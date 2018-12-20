NFL Week 16 QB Power Rankings: Philip Rivers is the best quarterback in the NFL right now

Last time we dropped these rankings, I pointed out just how absurd Patrick Mahomes season has been. And now, I'm going to move him out of the top spot. You know the old saying -- to be the best, you've got to beat the best. And Philip Rivers did just that last Thursday, toppling the Chiefs, exorcising some demons and vaulting himself into the thick of the MVP race with a 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback in Kansas City.

Mahomes is still probably going to win the award. He'd need to lay an egg in Seattle and the Chiefs would have to lose and the Chargers would have to win out for that to happen.

But these rankings aren't about an MVP debate. It's who I think is playing the best quarterback in the NFL right now. And Philip Rivers -- right now -- is the best quarterback in football.

It's a combination of things for him to hit that mark. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are having down years by their lofty standards. Ben Roethlisberger has been up and down depending on the situation (home vs. road, good opponent vs. bad opponent, etc). Jared Goff and Drew Brees have had bad stretches over the last month, give or take. Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson haven't been as consistent as Rivers. Rivers just beat Mahomes.

Repeat after me: right now Philip Rivers is the best quarterback in the NFL.

It's possible that I'm cursing Rivers heading into a tough matchup against the Ravens on Saturday night. He could struggle, particularly if Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon are limited at all (did I mention he stormed back on the Chiefs without his top wide receiver and without his top running back?), but I kind of anticipate the Chargers being able to slow down Baltimore's vaunted rushing/read option attack and then being able to open up their offense a bit on play action to put the game away.

Rivers hasn't been perfect all season, but no one has. He had two bone-headed picks against Kansas City to put his team in bad position. But he dragged the Bolts off the mat and put them in a spot where they can grab the No. 1 seed in the AFC if things break right this weekend. He deserves the recognition.

To the rankings: