-way tie at the top of the conference occurs, the Saints can't win it. They are big Minnesota fans on Monday night UNLESS the Packers lose to the Lions in Week 17 and the Vikings win out. Then the Vikings would actually beat out the Saints for the No. 2 seed. But the lowest New Orleans can drop is the No. 3 seed, because they have won their division and can't be caught by Dallas/Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No

No. 4 NFC seed: The Eagles showed up, beat the Cowboys and now have a chance to clinch the NFC East. All they need is to beat the Giants in New York on Sunday. If they lose and the Cowboys beat the Redskins, Philly is out. If they lose and the Cowboys lose, Philly is in as an 8-8 division winner.

Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (Week 17 is a division title game).

No. 1 NFC seed: The Seahawks need to beat the 49ers and have the Saints lose to the Panthers in Week 17 while the Packers go 1-1 to close out. If that happens, Seattle would have a three-way, 12-4 tie at top and would beat out the Packers (common games) and Saints (conference games).

No. 2 NFC seed: The Seahawks need to beat the 49ers and have the Packers go 1-1 while the Saints beat the Panthers (which seems pretty likely if we're being realistic) to get the second seed.

No. 3 NFC seed: The Seahawks would garner the third seed if they beat the 49ers and the Packers and Saints win out. They would be 12-4 and the two teams above them would be 13-3.

No. 5 NFC seed: If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, they can end up as the fifth seed, but would need the Vikings to lose once or both the Vikings and Packers to lose in Week 17.

No. 6 NFC seed: If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers and the Vikings win out but the Packers beat the Lions (giving the NFC North to Green Bay), then Seattle would be the sixth seed.

Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (cannot clinch in Week 16)

No. 2 NFC seed: The Vikings top seed dream is dead, but if they win out, the Saints to lose to the Panthers in Week 17 and the Packers to lose to the Lions in Week 17, they would earn the No. 2 seed.

No. 3 NFC seed: If the Vikings win out, the Saints beat the Panthers in Week 17 and the Packers lose to the Lions in Week 17 out, Minnesota would be the No. 3 seed. Essentially the Vikings can't win the NFC North without the Packers losing both their remaining games because the Packers hold a big advantage in the division record tiebreaker. If Green Bay beats Detroit in Week 17, the Packers win the division, regardless of Monday night's outcome.

No. 5 NFC seed: If the Packers beat the Lions in Week 17, the Vikings will be relegated to a wild card spot. If the Vikings win their final two games in addition to losing the division, they would be the No. 5 seed regardless of what happens in San Francisco/Seattle.

No. 6 NFC seed: If the Vikings were to lose out, they would be locked into the No. 6 seed, because the 49ers as a five seed would have a better record and the Seahawks would have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No

No. 4 NFC seed: The Cowboys no-showing at the Eagles game means they are in deep trouble for a playoff spot. They need to win against the Redskins in Week 17 and have the Giants beat the Eagles in the final week of the season to make the playoffs.